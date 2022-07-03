Frank Report Begets a New Blog: Kristin Keeffe & Joe O’Hara to Focus on High Profile Trials and Important Issues

Most Frank Report readers immediately recognize the names of Kristin Keeffe and Joseph J. (Jake) O’Hara. They now have a website – Trials & Truths – that will focus on high-profile trials and issues that are of interest to their readers.

As noted on their website, www.TrialsAndTruths.us , they are committed to “reporting, factually and objectively, about high-profile trials and high-interest issues.”

They will also be writing op-eds that will offer their opinions about trials and specific issues.

How Keeffe and O’Hara Got Together

For several years, O’Hara and Keeffe were on opposite sides when it came to matters involving NXIVM.

Keeffe had some 22 years with Keith Raniere, the co-founder of the NXIVM cult, before she turned whistleblower. O’Hara was one of Raniere’s main targets in the early years of NXIVM.

Keeffe worked with O’Hara during the 15-months that he served as a part-time consultant for NXIVM. In December 2004, Raniere and O’Hara had a falling out after O’Hara informed Raniere and his co-founder, Nancy Salzman, that because of his concerns over some of the organization’s activities, he was resigning from his consultant post. For more than 15 years, Keeffe and O’Hara had no contact.

In mid-2021, I arranged for them to talk to each other to discuss their experiences with Raniere and NXIVM.

Keeffe and O’Hara talked about the Raniere trial. They agreed that mainstream media had not identified – nor reported on – many of the major legal issues involved in the case. Nor had most of the reports and stories about the trial explained how testimony and other evidence was – or was not – related to the applicable law.

They agreed the Raniere case was not unique.

No media covered high-profile trials from a legal standpoint. And few outlets that do cover such trials provide copies of – or links to – case filings and/or trial exhibits.

Nor do they report about how and why the government introduced certain evidence and/or whether it met its burden of proof.

Instead, mainstream media tends to focus on the salacious aspects of high-profile trials.

Keeffe and O’Hara observed that in criminal trials, the prosecution often uses a “game plan” of assaulting the defendant’s character. Civil litigation is conducted the same way. The plan is to make the jury hate the defendant before presenting their defense. Rarely do reporters question whether judges should have allowed particular testimony.

They followed various trials and documented the flaws in the media reporting them. Then they decided to launch a website. Both have an extensive legal background. Both have superb writing skills.

Kristin Keeffe

Keeffe was a long-time associate of Keith Raniere and is the mother of his first-born child. She served as a paralegal for NXIVM and Clare and Sara Bronfman for 12 years.

In 2013, Keeffe saw NXIVM become radicalized against women. They introduced a new curriculum through the Society of Protectors. It was misogynistic.

Before, NXIVM had offered somewhat mainstream executive training. They attracted clients like Jennifer Anniston, Gerard Butler, and Richard Branson’s family.

NXIVM shifted to an educational system with various tenets that she found deplorable.

For example, women were “fleas jumping from host to host.”

Or women were “baby princesses who couldn’t get anything done.”

And “men needed many sexual partners for fulfillment.”

Kristin Keeffe is the mother of Keith Raniere’s first child.

Keeffe found this shocking and horrifying. She watched the organization embrace misogyny almost overnight. There was zero resistance from its leadership or salespeople.

She reevaluated her experiences with Raniere and NXIVM. She realized that the man she thought was an ethical and honest leader was in reality a pyschopathic maniac.

This led her to investigate whether NXIVM’s operations involved illegal activities.

Keeffe reported NXIVM’s illegal activities to the New York State Police. Somehow the State Police chose to go after NXIVM whistleblowers. Keith Raniere found out what she was doing. She fled with their son in fear for their lives.

Keeffe’s allegations proved prescient. The Eastern District of New York later prosecuted many of her findings.

The DOJ noted her help, calling her within minutes of Raniere’s conviction to thank her.

Keeffe had experience as a paralegal with top law firms in the country. She researched high-control groups. This gave Keeffe insights into the intersection of cult-like thinking and the law. Her commitment to evidence-based reporting ensures posts will be factual and unbiased.

