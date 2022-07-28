Vicious Swami Threatens the Worst Karma on Those Who Attack

It’s short, and it’s sweet.

But Swami Chetanananda doesn’t mess around. For 50 years, he has posed as a Swami, wearing orange and pretending to have the highest knowledge. He uses orange to rape women and indulges in BDSM power trips. And become rich.

His erotic fantasies are disturbing. They include strangling women and urinating in their mouths. He sends women out to fuck homeless men with venereal diseases.

He or one of his flying monkeys must have posted this on Frank Report.

Jessica Becker and “Tina” plotted a failed attempt to storm the community that has supported and nurtured them for decades. They play the victims to hide their shame at the demons they see in the mirror. Now “Horsetail” is playing along with their narcissism and manipulation. Psychos, spies, Manson, liar, dipshittery. Lots of name calling. No love. Only self-hatred turned outwards. But it is never too late to walk on the proper path of love again. We know your crimes, your addictions, your childhood traumas, and we accept you as the flawed people you are. We have everything documented. We are peaceful, but we will defend ourselves in both the spiritual and material planes of existence, including the legal. We do not live with fear in our hearts, because we are filled with love and compassion. Swami still prays for you. We all pray for you. He forgives you, but his forgiveness cannot do the work for you. Come back to the community with good intentions, not hatred in your hearts, and we will welcome you back.

Sounds good. Very loving.

I want to walk on his proper path of love again.

After all, he knows “your crimes, your addictions, your childhood traumas.” He has “everything documented.”

So you better watch out. You better not make an outcry. You better not talk to Frank or the FBI.

Swami Chetanananda is making an akashic record. He’s checking it twice. He’s going to find out whose Karma is naughty or nice.

In the legal and material spheres, he will defend himself.

And in spiritual planes of existence too, because he sees you when you’re sleeping. He knows when you’re awake. He knows if you’ve been bad or good.

So be good for Karma’s sake.

The big bloviator threatens to harm you legally, materially, and spiritually.

His threats have not changed much over the years.

“I promise you, Shree, the people who stand against me will be crushed, and their children and grandchildren.” — Chetanananda, 1998

Why this fool cannot even get an erection, but he can control my grandchildren? He can’t control his drug addiction, and he can control generations of enemies?

Yes, Swami Chetanananda is coming to karma town.

But what if, just suppose, he is not above karma himself?