Hazardous Asbestos, Drugs, Death, and Crazy Swami

‘If anyone has any more information on my brother Ayaz Quadir, please contact me at 202.257.7894’ –Sabah Quadir.

Ayaz Quadir died at the Movement Center in Portland in August 2009. He died only one day after arriving there from drug rehab. The cause of death is reportedly a drug overdose.

Did someone from the drug-infested ashram enable him to procure drugs?

Longtime ashram resident Becky Bonner is a relative of Ayaz. She recommended the recovering addict come to this haven.

Did she not know about the head of the ashram, Swami Chetanananda’s drug addiction. Did she know of his plying his students with drugs?

She should have known, since she was one of the Swami’s physicians and lived for years at the ashram. She gave treatments to many of the drug addicted disciples.

Dr. Becky and Dr. Andrew Bonner with their guru, Swami Chetanananda. Becky says she is communing with beings from the 12th dimension.

Jessica Becker went to the ashram straight from the Betty Ford clinic. Within a short period, the Swami plied her with cocaine and alcohol.

Becker said the Swami ordered her to buy drugs on the street.

Jessica Stirton said Becky and her husband Andrew knew of the Swami’s rapist habits.

They warned her that if the Swami undressed when he was alone with her, she should run. They told her she would be lucky if she escaped from him raping her.

Daniel Glavin was trying to quit his drug addiction when he came to live at the Movement Center. Within days, ashram leaders asked him to buy drugs and introduce them to his dealer.

Glavin relapsed.

Students and former sex partners of the Swami describe him as a meth and cocaine addict.

They describe him as a binge druggie who uses for days at a time—sometimes going day and night without sleep. He cavorts with drug-using prostitutes. He orders female disciples to have sex with random, repulsive strangers for enlightenment.

One story about this guru was that he attended the birth of a female child of a sex disciple. When the child came of age, he had sex with her.

Ruth Graham described scenes where untrained workers did hazardous jobs.

The Swami paid them $10 per hour, which went towards room, board, and classes.

Daniel Glavin and the Swami’s emails show how dangerous some jobs might have been.