Joseph .J (Jake) O’Hara

Joseph J. (Jake) O’Hara

O’Hara was a former consultant to NXIVM. He was one of the first to experience their skill at legal terrorism. Raniere unleashed it on O’Hara as one of his perceived “enemies.”

In this, Daniela aided him, the woman who spent almost two years in a room. Raniere instructed her to use her skills to hack his computer. She failed because O’Hara chose not to open an email with her homemade but lethal spyware.

Daniela’s second attempt was to plant spyware on O’Hara’s accountant. Kathy Russell helped out by diverting the accountant away from his computer. Daniela snuck into the office and planted homemade malware on his laptop.

Raniere then knew every keystroke the accountant made. In no time, Daniela got into the accountant’s email. She got all kinds of information from his correspondence with O’Hara. It was helpful to Raniere to use in his lawsuits against O’Hara.

*****

Raniere perfected his lawsuit technique with the financial support of stooge-like Clare Bronfman. And her feckless sister Sara Bronfman. They filed a baseless civil lawsuit against O’Hara.

Readers will find the real purpose of their lawsuit in this fact: They sued O’Hara for $2 million. But they spent more than $4 million in legal fees. The goal was not money or the merit of the lawsuit. It was to ruin O’Hara and, with luck, put him in prison.

Readers might note that Raniere and Clare Bronfman reaped what they sowed for O’Hara. Raniere is in sunny Tuscon, and Clare is enjoying a New England summer in Danbury, CT.

But the world’s most intelligent man did his best to get O’Hara locked up. With the help of Clare and Sara, he convinced David Soares, the District Attorney of Albany County, to help.

A good public servant, Soares filed fraudulent, criminal charges against O’Hara twice.

In the end, the DA had to dismiss both cases.

They had the old problem with so many Raniere-Bronfman-fueled prosecutions — no evidence. Or perjured testimony.

In the second case, a computer trespass case – only one defendant of four, Toni Natalie, was guilty. [More on her in an upcoming series.]

Some may justify Natalie’s hacking of NXIVM’s computer.

What was Natalie-esque was her telling others she had legal consent to use the password.

She destroyed people’s lives with this lie.

MK10ART’s- Toni Natalie and her book, chock full of lies. What people thought was a legal entry by permission was a hacked password from Natalie.

The password owner told FR that she never gave Natalie her password. She did not even know Natalie. Thanks to O’Hara’s efforts, even guilty Natalie got off.

Indictments are costly, though. O’Hara incurred massive legal fees.

He filed for bankruptcy for himself and his various companies.

This pleased Raniere and his stooge, Clare Bronfman, more than the tongue could tell.

Before his involvement with NXIVM, O’Hara had a notable career. He worked in and for various city, county, state, and federal agencies. He graduated from Cornell with a JD degree and an MPA degree. His governmental career included the following positions

Assistant to the Thompkins County (NY) County Administrator;

Legislative Counsel to NYS Senator William T. Smith;

Assistant Professor, Government & Public Administration, State University of New York/Empire State College;

Executive Director of Washington, DC’s Interagency Council on Family Planning;

Director of the Missouri Division of Family Services;

Director of the Missouri Department of Social Services;

President of the National Association of Public Child Welfare Administrators.

Following his retirement from government service, O’Hara founded several companies.

These provided a wide array of consulting services to county and state agencies – and to more than 1,200 local school districts. He helped these agencies generate more than $1.25 billion of federal funding.

O’Hara was also involved in civic activities. He received several governmental commissions. O’Hara served on the board of directors of various non-profit entities.

He also served as the General Manager of professional sports teams. He was GM for teams in:

The Continental Basketball Association (CBA) The National Professional Soccer League (NPSL) The Arena Football League (AFL).

For two years, he served as Commissioner of the Arena Football League.

Following the death of his former wife, Denise F. Polit, Ph.D., O’Hara moved to Pittsburgh, PA. There, his son served as a Public Defender. Father and son are involved in various charitable activities. These include assisting military veterans, returning citizens, and single mothers.

Check Out Trials & Truths

Keeffe and O’Hara decided to launch their own blog.

I encourage Frank Report’s readers to look at the Trials & Truths blog.

Keeffe and O’Hara are providing accurate reporting about important trials. They will no doubt attract a wide readership.

