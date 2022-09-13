Swami’s Black Magic to Control, Hurt, Maybe Kill

By Ana Paterson, a former Ashram Member

Vashikaran.

A black magic ritual and mantra intended to gain control of a situation, person or animal.

Familiarize yourself with this.

It’s how Swami Chetanananda makes women look “so crazy”.

Cheap black magic parlor tricks. It only works if you “let him in”.

He did this to Natasha. I feel sad for her. She was being tortured under every one of your upturned noses psychically, psychologically, physically and spiritually. Not only did you not help, you reinforced his cursed treatment of her.

Beaming like a bunch of idiots around her brokenness when she arrived home for more abuse.

I know everyone wants to wave a dismissive hand to “black magic”.

Newsflash it’s real. It’s a way of life in Haiti and India, particularly where Swami Chetanananda and his Foo Foo Dog spent several years of their “study” for “your benefit”.

Assam is literally the black magic capital of India. It is not unusual to find human body parts near that temple. Human sacrifice is still practiced there.

They try to deny it, but when one continuously finds bodies littered about.

This is the temple Sharon Ward was crowned “Sadhvi”.

Who gave her sannyasa, and what is that lineage?

Sharon Ward and Swami Chetanananda

It isn’t Rudi’s. Can’t find much on him, and you won’t.

Certainly Aghori. The Ganges is near, where the Aghoris wait for bodies to float down and fish them out for their rituals.

Many more where this article came from if anyone out there is intellectually curious.

Yes, all cults use some form of mind control. This is just supernatural hypnotism.

Funny, I always thought of Liz Bazzani. What was she doing walking around all those hours? She didn’t call or text anyone, but had her phone? She ended up going to some weird places, almost as though she was being led from place to place.

You all know damn well none of that makes sense, but you are such weak selfish people that you will allow her daughters and grandkids to live with a suicide stigma forever.

She was cooking, caretaking, working. People with dementia don’t do that. Most people who threaten suicide are not the ones who do it.

She could have effortlessly, if she was sick again, arranged for assisted suicide. Quiet, peaceful.

Liz would never deliberately go out as a “floater,” which Sadhvi will assure you is about the most gruesome way to be found. Water does horrific things to a human body.

She was too considerate.

Not saying she might not have ended up taking her own life, but not like that.

Fuck you all for playing along with that. She fed you and loved you with her whole heart for decades. The easiest person in the world to take out is someone with a history of depression. You realize that, correct?

You ever even allow that word to exit your mouth once, and it’s remembered and you are randomly found dead?

It’s just assumed.

I say this because if you notice in Sharon’s interview, she mentions people who go on “walkabouts” or have “dementia”.

I was triggered because of that awful cheer she has when she speaks about finding the dead? Sharon was excited when she announced in that meditation class that her dog found Liz.

She talked about it with several people. Like a swaggering detective that solved the case, not like humans behave when a loved one is missing and presumed dead. No tears. Not a hint of sadness. Clinical, cold, ghoulish.

Sharon Ward is Swami Chetanananda’s true primary partner. Not Gretchen. He and Sharon don’t have sex. They have something much worse. They hunt and feed together.

That is their sex.

She will be the first to tell you, “If you fuck with Swamiji, I know where to hide a body where it will never be found.”

Please tell us more. Most of us suspect there has to be at least one escort out there that wasn’t lucky enough to wake up from being choked unconscious.

Someone in Portland needs to look at cold cases back to before Sharon started her favorite doggy hobby.

At this point, I think we’ve given Chetanananda way too much credit as a greedy pervert. So much more once you get the initial scab off.

That’s the kind of people you should be looking at.

I don’t think he would have just taken women off the street. Rapport would have to be built to keep his secret safe. A fluffer. I imagine Monica was good at it, hanging out at Fantasy Theater making friends in the dildo section.

They didn’t have the internet back then. She had to be creative.

Jen has all the fluffing skills of a toddler when it first attempts to pet cats nice. Awkward. Hell, she would try to recruit patients. Dumb ass.

They would be pretty, and he prefers them thin. Clearly VD is not a deal breaker, but they would need to at least appear like they don’t have it.

There is a reason there are strangulation laws. It’s horribly dangerous.

As for Monica — that’s where that maniacal blinking comes from. One too many oxygen starves to the brain.

Moni O’Neil and Swami

And killing someone with their own hand is the most cowardly and despicable way to take someone out imaginable.

Here’s to the ones that got away.

https://www.thehinduportal.com/2017/08/vashikaran-black-magic-psychic-powers.html?m=1