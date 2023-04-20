NXIVM Taking Its Place in Podcast Firmament; Bonnie Piesse, Nippy, Have New Un-NXIVM Podcasts

Starting with Sarah Edmondson’s CBC podcast, “Escaping NXIVM,” and proceeding to this day, NXIVM has been fodder for podcasts.

We’ve reported on Sarah and Nippy’s podcast, “A Little Bit Culty” and Vanessa Grigoriadis’ “Infamous.”

In addition to these, there are podcast by hosts who interview former NXIVM members or report on NXIVM-related content — from popular YouTubers with more than a million vies, like Ethan Klein, to podcasts with views in the single digits.

NXIVM offers equal opportunity for creators of all shapes and sizes.

Former NXIVM Member Podcasts

Mark Vicente, “writer, director, producer, troublemaker, and whistleblower” has his own podcast called “WTF is on My Mind?!”

Episodes sometimes feature interviews, but mostly contain, as the title suggests, the many lucid and cerebral things that are on Mark’s mind.

Mark Vicente’s wife, actress Bonnie Piesse, has a new podcast called “I Am The Sky,” listed under the “Religion & Spirituality” section on Apple podcasts.

Bonnie says she hopes “this podcast brings you inspiration to reconnect to your soul and intuition and helps you feel less alone in this wild journey of being alive.”

Jessica Joan, who went by the pseudonym “Jaye” at Keith Raniere’s trial, had a podcast called “The Untouchable Jessica Joan: Courage, Clarity, & Getting Over Shit.” It appears she got over the podcast some time ago. The last episode published was on July 13, 2021.

Anthony Ames, better known as Nippy, has a new podcast. But it is not about NXIVM. He is using his “podcast host” credentials from “A Little Bit Culty,” combined with his college football career, to launch a podcast about football called “Spinning It,” which is described as a “podcast about the road from high school football to the NCAA, the NFL, and Canton…and anywhere in between.”

Canton is the Ohio City where the Pro Football Hall of Fame is located.

According to Twitter, the first episode will air on April 26.

Latest NXIVM Related Interviews and YouTube Videos

Vanessa Grigoriadis, mentioned above for her podcast about NXIVM, was recently interviewed on the Shaun Attwood YouTube channel by Stephen Knight. The title is “NXIVM Cult & Consent on Campus: Vanessa Grigoriadis: Podcast 454 with Stephen Knight.” As we’ve mentioned in previous posts, Grigoriadis has been making her way around the podcast circuit to discuss her opinions (she has many) about NXIVM.

It seems Marc Elliot was not discouraged from making public appearances after his controversial attempt to extol Keith Raniere on Ethan Klein’s show.

He was recently interviewed for “The #CoffeeTime Podcast with Noah Kinsey” about his “Tourette’s, NXIVM, and standing up for your convictions,” as the episode is named.

The episode is over an hour-and-a-half long, and starts with a lengthy introduction by its host. Then it delves into Marc’s opinions about HBO’s The Vow, among other things.

It can be depended upon. For all those loyal to Raniere, the conversation must go to the alleged FBI tampering before answering any questions or engaging in pleasantries of banter. Here are Marc’s first comments in the interview. For the rest of his comments, listen to the episode. For those who want learn something, watch how Elliot, a professional public speaker and Tourette’s survivor, who says he eradicated his symptoms through what he learned from the tools Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman created, turns the general topic of NXIVM toward the last best hope of freedom for Vanguard, the FBI tampering. Notice also how sparing he is with periods for those who transcribe his comments, striving to put every last zesty bit of a string of thoughts into single sentences. Marc Elliot: “I mean, obviously thank you for the compliments about the Tourette’s. It’s been a profound journey, one that I never even never could imagine that I could be living a life without Tourette’s, so we can, obviously, we’ll be talking about a few different things. I think you know, one of the most important things that you [host, Noah Kinsey] brought up, how, you know, this [HBO’s The Vow] documentary, you know, made, wanted people to walk away with a very specific narrative. I had a lot of issues with the documentary, even my episode itself, the way that they painted me, but one of the most difficult things is, of the people who they label sort of Keith Raniere loyalists, which is just already prejudiced and ridiculous, in how it sounds, and how it’s portrayed, but they have each of us talking about how this [Raniere’s criminal] case, ‘there’s all these injustice’s’ in this case and almost verbatim like we say at different times ‘there’s this injustice,’ and what’s bad is is that not one time in the [The Vow’s] second season do they show any of the interviews [HBO filmed] and where myself, Eduardo Asunsolo, Michele Hatchette, Nikki Klein or Suneel, we’ve already are actually very clearly laying out the different, the different injustices that we’re talking about and most importantly, and The Vow filmed many hours of us talking about how the FBI tampered with the child pornography while it was in their [FBI] possession and we also have now, we have seven digital forensic experts that have under sworn testimony show that the child pornography was planted on the external hard drive that that they found in one of the houses that Keith frequented.”

Colonel Kurtz’ Weekly NXIVM Series On April 3, YouTuber Colonel Kurtz announced she will be doing a weekly series diving into NXIVM. She shared her perspective on NXIVM in her first video, then walked some of those perspectives back in the second video, saying she wanted to start over with a clean slate, as she said she wants to thoroughly investigate what happened with the group. Part Two: “Waco: Aftermath” & My New NXIVM Series—My thoughts & some Scenes from new Showtime drama on Waco Part Three:

So far, her videos on NXIVM don’t have nearly the viewership as her videos on the Depp/Heard debacle or Marilyn Manson, but that could change if she digs up new evidence or offers perspectives that shine new light on an already saturated NXIVM content market.