NXIVM Co-Founder Nancy Salzman To Be Released From Custody in 100 Days

According to the US Bureau of Prisons (BOP), Nancy Salzman, former president and co-founder of NXIVM, will be released from custody in 100 days. Salzman, 69, will be free to leave Horizon House, a residential reentry center in Albany, on April 18 and begin her five-year probationary sentence.

Salzman, the first of five NXIVM defendants to take a plea deal, said she was a victim of Keith Raniere, who co-created NXIVM with her. Together, they ran the life coaching group for 20 years.

In September 2021, Judge Nicholas Garaufis sentenced Salzman to 42 months in custody.

She reported to prison on February 21, 2022, and served 20 months at FCI Hazelton in West Virginia. Last fall, the BOP released her from prison and assigned her to Horizon House, a halfway house in downtown Albany.

All told Salzman will have served two years and two months.

In contrast, her co-founder, Raniere, lives in sunny AZ, at USP Tucson, and is on the final leg of a 120-year sentence, with 96 years, five months, and 19 days to go.

In addition to Salzman’s prison sentence, US District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis ordered Salzman to pay a $150,000 fine, which she did. She agreed to forfeit several properties, more than $520,000 in cash found in her house, and a Steinway grand piano Raniere would play on visits to her home.

Where does she go from here?

For 20 years, Salzman reigned supreme, promoting Raniere, normalizing him, punishing people for him at his command, and believing her comfortable lifestyle came from her good works promoting the world’s smartest and most ethical man.

Did she know about Raniere’s true nature, or was she blinded by the glamor of her position as president of NXIVM?

Nxians celebrated her birthday as an annual event called the Festival of Flowers.

In the hierarchy of NXIVM, her word was oracular, and Nxians believed she possessed deep secrets of the nature of the inner mind.

While Raniere was busy bedding many of his female NXIVM employees, Salzman was at the front of NXIVM. When one of Raniere’s women threatened to leave him because of his exacting nature and the woman’s unwillingness to be part of a harem, Raniere sent Salzman to persuade the woman to remain. She often gives repeated therapy sessions called exploration of meaning to convince the woman that sharing Keith with 20 other women is better than having 100 percent of any other man.

The FBI found 520k in cash in her house, likely smuggled from Mexico and unreported on income taxes. Sources told me that before the FBI began investigating her, she kept as much as $2 million in the house, leading some to wonder where the rest of the cash is and if it is her secret stash retirement fund.

In the early days of NXIVM, the all-knowing Raniere used to tell people who they were in their past lives.

He discovered that various members were Nazis in their past life. He told Salzman, a Jew, that she was Adolph Hitler in her last life and, consequently, she had a lot of atoning to do. Through his intervention as the all-powerful teacher, she got this chance to redeem herself if she worked hard for his mission.

Though she denounces Raniere now, Nancy once blamed herself for not believing in Raniere sooner.

Had she been just hours quicker to follow Raniere, she told one student, that American history would be different.

She explained that her hesitancy in believing every word Raniere said caused her to delay following his instructions by a few hours.

The short delay caused a cataclysmic imbalance in the quantum energy field of radiant goodness crystallized in Raniere’s purity, which he had put out in the ethereal realm (but she was supposed to put out in the terrestrial plane). The power of destruction temporarily slipped past the karmic vibratory power barriers of the great and powerful Vanguard of NXIVM.

The result was 9/11.

Of course, she explained to her astonished listener, had there been no Raniere, the result would have been 1000 times worse.

It must have been hard for Salzman if she believed this.

In her last life, she murdered 6 million Jews, and in this life, she caused 9/11.

She also told students that Raniere’s NXIVM courses under his patent pending Rational Inquiry® were humankind’s most significant invention since the discovery of writing.

The terms of Salzman’s probation are that she may not associate with anyone connected with NXIVM or go to their old haunts, with some limited exceptions, such as her two daughters and son-in-law. What remains to be seen is whether she will resume her old work as a life coach.

She once valued her one-on-one coaching at more than $10,000 per hour.