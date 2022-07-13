Kristin Keefe Answers Uncomfortable Questions From Man Who Knew Raniere Pre-NXIVM

July 13, 2022
Frank Report introduced readers to a new website, Trials & Truths, by Kristin Keeffe’s and Joseph J. (Jake) O’Hara.

Kristin Keeffe’s Recent Post: 

On July 3rd, Frank Parlato published an article informing his Frank Report audience about the launch of our new website. The positive comments we received from his readers have been very heartwarming. Many of Frank’s readers had all kinds of questions for me about my time in NXIVM. Go ahead, ask me anything!                                    (Well, almost anything 😊).

 

Nutjob knew Keith and company back in the 1990s. He left early.

Here is his abbreviated interview with Kristin .

You can see more on Ask Me Anything About NXIVM at Trialsandtruths.us.

Nutjob:
 

Do you think Keith ever had a girl use a stopwatch to time him in the 100 yard dash (that he probably had measured to 60 yards)? Or do you think he simply lied about tying the NYS record?
Kristin Keeffe

I sort of remember Keith saying once about how years before he had done some running successfully, but I had never heard about his so-called record. I would say “Yes, he simply lied”.

How do you think Lauren’s sexual relationship impacted Nancy with Keith? Was she happy about it? Mad? Jealous? Shoulder shrug? Did she feel bad for Lauren and blame herself for it? Did it make her more “all in” with Keith’s insanity?

I think Lauren and Keith hid their relationship from Nancy for many years. I tried to stay out of that…. I never saw Nancy feel bad for anyone. Nancy was always about Nancy first and foremost. She was “all in” with Keith’s insanity from day 1.

The best thing that could have happened to Lauren was Nancy going to jail. Her distance from Nancy for a few years could be life-changing for her.

What was your relationship like with Nancy?
I wanted so badly to believe she was good and think we had a friendship. Unfortunately, she was a merciless user of people. My mind couldn’t accept who she was, even though it stared me in the face every day. She was extremely charming and manipulative.
Keith, Clare and Nancy seemed to use money to ensnare people. Did they use this approach on you?
Yes Keith, Clare, and Nancy used money to ensnare me. What they would do is provide all these non-cash benefits. They paid for my car, I lived in a company owned townhouse, Clare’s foundation paid for childcare, etc. Once they had control over every area of my life, they slowly put the screws in to enforce compliance. Text-book coercive control tactics.
What do you think happened with Kristin Snyder?

It’s hard to talk about Kristin Snyder, because I’d like to see her family have peace. Especially her younger sister Kim. I’ve gone back and forth in my mind on this over the years. Do I speak the truth of what I think, or do I let it all rest for the greater good? I

I think there is a high probability Kristin did not kill herself during the NXIVM training. I was involved in the investigation when she first disappeared and thereafter.

There were many things that did not add up.

However, one thing is certain. Kristin was NOT pregnant with Keith’s baby. That is total fiction. She never met Keith. Keith never knew her, and the person who told that story has a history of mental illness, institutionalization, and a serious criminal record.

She came up with that 15 years after the fact, and it contradicted her witness interviews at the time of Kris’ disappearance.

What do you think Keith had a “murder for hire” contact? Why did he have a pattern of telling people that “he’s had people killed for his beliefs”? How many times did you hear him say this to people?

I think the chances Keith had a “murder for hire” contact are zero. I never heard him say that, except in the video Susan Dones made.

Looking back at it all, I think during those meetings with Keith and the NXIVM 9 Susan Dones really held Keith’s feet to the fire in a way he’d rarely experienced in life. He blurted that out to fake brag about his power and intimidate her. A classic narcissist move.

For Susan, it must have been terrifying. She didn’t know Keith well personally, and God knows it took years for many of us to understand his personality type and what we were all dealing with. In those days, Keith RARELY lost his composure and showed his true self like that.

Keith twice told me and someone else that he “had people killed for his beliefs.”
The first time he said it, I pretended I didn’t care what he said and didn’t give him a reaction.

I think he made a point to say it a second time, so he could be sure that I got the message.

You’re probably correct that he just said it to scare us and have us stop asking so many difficult questions.

