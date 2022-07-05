Untimely Deaths and ‘Slip-Em-a-Mickey-Lama’ Guest of Swami Chetanananda

Guruphiliac is a Facebook page that hammers phony gurus. The editor has been kind enough to post Frank Report stories on the guru Swami Chetanananda.

A Sad Note

Ayaz Quadir died in August 2009 at the Portland Movement Center. He was Becky Reese’s nephew. Her brother’s wife’s child. He appears to have overdosed on heroin. His last home was the Movement Center. I am getting conflicting stories on who discovered his body. One source told me Andrew Bonner found him. Someone else said it was Sharon Ward. Ayaz went to live with his aunt Becky and uncle Andrew after Rehab. He came out clean. The couple thought the ashram would be good for him under the all-powerful eye of Swami Chetanananda. Drs. Becky and Andrew were the same medical couple who gave Jessica Stirton some sage advice. They told her that sooner or later, Swami Chetanananda would drop his trousers, show her his dick, and try to rape her. If you can escape, do so. They did not know about the drugs that flowed into the ashram like the Ganges during the rainy season. They did not know that Michael Shoemaker was a lifelong drug addict. Ayaz’s aunt and uncle were gone all the time with work. Ayaz became friends with other people there. Chet himself may have provided drugs for the lad. According to a note from his mother, Ayez died the first day out of Rehab. But if I were her, I wouldn’t believe any old story from the guru’s mouth. The story goes, and take it with a grain of salt, Chet saw (on one of his walks) Ayez’s friend scoring drugs in the park. It became clear that Ayaz was using again, and then went to a 30-day program in Portland. He came back and within 24 hours was dead from a drug overdose. He was an aspiring and talented piano player. The ashram is not an appropriate place for people to come off drugs for the apparent reason – it was a drug haven. And the head man is a drug addict. The story changed. One person told me that Sharon Ward said to her that Ayaz shot himself in the yard with a shotgun. Another version is that he died of a drug overdose.

His mother, Samina Reese, wrote this note on March 11, 2013: Ayaz succumbed to his addiction to heroin on August 8, 2009. He was 23 years old. This has been a difficult journey for us; first coming to terms with his addiction, trying to do what we possibly could to help him. Then ultimately, a day out of Rehab he was gone… He worked hard at the ashram. People said he worked 17-hour days. Then, he got back, and in hours he was gone. Worth a little more investigation

I am told this young person, pictured below, spent their teen years under the watchful eye of the Swami Chetanananda. Now they are into BDSM. It seems to have started when they were 13.

Slip You a Mickey Lama

The Lama in question is none other than Lama Tsering Wangdu Rinpoche.

He is not as powerfully built as Swami Chetanananda. His grip might not be enough to choke a woman unconscious in a split second so he could rape her.

He had to use wiles where brawn could not avail.

A frequent guest at the movement center, Wangdu had to use old Bill Cosby’s technique and slip drugs into the beverages of susceptible young ladies.

We have an upcoming story about how old Wangdu got his old wang which couldn’t do. But it still qualified as the rape of the passed-out and drugged young female.

The drugging occurred at The Movement Center, and the rape next door at the Tibetan House.

You’ll find this story interesting, I am certain.

If he offers tea – and you’re female- politely decline.

I Did Not Get Strangled

Here’s a note from an attractive woman who did not get strangled. We try to report the good, along with the bad and the extremely ugly.

Jane was looking for an authentic teacher.

She wrote:

Swami Chetanananda invited me to live there. I was close to Swamiji and looked at him like a Dad. Your stories have broken my heart and trust.

I knew that SC led a polygamist life style. Not my thing, but that’s his business.

I was told all relationships were consensual. I heard about Natasha’s injury, but was also told stories that she was mentally ill, borderline, always had been, and Swami Chetanananda had done everything in his power to heal her.

THAT is the story that was portrayed to me.

I never heard Natasha or Eva’s story from anyone close to them, just people trying to protect Swami.

Someone told me if I was “chosen” for sex by SC, that I should do it.

****

Here is another note I received:

When my friend called me to tell me that Swami Chetanananda invited me to live at the ashram, he had told her and everyone at lunch that I was a survivor of Satanic ritual abuse.

