Swami Chetanananda and the Late Lama Wang Du Saved My Life

Frank Report has been quite critical of Swami Chetanananda and Lama Tsering Wangdu Rinpoche, who according to reports, died in October.

FR has written about Wangdu in the past.

Wangdu & Swami: Two Cheaters Collaborate to Swindle the Most Money and Sex They Can Grab

As for Lama Wandu Rinpoche – he was born in 1936 in the village of Langkor in West Dingri, Tibet, near the Mt. Everest region.

He reportedly began studying with Napdra Rinpoche, at age 8 and, in his early twenties, Napdra sent Wangdu to 100 cremation grounds, where he practiced Chod, with a drum, bell and human thighbone for a trumpet.

In 1958, Wangdu went to the Kathmandu Valley and settled in the Tibetan refugee camp in Jawalakehl. He lived for years among the refugees, and became a pujari, performing rituals for the Tibetan refugee population and local Nepalese community for donations or fees.

Wangdu studied Longchen Nyingthig and the teachings and practices of Padampa Sangye. He associated with the XIVth Dalai Lama, Dudjom Rinpoche, Surkhang Rinpoche, Urgyen Tulku, and Chatral Rinpoche.

Swami Chetanananda met Rinpoche in Nepal in 1997. Beginning in 1999, Rinpoche came to the United States, spending several months each year at The Movement Center in Portland, Oregon. Rinpoche established a monastery in Kathmandu called Pal Gyi Dingri Langkor Jangsem Kunga Ling in 2004. It appears to have closed after several years.

One of his students who read uncomplimentary FR articles about Wangdu and Chetanananda wrote the following:

By Chalice Kelly

You’re wrong about my two gurus, Swami Chetananada and Lama Wang Du, who passed away in October. I’m in mourning.

Lama Wang Du saved me. He saved a lot of us who were raped, tortured and brainwashed.

Lama Wang Du and Swamiji Chetananada saved me from Neo Nazi pedophile human traffickers. They saved me and my family for free, and invested thousands of hours over several years helping us. They got me away from my Neo Nazi “family” who beat and raped me, stole my home and passed me around to other gang members for a long, long time

They saved me from gangs that were trafficking me. It will be 14 years in March.

My teachers worked diligently to end human trafficking. They helped thousands.

Swami Chetanananda is not only high profile here, but globally. He has influenced thousands of lives. He has been a teacher for over 50 years.

Both my teachers dedicated their lives. They didn’t get anything in return.

As for me, I doubted them for a long time, fought tooth and nail. I complained the entire time. I was nasty for years, even savage at times. They stayed dedicated to helping me. Now I know how confused I was. I know how often I blamed them.

You have written about how they sexually abused women. I know my gurus are devoid of desire.

My teacher, Swamiji, would not touch me sexually. I threw myself at Swami Chetananada, but he never would take advantage of me.

He stayed committed to getting me away from the bikers of the Aryan Brotherhood.

The two incidents you wrote about: Natacha, who jumped off a bridge, and Liz, who came up missing, need further explanation. Liz was sick. She passed out and fell in the river.

As for Natacha, if a person doesn’t reach enlightenment, they could easily misconstrue the karma they are working on healing with the real time experience. It’s a delicate situation.

Each one of us will have a different experience with our guru, because our karmas are unique to us.

I love everyone involved deeply, but if a person never attains enlightenment, they will not understand.

Blessings for good health, happiness and discernment.