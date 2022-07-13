Kristin Keefe Answers Uncomfortable Questions From Man Who Knew Raniere Pre-NXIVM

Frank Report introduced readers to a new website, Trials & Truths, by Kristin Keeffe’s and Joseph J. (Jake) O’Hara.
Kristin Keeffe’s Recent Post:
On July 3rd, Frank Parlato published an article informing his Frank Report audience about the launch of our new website. The positive comments we received from his readers have been very heartwarming. Many of Frank’s readers had all kinds of questions for me about my time in NXIVM. Go ahead, ask me anything! (Well, almost anything ).
Nutjob knew Keith and company back in the 1990s. He left early.
Here is his abbreviated interview with Kristin .
You can see more on Ask Me Anything About NXIVM at Trialsandtruths.us.
How do you think Lauren’s sexual relationship impacted Nancy with Keith? Was she happy about it? Mad? Jealous? Shoulder shrug? Did she feel bad for Lauren and blame herself for it? Did it make her more “all in” with Keith’s insanity?
I think Lauren and Keith hid their relationship from Nancy for many years. I tried to stay out of that…. I never saw Nancy feel bad for anyone. Nancy was always about Nancy first and foremost. She was “all in” with Keith’s insanity from day 1.
The best thing that could have happened to Lauren was Nancy going to jail. Her distance from Nancy for a few years could be life-changing for her.
It’s hard to talk about Kristin Snyder, because I’d like to see her family have peace. Especially her younger sister Kim. I’ve gone back and forth in my mind on this over the years. Do I speak the truth of what I think, or do I let it all rest for the greater good? I
I think there is a high probability Kristin did not kill herself during the NXIVM training. I was involved in the investigation when she first disappeared and thereafter.
There were many things that did not add up.
However, one thing is certain. Kristin was NOT pregnant with Keith’s baby. That is total fiction. She never met Keith. Keith never knew her, and the person who told that story has a history of mental illness, institutionalization, and a serious criminal record.
She came up with that 15 years after the fact, and it contradicted her witness interviews at the time of Kris’ disappearance.
What do you think Keith had a “murder for hire” contact? Why did he have a pattern of telling people that “he’s had people killed for his beliefs”? How many times did you hear him say this to people?
I think the chances Keith had a “murder for hire” contact are zero. I never heard him say that, except in the video Susan Dones made.
Looking back at it all, I think during those meetings with Keith and the NXIVM 9 Susan Dones really held Keith’s feet to the fire in a way he’d rarely experienced in life. He blurted that out to fake brag about his power and intimidate her. A classic narcissist move.
For Susan, it must have been terrifying. She didn’t know Keith well personally, and God knows it took years for many of us to understand his personality type and what we were all dealing with. In those days, Keith RARELY lost his composure and showed his true self like that.
Did he expect you to be in an intimate relationship only with him from the beginning of your relationship?
How did his expectation change over time? Did you have boyfriends or hookups over the years when you were involved with him? If either yes or no, did you need to (or would you have needed to) keep it a secret?
My relationship with Keith was always a friendship/brother/father figure/boss type of thing. It was never a romance. On rare occasions, over the years, he would line bend me into physical intimacy, which I always felt weird about and tried to keep secret.
Getting pregnant was shocking. I wasn’t under any dictates of monogamy or that kind of thing. Keith’s whole concept of women making “Vows” to him was something he developed later when he went off the rails into full crazy. I hope you don’t mind, I prefer not to discuss other relationships I had.
Over the first few months of ESP, there was a large African American gentleman who participated a lot, and went to many/most of the classes. One day, he was gone. I asked Nancy where he disappeared, and she blew it off by saying, “Oh, he was a leveler.”
What was the real story of why he left? Do you remember his name?
His name is Al Vincente. He was the Albany County District Attorney, David Soares’ brother-in-law. He was the president or a big shot for a regional chain of radio stations, as I recall.
Clear Channel maybe? I don’t know why he left. Many people took trainings, liked them, then moved on to do other things. Nancy always criticized anyone who stopped taking classes for whatever reason. If you didn’t want to dedicate your life to Nancy and her mission, you were irrevocably flawed in some way. I’m not surprised she called him a “leveler” to you.
I sort of remember Keith saying once about how years before he had done some running successfully, but I had never heard about his so-called record. I would say “Yes, he simply lied”.