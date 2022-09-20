Jessica Becker Apologizes to Ruth; It Was Betrayal

Yesterday we published news about Jessica Becker.

She said she was not telling the truth about her Guru, Swami Chetanananda.

First, she said the Swami abused her with his BDSM practices and drug binges. Then she recanted.

Her story: Jessica Makes 100% Reversal; She ‘Lied’ About Swami Being Evil.

Jessica was recanting earlier allegations that the Swami coerced her. That was coercive control, because he was the spiritual community leader.

To be clear, Jessica did not deny that BDSM occurred. She admits the Swami would urinate on her, tie her up, hang her upside down with a hook, and strangle her. He would threaten to defecate on her because she had to use the bathroom.

Jessica observed he got an erection only if he strangled her. She also maintains the Swami is a drug addict – a binge user.

‘Do your fucking practice’ by practicing fucking me— Swami Chet.

Jessics had come to the Movement Center from the Betty Ford Clinic. She was abusing alcohol, and when she got out of Betty Ford, she needed a safe haven. A counselor at Betty Ford recommended the Movement Center.

It was a clean, safe environment, the counselor told Jessica.

And Jessica was looking for a safe haven. She wanted to beat alcohol.

She spoke with the Swami, who offered to protect her. He told her she could live there, and that if she ever drank alcohol, she was to text him at once.

Jessica takes a photo of herself at the Movement Center in the gym. The same room Eva supposedly fell unconscious.

Jessica did not see the fall, but witnessed Eva carried out on a stretcher.

But Jessica had doubts that Eva [above] was working out in the gym at 3 am.

Instead, it seems Eva was in the Swami’s room, and she was strangled like Jessica, Natacha, and many others. It is just that Eva’s neck was too tender. Not strong like Jessica.

But going back to Jessica’s story of how she started having sex with the Guru:

One night Jessica had a drink at the ashram. She texted him. He told her to come to his room. Instead of fatherly counsel or urging her to sober up, he pulled out cocaine.

Then he pulled down his pants and had her snorting – by his command. He brought out wine but would give her no water. He got her rip-roaring drunk and high.

Then he sexually used her. All night long and into the morning.

Jessica takes a selfie after the Guru bit her, she said.

Now Jessica realizes it was for her own good. Dildos jammed in her, beatings, bitings, group sex, sudden violence — all from the Guru’s loving heart.

The Guru had done the same to Natacha. But Natacha did not have the same sexual experience Jessica had. She did not take it well.

Natasha

Drugs, BDSM, the command to have sex with strange men and film it. Natacha lost it one day and leaped from a bridge.

When Natacha complained about the Guru, after she got out of the hospital, Jessica took the Guru’s side.

Jessica felt bad that she had treated Natacha mean.

Jessica was also mean to Ruth, she admits.

The two went together to Gold Beach from Portland. They ran into Swami Chetanananda by chance.

But the Guru did not speak to his former disciples.

Ruth Graham

Afterward, Jessica chastised Ruth for carrying [legally] a rifle on the trip. And for various other things.

Jessica criticized Ruth for believing trans women should not compete in women’s sports.

Now Jessica apologizes for being rude to Ruth.

By Jessica Becker

Hi Ruth, I am sorry that I did this to you there. It is so wrong.

I did this to get revenge. I was going to “show” how it feels to pigeon hole, slut shame, betray, and everything else that you did.

It doesn’t matter that you did this to me at all. For fuck sake, we both know that we are in Frank’s blog. That he is a reporter.

You explained that he uses guerilla warfare strategies.

We had personal conversations about that. We both shared some really deep shit.

If I truly wanted honor that, I would have cruelly attempted to have personal conversation with…. That just seemed so risky to me.

So I let all of this fucked mudslinging that is going on here, every person doing it to everyone else, even women, even you, get to me.

Then I loaded that all on you. I loaded everyone here onto you.

It was wrong. It was a betrayal.

You are not only those things. You are many things. You are a real human being. You are not other people. You are you.

I am sorry.

I respect you. I value human beings. I have been trying to behave that way. No matter what.

Okay. Hope you have a nice Tuesday.

Sincerely,

Jessica Becker