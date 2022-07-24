The Worst Rotten Fruit Is Swami Chetanananda

Guest View By Ruth Graham

Now that I know what fully went on there, I literally laughed out loud at what I’ve learned people often said about me behind my back.

Now that I’ve connected with other survivors and we talk. Boy, oh boy, what nasty losers some of you so-called “spiritual” folk are. You all said some horrible shit about me behind my back, you silly cowards.

It’s hilarious now, because I was one of the sober ones who never participated in the gross sex “practices” (I didn’t even know!) the drug abuse (again didn’t even know!), and the absolutely mentally ill backstabbing, gossiping, and henpecking (that I knew about and avoided as best I could).

I also never excused or victim-blamed sexual harassment or rape (or pedophilia) ever in my life (not like it’s not hard to not do that, ya fucking actual jabronis!!

I never once said “boys will be boys” or argued that a guru’s disgusting behavior was made up for by his “shakti” or “gifts.”

This is not to make any of the victims caught up in the “upper circle” feel lesser. It’s just that I never was willingly part of that shit like Shoemaker’s co-enablers.

They were/are Moni, Jen, Jimi, Sharon, Howard, Theresa, Salman, Tom, Patty, Gretchen, Heather, and more. It’s fucking hilarious in retrospect.

Now I can recognize the behavior of the past that was weirdly abusive to me or conversely “strong” (like they had a lot of energy lol….hmmmm) correctly as these flat-brain individuals actually strung out on meth, coke or whatever.

L O FUCKING L!!!

You are FAKERS! FRAUDS!!! The naked Emperor is naked, and so are you!

Can you all stop with your fucking nonsense? BTW, it’s all being exposed now. None of you are elevated above anyone by doing this. Pretending healthy anger at being abused is “bad,” or a “low vibration,” is a form of abuse called spiritual bypassing.

And none of the women abused here “brought it on themselves”! (Can we have some 21st-century progress, please? Time for that sh*t to end. It’s victim-blaming boomer garbage mixed with woo-woo about karma. It’s as gross as gross can be.)

And any of you dumb-ass cult supporters reading this, thinking Shoemaker’s “generosity” made up for anything, just google Jimmy Saville. Watch the documentary on him. One of the most “charitable” men in history. He similarly had a thing for using the vulnerable and mentally ill in a “certain way” while giving lots to them.

I wonder what y’all think of yourselves as so cowardly and mean?

Do you think you’re enlightened, accomplished, and part of something special by palling up together to be cruel to others, particularly vulnerable others, either to their faces or behind their back?

OMG, SO DEEP AND SPECIAL!

There is no way you don’t feel some prick of conscience being part of this.

When Trump became a political candidate, all I could see was how similar he was to Shoemaker. This was years after I got out. Trump’s a frat boy, a megalomaniac rapist like the “guru.” Wow, so madly unique! So not normal and not boring! What a path breaker! No way there’s ever been a guy like him in the world!

For the sake of the brainwashed, let’s just assume for one second that those powers Shoemaker claim actually exist.

OK then, for anyone reading who still follows the fat f*ck with the rotted teeth, remember the phrase, “When the seed is sweet, it grows into a sweet fruit, when the seed is hot, it grows into a hot fruit?”

That is something one of you crusty-ass cross-eyed nutcases would always chant to me. So let’s ask ourselves rhetorically:

What is a Michael Shoemaker? Sweet or hot?

From what I know, he is at least a meth-addicted cocaine-addled career con man who flies into a rage at the slightest sense of criticism or rejection. OK, also a serial rapist, let’s not forget. Oh boy, what a sweet fruit!! Just like Trump is such a darling! Such a kind, generous, successful, big brain, successful stable genius. There’s never been a “man” like him!

And for anyone still part of this [bowel] “movement” center, you are lying with this dog. So what does that make you?

Honestly, I have to ask.

Is it broken wing syndrome? Did you never learn how to be independent people of character? Do you cling so hard to an abusive hierarchy and a fantasy of spirituality (maybe a flash of some kind of “power” and the promise of more drugs) just because it gives you a sense of false security and purpose that you fear will never exist if you leave or recognize it for its falsehood?

It’s better out here. It really is.

Probably many of you have internalized messages from Shoemaker that you can’t survive without him, or he will send demons to curse you. Or the world outside is destined to ruin.

It’s a fucking con! I’m living proof!

Y’all treated me like I was weak and incapable. Still, I live a successful, independent, “growing” life. I’ll never excuse an abuser ever in my life, no matter what I’m being promised or threatened with. Little me, that person you treated like I was developmentally delayed and couldn’t function in the regular world. Who will have the last laugh in the end?

I think I will. Truth and justice sometimes are slow but inevitable.

I’m already laughing. All the shit you said about me was staggeringly cowardly and weak projection.

Y’all are addicts with delusions, pathologies, and severe errors of judgment. No amount of saffron, pearls, gold, sandalwood, silk, cashmere, honey, roast meat, money, nice chanting, fancy art, rare artifacts, trips around the world, paid for school – none of that can make up for your complete inauthenticity and failure as human beings. The stink of criminality, fraud, and abuse is all over everyone who stays involved and supportive of this narcissistic fraud.

You can, however, always start somewhere with reality, anytime, like now. Use your voices. Speak truth to power.

Here’s something I repeated many times in my head in my first year out:

A feast with criminals and tyrants is always inferior to bread and water by yourself. And now I have true friends, so I can say it’s even better!

Jen Wilhelm and Swami

Try to stick that into your meth-melted brains; Jimi, Moni, Sharon, Gretchen, Jen, Heather, Theresa. LOL. Can you even do that?

How will you go down with this, I ask? Because this is going to go down. Are you going to go down with the rotten fruit that is Shoemaker?