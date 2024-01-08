NXIVM Co-Founder Nancy Salzman To Be Released From Custody in 100 Days

January 8, 2024
FacebookXRedditLinkedInEmail

According to the US Bureau of Prisons (BOP), Nancy Salzman, former president and co-founder of NXIVM, will be released from custody in 100 days.

Salzman, 69, will be free to leave Horizon House, a residential reentry center in Albany, on April 18 and begin her five-year probationary sentence.

Salzman, the first of five NXIVM defendants to take a plea deal, said she was a victim of Keith Raniere, who co-created NXIVM with her. Together, they ran the life coaching group for 20 years.

In September 2021, Judge Nicholas Garaufis sentenced Salzman to 42 months in custody.

She reported to prison on February 21, 2022, and served 20 months at FCI Hazelton in West Virginia. Last fall, the BOP released her from prison and assigned her to Horizon House, a halfway house in downtown Albany.

Horizon House in Albany, where Nancy Salzman is currently living with her fellow felons

All told Salzman will have served two years and two months.

In contrast, her co-founder, Raniere, lives in sunny AZ, at USP Tucson, and is on the final leg of a 120-year sentence, with 96 years, five months, and 19 days to go.

In addition to Salzman’s prison sentence, US District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis ordered Salzman to pay a $150,000 fine, which she did. She agreed to forfeit several properties, more than $520,000 in cash found in her house, and a Steinway grand piano Raniere would play on visits to her home.

Where does she go from here?

For 20 years, Salzman reigned supreme, promoting Raniere, normalizing him, punishing people for him at his command, and believing her comfortable lifestyle came from her good works promoting the world’s smartest and most ethical man.

Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman, the leaders of NXIVM

Did she know about Raniere’s true nature, or was she blinded by the glamor of her position as president of NXIVM?

Nxians celebrated her birthday as an annual event called the Festival of Flowers.

In the hierarchy of NXIVM, her word was oracular, and Nxians believed she possessed deep secrets of the nature of the inner mind.

While Raniere was busy bedding many of his female NXIVM employees, Salzman was at the front of NXIVM. When one of Raniere’s women threatened to leave him because of his exacting nature and the woman’s unwillingness to be part of a harem, Raniere sent Salzman to persuade the woman to remain. She often gives repeated therapy sessions called exploration of meaning to convince the woman that sharing Keith with 20 other women is better than having 100 percent of any other man.

Salzman giving an unsuspecting student an “EM”

The FBI found 520k in cash in her house, likely smuggled from Mexico and unreported on income taxes. Sources told me that before the FBI began investigating her, she kept as much as $2 million in the house, leading some to wonder where the rest of the cash is and if it is her secret stash retirement fund.

A stash of cash found at Nancy Salzman’s house.

In the early days of NXIVM, the all-knowing Raniere used to tell people who they were in their past lives.

He discovered that various members were Nazis in their past life. He told Salzman, a Jew, that she was Adolph Hitler in her last life and, consequently, she had a lot of atoning to do. Through his intervention as the all-powerful teacher, she got this chance to redeem herself if she worked hard for his mission.

Though she denounces Raniere now, Nancy once blamed herself for not believing in Raniere sooner.

Had she been just hours quicker to follow Raniere, she told one student, that American history would be different.

She explained that her hesitancy in believing every word Raniere said caused her to delay following his instructions by a few hours.

The short delay caused a cataclysmic imbalance in the quantum energy field of radiant goodness crystallized in Raniere’s purity, which he had put out in the ethereal realm (but she was supposed to put out in the terrestrial plane). The power of destruction temporarily slipped past the karmic vibratory power barriers of the great and powerful Vanguard of NXIVM.

The result was 9/11.

Of course, she explained to her astonished listener, had there been no Raniere, the result would have been 1000 times worse.

It must have been hard for Salzman if she believed this.

In her last life, she murdered 6 million Jews, and in this life, she caused 9/11.

She also told students that Raniere’s NXIVM courses under his patent pending Rational Inquiry® were humankind’s most significant invention since the discovery of writing.

The terms of Salzman’s probation are that she may not associate with anyone connected with NXIVM or go to their old haunts, with some limited exceptions, such as her two daughters and son-in-law. What remains to be seen is whether she will resume her old work as a life coach.

She once valued her one-on-one coaching at more than $10,000 per hour.

 

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

5 1 vote
Article Rating

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us!

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Vile beast
Vile beast
50 minutes ago

She spent 20 years working in tandem with Raniere, plundering life savings and indulging in a sadistic hierarchy of power. But for Nancy’s EM sessions, where coercion was used to reinforce the hold Raniere had on his victims, who knows how many women would have departed from the sham of NXIVM.
She’s no oracle.

0
Reply
Benji Carver
Benji Carver
3 hours ago

Suneel will ready and waiting with a roll of Charmin.

0
Reply
Anonymous
Anonymous
4 hours ago

Pretty as ever. What a lovely gal. She just exudes of class.

0
Reply

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” Parlato was also credited in the Starz docuseries "Seduced" for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Additionally, Parlato’s coverage of the group OneTaste, starting in 2018, helped spark an FBI investigation, which led to indictments of two of its leaders in 2023.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premiered on May 22, 2022. Most recently, he consulted and appeared on Tubi's "Branded and Brainwashed: Inside NXIVM," which aired January, 2023.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankreport76@gmail.com

Archives

3
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x