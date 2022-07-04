Keeffe Speaks: I Met Psychopaths Like Keith Since I Left Him

A new blog written by Joe O’Hara and Kristin Keeffe is called Trials and Truth.

FR published an article about it.

It prompted comments.

Heidi Hutchinson wrote:

It gladdens my heart to see Kristin and Joe ‘rise above the fray’ (Kristin knows that’s a quip oft repeated by our late Mother, Rose).

Just read Kristin’s posts on Trials & Truths…WOW, WOW, WOW!

Kristin, I must confess, I’ve had my doubts about whether or not you were free of the mental toxins – “triggers” as Keith boasts – he instilled in you and Gina at such an early age but I only had hearsay and opinion from sources who, as it turns out, were not credible and more intent on pitting us apart – following, it seems, the same “formula” Keith used to get himself that rare, 120 year prison sentence.

You are an awesome writer and legal analyst and I encourage everyone to check out your and Joe’s blog, as well.

Critical

Kristin Responds

This prompted Kristin Keeffe to write:

Thank you.

It’s been a long hard road litigating and deconstructing everything that happened in NXIVM. As horrible as that’s been, I think it gave me some unique insights into interpreting current events. I hope to be paying that forward on our blog.

When I left Keith and NXIVM, I thought he was an eccentric psychopath who duped me into an unusual set of oppressive circumstances. I thought, “Well, I was naive, uneducated, inexperienced, gullible, and I wanted to feel special.” And Keith played to all those weaknesses. When I saw what was really going on and went to the NYS Police (and later the Feds), it was all so painfully obvious.

I embraced that. Like, “OK that’s where I’ve been at.” If you don’t have a big ego, there is no shame in recognizing your reality and trying to do the right thing regardless.

In many ways it can be liberating.

Despite my obvious shortcomings, I was determined to help stop Keith from hurting others. In that regard I succeeded, for which I am very proud.

However, overall, I thought it would be so easy to learn from it all and move on. And do whatever needed to be done to bring justice to the situation. Unfortunately, as I went out into a world without Keith, I encountered much of the same mentalities as Keith, albeit in more subtle and insidious ways. That has been beyond disturbing. BEYOND.

As I’ve come full circle from it all, I feel confident and excited that Joe and I can bring unique insights into the cult-like thinking that goes on in our society, especially as it relates to our civil and criminal justice systems.

I know that I probably would not have extricated myself from Keith’s world (ever) if it were not for my paralegal training and work. If you follow legal cases closely and you make your own determinations based on facts and evidence (independent of the collective opinions of social media, pundits, etc.), it’s like the ultimate deprogramming. You learn to truly think and evaluate for yourself much more independently than you’d suppose.

I (humbly) hope that if people follow our blog, it will help them learn to examine their own situations (and recognize any undue influences) and current events more objectively and be more informed and happier as a result.

I strive to make that happen.

Kristin K