Swami Chetanananda Goes Dark — Makes Instagram Private

Swami Chetanananda has gone dark. He made his Instagram page private. If you are his approved follower, you can still see his postings. But he no longer shares his beneficent message with a needy world.

I get correspondence every day from people who know the Swami.

Here is one:

Hi Frank,

Here are some creepy videos that show what a traumatizing narcissist Shoemaker is.

One is with Natacha; creepy. He also says he has healed people. It sounds like practicing medicine without a license.

Shoemaker has made his Instagram private, and here is a link to Instagram sites that may belong to Leiko Coyle.ade his Instagram private, and here is a link to Instagram sites that may belong to Leiko Coyle.

Shoemaker says he heals people for free

with Natacha

This last one is interesting.

The Swami appears with his devotee Heather George.

It is from an interview given on May 13, 2017. He discusses the future of the Movement Center in Portland.

There is a lamentable “Poor me, when Rudi died, I was responsible for everyone” statement.

And a sad admission that too many fake yoga teachers are out there. So much so that this poor Swami can’t make a go of it in Portland.

“Swamiji has talked about the possibility of selling the Ashram building and possibly moving the community elsewhere. In this interview, we discuss the prospects with him.”

In the interview the Swami shows his mastery of the run-on sentence.

“I created the ashram first of all when I first started teaching and making an ashram I did so because you know it was what Rudi directed me to do and I felt strongly that this was the pathway through which I can grow my relationship with Rudi and express to him my gratitude and respect you know so I made the ashram.

I made a bunch of ashrams albeit not very big ones and then Rudy passed away. I did not have even 15 minutes to consider what that meant to me or experience what that felt like because I instantly had his family and 500 of his students tap-dancing on my head and so I went forward to you know continue to teach and build the ashram as an expression of my gratitude for the doors that Rudi had opened for me in my life and my deep respect and appreciation for him so and I felt like if I did it with pure devotion in love it would grow and be whatever it was and you know I mean we live in an outstandingly beautiful place being there’s no the Movement Center is in Portland is phenomenal l we have this amazing place here. It’s incredible you know and at the same time it’s not clear to me you know what the future of this whole situation is and it is my responsibility before I get to be 80 or 90 and I am too old to actually deal with it to do something here that is you know to shift our community in ways that are sustainable and maybe staying in Portland is not sustainable.”

He needed something more sustainable. So he sold the Movement Center for $8 million. Ditched all the old and poor devotees who were with him. And moved to Gold Beach to buy this modest oceanfront sustainable little palace.

For more an Rudi, an article about him appeared in the Yoga Journal July-August 1985.

“Your work really begins when you release struggle. To let go of struggle initiates a change of vibration within you. This change puts you in touch with the flow of Life itself, which is essentially what you are. To cultivate your awareness of this flow is your real work.” -Swami Chetanananda.

Though the great guru and tantrika Swami has deftly veered from the public’s eye, some of his followers can still be seen. And enjoyed.

A Sterling Character

A gent named Michael Stirling has a big hand in the affairs of the Swami.

A Disciple of the Swami’s

This gent says he is a disciple of Swami Chetanananda. His name is Romarishi Siddha Nath. He has not gone dark on Instagram and he does not look like the strangling type.

“Romarishi is an international spiritual teacher who teaches the path of truth and love.

Romarishi Siddha Nath

Roma appears to give credence to the story of Babaji.

Babaji is a character in Paramanhansa Yoganandas’ Autobiography of a Yogi. Babaji is supposed to be more than 1000 years old.

Here is one story in the book:

THE TEST OF OBEDIENCE AND TRUST IN THE GURU

BABAJI’S SACRED CIRCLE was disturbed by the arrival of a stranger. He had climbed with astonishing skill to the nearly inaccessible ledge near the guru’s camp.

“Sir, you must be the great Babaji.”

The man’s face was lit with inexpressible reverence. “For months I have pursued a ceaseless search for you among these forbidding crags. I implore you to accept me as a disciple.”

When the great guru made no response, the man pointed to the rock-lined chasm below the ledge. “If you refuse me, I will jump from this mountain. Life has no further value if I cannot win your guidance to the Divine.”

“Jump then,” Babaji said unemotionally. “I cannot accept you in your present state of development.”

The man immediately hurled himself over the cliff. Babaji instructed the shocked disciples to fetch the stranger’s body. After they had returned with the mangled form, the master placed his hand on the dead man. Lo! he opened his eyes and prostrated himself humbly before the omnipotent guru.

“You are now ready for discipleship.” Babaji beamed lovingly on his resurrected chela. “You have courageously passed a difficult test.[5] Death shall not touch you again; now you are one of our immortal flock.”

Then he spoke his usual words of departure, “Dera danda uthao”; the whole group vanished from the mountain.

[5] FOOTNOTE: The test concerned obedience. When the illumined master said: “Jump,” the man obeyed. Had he hesitated, he would have disproved his assertion that he considered his life worthless without Babaji’s guidance. Had he hesitated, he would have revealed that he lacked complete trust in the guru. Therefore, though drastic and unusual, the test was a perfect one in the circumstances.

Paramahansa Yogananda, Autobiography of a Yogi, “Babaji, Yogi-Christ of Modern India”

Obedience

Yes, obedience is what these gurus teach. This may explain what happened to Natacha when she jumped off a bridge. Only she was not restored to whole.

There is a deep seated desire to worship gurus and maybe some are worthy of veneration.

But one thing is certain. It is not hard to play guru and tell people what they want to hear – even if it means destroying them.

Here is someone that Roma and his companion Tara seem to think is a worthy enlightened one.