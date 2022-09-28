Hazardous Asbestos, Drugs, Death, and Crazy Swami

September 28, 2022
‘If anyone has any more information on my brother Ayaz Quadir, please contact me at 202.257.7894’ –Sabah Quadir.

Ayaz Quadir died at the Movement Center in Portland in August 2009. He died only one day after arriving there from drug rehab. The cause of death is reportedly a drug overdose.

Did someone from the drug-infested ashram enable him to procure drugs?

Longtime ashram resident Becky Bonner is a relative of Ayaz. She recommended the recovering addict come to this haven.

Did she not know about the head of the ashram, Swami Chetanananda’s drug addiction. Did she know of his plying his students with drugs?

She should have known, since she was one of the Swami’s physicians and lived for years at the ashram. She gave treatments to many of the drug addicted disciples.

Dr. Becky and Dr. Andrew Bonner with their guru, Swami Chetanananda. Becky says she is communing with beings from the 12th dimension. 

Jessica Becker went to the ashram straight from the Betty Ford clinic. Within a short period, the Swami plied her with cocaine and alcohol.

Becker said the Swami ordered her to buy drugs on the street.

Jessica Stirton said Becky and her husband Andrew knew of the Swami’s rapist habits.

They warned her that if the Swami undressed when he was alone with her, she should run. They told her she would be lucky if she escaped from him raping her.

Daniel Glavin was trying to quit his drug addiction when he came to live at the Movement Center. Within days, ashram leaders asked him to buy drugs and introduce them to his dealer.

Glavin relapsed.

Students and former sex partners of the Swami describe him as a meth and cocaine addict.

They describe him as a binge druggie who uses for days at a time—sometimes going day and night without sleep. He cavorts with drug-using prostitutes. He orders female disciples to have sex with random, repulsive strangers for enlightenment.

One story about this guru was that he attended the birth of a female child of a sex disciple. When the child came of age, he had sex with her.

Ruth Graham described scenes where untrained workers did hazardous jobs.

The Swami paid them $10 per hour, which went towards room, board, and classes.

Daniel Glavin and the Swami’s emails show how dangerous some jobs might have been.

Asbestos Is Hazardous

Many building materials contained asbestos before the federal ban in the 1970s.

When removing asbestos, particles can enter the body through the nose or mouth.

Most people do not realize they are inhaling or ingesting asbestos at the time of exposure.

Victims will not suffer until 10 to 40 years, when the particles irritate the lung tissues, leading to tumors or other health problems.

Symptoms are respiratory issues, dry or persistent cough, fatigue, weight loss, high blood pressure, and difficulty swallowing.

Exposure to a small amount of asbestos one time might not cause health issues.

In 2016, the Ashram assigned Dan to handle the removal of asbestos from the property.

When handling asbestos, a person should wear goggles, respirators, and other gear. It is unclear if the Ashram provided Daniel with this gear.

Daniel took it to the hazardous waste plant.

When he got there, he had to state where it came from. He did so and told the Swami Chetanananda.

Wed, Jan 20, 2016; 11:30 PM, Daniel Glavin wrote:
I took all of the pipes that had asbestos to the metro hazardous waste plant. As protocol demands, I had to file paperwork claiming where it came from so it’s all really well documented. If you Jim can’t find the paperwork, he could just call metro and get copies.
Danny
The Swami was not pleased.
He wrote to Dan, Jan 21, 2016 9:27 AM:

thank you daniel…

who else besides you knew of this… and why would anyone wanna report us about something that is completely finished…??
this was just an act of meanness…??!!
i hope you’re ok…
best wishes to you,
sc.

Thu, Jan 21, 2016; 9:49 AM, Dan wrote:

I just assume it was Annie. The asbestos was above her room and she was really upset about, and quite honestly sc…some people who live there just don’t have much else to do besides start shit so I wouldn’t be shocked if it was someone who lived there.

I’m doing very well. I hope you’re well too.

Danny

Jan 21, 2016 10:07 AM, the Swami wrote:

you know, daniel… i spent a fortune saving annie’s ass….   and why she would do this .. well, its amazing….
my experience is.. no good deed goes unpunished..
Jim told me he talked with you a couple of weeks ago about the health impact of a one time asbestos exposure…
i promise you that the heavy metals in cocaine and meth… are infinitely more dangerous to your health in the short and long term than asbestos…
i have a friend who used cocaine in the entertainment industry 20yrs ago.. who is now dealing with intestinal cancer from her drug use…
please take care of yourself…
sc.
On Thu, Jan 21, 2016, 10:09 AM, Dan wrote:
Subject: Re: PS
Yeah, I asked Jim about it because the place I moved into had asbestos in the ceiling. Anyhow, I’m not the passive aggressive type and I certainly don’t have any desire to do anything negative to the ashram.

I haven’t used any drugs for almost 4 months which is the longest I’ve made it in 2 years so I feel pretty good about.

Hope everything gets worked out for you guys.

Daniel

***

Strange.

A meth and coke snorting swami, who strangles females, has a guy remove asbestos and downplays danger.
The Swami appears to suspect Dan might have blown him in about illegal asbestos removal.
 
As for Annie — his attitude toward her, and his martyrdom – “no good deed goes unpunished” – is the mark of the man.

As for Becky recommending Ayez live in the Movement Center, what can one say?

It was reckless, like everything the Swami does.

She placed him there and gave not one more thought to his well being. No doubt Ayez or his family were paying for this service.

Becky is a woman who thinks she speaks to Beings in the 12th Dimension.

Frank Parlato

Archives