If Keith told you the “I’ve had people killed for my beliefs” way back then, he must have REALLY, REALLY hated you. In all my years around Keith, I very rarely saw him drop his “fake, nice, enlightened, joyful-person” act. That is so interesting!

Did he expect you to be in an intimate relationship only with him from the beginning of your relationship?

How did his expectation change over time? Did you have boyfriends or hookups over the years when you were involved with him? If either yes or no, did you need to (or would you have needed to) keep it a secret?

My relationship with Keith was always a friendship/brother/father figure/boss type of thing. It was never a romance. On rare occasions, over the years, he would line bend me into physical intimacy, which I always felt weird about and tried to keep secret.

Getting pregnant was shocking. I wasn’t under any dictates of monogamy or that kind of thing. Keith’s whole concept of women making “Vows” to him was something he developed later when he went off the rails into full crazy. I hope you don’t mind, I prefer not to discuss other relationships I had.

Over the first few months of ESP, there was a large African American gentleman who participated a lot, and went to many/most of the classes. One day, he was gone. I asked Nancy where he disappeared, and she blew it off by saying, “Oh, he was a leveler.”

What was the real story of why he left? Do you remember his  name?

His name is Al Vincente. He was the Albany County District Attorney, David Soares’ brother-in-law. He was the president or a big shot for a regional chain of radio stations, as I recall.

Clear Channel maybe? I don’t know why he left. Many people took trainings, liked them, then moved on to do other things. Nancy always criticized anyone who stopped taking classes for whatever reason. If you didn’t want to dedicate your life to Nancy and her mission, you were irrevocably flawed in some way. I’m not surprised she called him a “leveler” to you.

John Tighe on Frankreport wrote: “After meeting with Clare Bronfman, Albany DA David Soares brought in NXIVM loyalist Kristin Keeffe to work at his office to help put together criminal charges against O’Hara. I have to wonder how often he brought in untrained civilians to put together a case against an innocent local businessman. Although Keeffe is fully detoxed now – and although she provided valuable information to the prosecutors who took El Gordo down – at the time she worked in Soares’ office.”

How did you and Joe reconcile this, that must have been tough?

Oh my gosh, it’s so much worse than just “Clare meeting with Soares.”

At the time, David Soares asked me to come into his office to prepare for the case against Joe. I was 1 week out from a 10-week course of chemotherapy and radiation for cancer, where my doctors had only given me a 50-50 chance of living. I was in extreme pain and puking in the bathrooms a few times a day. I had a premature “secret” baby who was very sick in the Neonatal ICU at Albany Med, and I had no health insurance or a dollar to my name. Keith was trying to take my baby, and psychologically destroy me, so I succumbed to cancer. He and others subjected me to a host of other sadistic and cruel things facilitated by all my so-called “friends” in NXIVM.

Despite all this, I was determined to put my head down, do what I was told, and survive to live another day for my son.

THANK GOD, the charges against Joe blew up in their faces and were dismissed. Fast forward 5 years, and I saw the whole thing happening again with the bogus computer trespass case filed against Joe and John. By then, I had learned my lesson, and I was determined to do everything to ensure the case was dropped regardless of the consequences to myself. Knowing Joe and John (who knew nothing about my own traumas) hated my guts. I did what it took and the case was dismissed. After Joe and I connected, I learned he would have gotten the case dropped without me anyway. However, I didn’t know that at the time. I believed I needed to take a big stand. Due to my interference, Keith and Clare put a million-dollar team of investigators on me to find me and destroy me. They almost succeeded.

That is a tale for another day.

Everyone kept telling me that Keith was great and would work with me on whatever I needed. But, he ignored me for the first couple of months I was around. The first time he gave me the time of day, he stopped me in the hall and asked me, “Why are you here?” Without skipping a beat, I said, “I want to be issueless.” He looked at me and walked away.

Two other times, he went out of his way to publicly embarrass me. The only time he ever “helped” me, he simply told me I have low self esteem.
I don’t think he liked that Nancy, Toni, and Pam liked me. I’m extremely grateful he didn’t want me around. It helped me not get sucked in.

Consider yourself extremely fortunate.

See More at Trials & Truths,

 