I had been “passed around a lot.”

That was what he “picked up” off me.

OK. I know other people who had “memories resurface” of sexual assaults primarily around their father due to “what he picked up.” Implanted memories.

Right before I moved into The Movement Center, I had my first private meeting with Swami, and he said, “Your Father has been no friend to you.”

I said my father committed suicide when I was 12.

He did not miss a beat. He said “before that.”

I was in very bad shape when I got there. Had literally been in fight or flight for years, and obviously that would scare anyone. However, when I realized Marc Gafni was living there, I started doing some research.

I have since discovered this.

One of the women listed as his partner caught my eye, and I did a little internet research. She and her husband were front and center of Castlewood.

You can read it yourself, but the gist is that many patients claim they “recovered” memories of being Satanic Ritual Abuse survivors. They were being treated for dangerous eating disorders. Then somehow, they “remembered” being used in Satanic rituals that their parents, teachers, coaches, etc., had them participate in when they were very young.

They did not remember these things until these good folks helped them remember.

Naturally, they would cease communication with all their loved ones and be terrified of them.

The people who came to Castle for help would be turned loose after their insurance was tapped out, and leave more broken than when they came in.

These folks seem to exchange notes on what forms of psychological warfare best keep their “subjects” in check. Of them all, Swami Chetanananda may be the master at abusing troubled people.

How many of you out there were told these kinds of things? I am well aware of what happened to me as a child. Chetanananda told me I was a victim of Satanic Ritual Abuse. It completely freaked me out and made me feel dependent on him for “protection.”

It was false. Chetanananda and others, like Gafni, are predators and liars.

There is NO WAY I am the only person Chetanananda pulled this with. It would explain why people are so terrified to leave him.

Sick. Sick.

https://www.castlewoodvictimsunite.org/amp/the-devillish-trio-of-eating-disorders-treatment

https://www.castlewoodvictimsunite.org/amp/2011/12/13/minnesota-woman-sues-hypnotist-for-alleged-satanic-ritual-abuse

Weird About Liz

Someone wrote about Liz Bazzani after I wrote: Swami Chetanananda Mystery: What Happened to Liz Bazzani?

By Marta

Makes No Sense

I believe Liz was likely sick again. However, I find it incredibly weird that she was well enough to provide care for her grandchild. This is right before she “ran off” in 32-degree sleet for 11 hours to make “an irrational decision.”

Three licensed medical providers were living at the Movement Center with Liz: Dr. Andrew Bonner, Dr. Rebecca Reese, and Dr. Jennifer Wilhelm.

According to Oregon law, all three are mandatory reporters for a child, vulnerable adult, and elder abuse. None of them reported unsafe conditions or possible misuse of their co-residents.

Living at the Center were invalid elders, Dr. John Bonner, Phyllis Rudolph (Guru Rudi’s sister)- vulnerable adults – and Natacha, who was recovering from a suicide attempt.

Dan was in addiction recovery, and Charles Madge lived there with a permanent disability.

The Movement Center was not a licensed rehabilitation or extended care facility.

At one time, the facility had served as a retirement home, but those days were long past. The building had no safety improvements to accommodate the elderly or infirm. In addition, there was no full-time staff to care for these people.

Instead, Shoemaker used his “students” to care for Phyllis.

There appeared to be no regulatory oversight for this unregistered congregate living facility that exploited the residents’ labor for cleaning, cooking, and maintenance.

There was no evident General Assembly or Board of Directors to write and implement child protection rules.

Children were present at Movement Center rituals and even spent extended time in the facility. Shoemaker and his “inner circle” created an unsafe and ripe facility to exploit people and hide that exploitation from the world.

“Room Keys: Most bedrooms have locks with keys. You may or may not want to lock your door – most students in residence don’t.” Taken from the TMC Residency Guidelines -v2.0215-05

Shoemaker ensured he had access to anyone he wanted at any time.

Abuse of Shoemaker’s students began the moment they walked into the Movement Center. They were fraudulently recruited and told they would be taught “spiritual practices.”

Instead, their labor was exploited, and many were sexually, physically, emotionally, and financially harmed.