Swami’s Pal- Lama Wangdu Calls on Evil Ghosts; Alleged to Steal Virginity – Must Be First

Lama Tsering Wangdu Rinpoche was born in Tibet, near the Mt. Everest region, in 1936. He began studying with his guru, Naptra Rinpoche, at age 8.

After years of practice, his guru sent him on a retreat where he practiced Chod at 108 cremation grounds. Chod is a tantric practice performed on cremation grounds. With a drum, bell, and thighbone trumpet, the practitioner tries to summon evil ghosts. He offers them a feast of his own body.

Since most ghosts do not have teeth, feeding them with one’s flesh is difficult.

When the Chinese closed the Tibetan border in 1959, Wangdu settled in the Kathmandu Valley, in a Tibetan refugee camp in Jawalakehl. He was a Nyingma practitioner.

The Nyingma practitioner tries to see ghosts, gods and goddesses. Some have expressed concern that ghosts have deceived many Nyingmas by pretending to be gods.

Besides his guru, and various ghosts and possibly gods and goddesses, Rinpoche received “transmissions” from human lamas. These include men who use titles before their names. They include:

His Holiness the XIVth Dalai Lama

His Holiness Dudjom Rinpoche

His Eminence Urgyen Tulku

His Eminence Chatral Rinpoche

The Extremely Venerable Trulshik Rinpoche

Rinpoche also studied the Longchen Nyingthig teachings. This consists of “mind-mandated transmission.” In it, the guru controls the mind of his disciple and plants thoughts there for the present and future.

Under this mind control of the guru, at least one practitioner claimed to fly through the sky, riding a white lion.

In 1997, Swami Chetanananda met Wangdu during a trip to Nepal. They both described their first encounter as the meeting of two currents.

And one feather.

They recognized the value of promoting the authenticity of each other’s work. Since then, they have spent extensive time together, sharing knowledge, experiences, and women.

In August 1999, Rinpoche visited the United States, traveling to Bloomington, Indiana. He attended the Kalachakra initiation.

This 12-day ceremony allows people to donate money and see a geometric symbol made of sand.

Usually, only ashram workers are seen making the sand mandalas. But 722 invisible gods and goddesses participate. Much like the cloth on the loom of the weavers in the Emperor’s New Clothes, only those who are wise, like the Swami and Wangdu, can see the gods and goddesses.

After the laborers finish making their intricate mandalas, they put the sand into urns and dump it in a nearby body of water. As they dump the sand out, they chant and say prayers. All who donated time or money experience the perfect peace of timelessness.

After this lucrative event, Wangdu went to The Movement Center in Portland.

He spent several months each year in Portland. During his visits, he got access to The Movement Center’s students. He gave teachings and initiation, and allowed students to offer free labor for their spiritual welfare.

As we shall learn in a later post, Wangdu offered special teachings to young female students.

In March 2003, the Dalai Lama asked Wangdu to establish a monastery in Kathmandu. The monastery, Pal Gyi Dingri Langkor Jangsem Kunga Ling, was consecrated in 2004.

Swami Chetanananda was among those designated as a VIP in attendance.

In 2018, Wangdu retired as abbot of the monastery. He continues to serve as a guru for people in Nepal and the United States. Wangdu’s autobiography is One Hundred Thousand Rays of the Sun.

The following is not found in his autobiography.

Cindy Travis had this to say about Swami Chetanananda, who, in turn, had something to say about Wangdu.

What the good Swami had to say was Lama Wangdu must be first. He has to introduce his daughters and granddaughters to sex.

WANGDU LAMA and Swami

I remember being invited to Swami Chetanananda’s apartment for an “energy treatment.” During the craniosacral treatment, he informed me that “Mr. Wangdu” had initiated ALL of his daughters and granddaughters into sex. He said, “it was normal in other cultures for the father or grandfather to be the first sexual experience for most girls.” And he knew that my own father had sexually abused me. I got the hell out of there shortly after. Fuck you, Michael! You don’t fool me anymore! Evil incarnate!! With a spectacular CON JOB!

Of course, Chetanananda lies. He might have made this story up to have sex with Cindy. But Wandu and Chet are too alike to discount the beast’s claims.

His Eminence Tsering Wangdu Rinpoche plays the thighbone trumpet to call wicked ghosts.

He uses his magical skin flute to end the virginity of his offspring. And others too. Come one and all and learn from the holy man. Bow and grovel at his feet. Surrender and debase yourself for his crazy wisdom. The feather of the birds, Shoemaker and Wangdu, are identical. Fat, rich and greedy, without control of their senses. Crazy wisdom? It is unbridled, reckless disregard for other human beings. In the name of wisdom, they deceive. They will ignore your health. They will ignore your future, your hopes your aspirations. They will always be aware of their own needs. With their teachings, they will enslave you. With their selfishness, they will order your life. With their wickedness, they will take over your life. To gain wealth and satisfaction, they will mislead you. Every excuse for disaster is crazy wisdom, and you failed. It is the road to hell for those who follow, and for those who offer it, it is the road to wealth, sex, and adulation. It is their living. You are their carrion prey. It is a delicacy of evil.

