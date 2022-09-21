Victims Over 50 Years Must Speak to Defeat Wickedest of Swamis

By Jayne Lyons

Women and men who have been victims of abuse know how dangerous it is to speak out against their abuser.

Especially if the abuser is a rich, powerful traumatizing narcissist, like J. Michael Shoemaker.

J. Michael Shoemaker off to Gold Beach

A portrait of Michael Shoemaker AKA Swami Chetananda levitating in the heavens. If he can fool you into thinking he can levitate, how many other stupid things will you believe?

The damaging impacts of criminal, toxic, abusive people in leadership positions are often known for years before they are held to account.

That can only happen when the sheer volume of complaints about the abusive individual is impossible to silence anymore.

Think…

Keith Rainere

Jeffery Epstein

Bill Cosby

Harvey Weinstein

Jim Jones

David Koresh among others.

Frank, how long did it take to bring Keith Rainere to justice?

Tell Your Story

Sometimes it takes movie stars, think Nxivm, Olympic gold medal winners, think Larry Nassar or a Congressional visit to an isolated compound, think Jim Jones to cause justice to rain down on abuse.

Don’t stop telling your experiences to Frank, bring to light what you saw, what you heard, what you experienced.

There are 50 years of abuse to expose. Please bring forward what has been hidden.

Shoemaker

Do the early members who left have more to tell?

Swami Khecaranatha AKA Steve Ott.

I wrote to Steve Ott, who calls himself Swami Khecaranatha. He runs a spiritual center, Heart of Consciousness, “based” on Rudi’s teachings.

Rudi, the guru of both Khecaranath and Chetanananda

I wrote to Swami Khecaranatha, who was associated with J. Michael Shoemaker, AKA Swami Chetanananda.

I found a Dec. 21, 2021 social media post by Natasha, a former member of Shoemaker’s Movement Center in Portland, Oregon.

She attempted suicide.

I sent Khecaranatha part of Natasha’s post.

Natasha with Swami Chetanananda

Natasha wrote: “I know I have gone back and forth on sharing about this matter – and yet it is just a reflection of the intense state of self-doubt and insecurity that that man’s mental games with me have brought me to.

“The trust that a true spiritual aspirant places upon a teacher is sacred, and it is my saddest and most painful experience that Swami holds no respect or appreciation for that extremely vulnerable aspect of his students.”

No Real Answer From Khecaranatha

This is the answer I got back from the Swami Khecaranatha.

Swami Khecaranatha is NOT associated with Swami Chetanananda. Khecaranatha broke with him about 20 years ago. Although there may indeed be merit to the issues listed below, please understand that we do not condone any misuse of power, spiritual or otherwise.

Khecaranatha’s answer was basically: “See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil….stay hidden and quiet, maybe the monster will go away.”

He might have added, “We certainly aren’t going to step forward and call out what we know and why we ‘broke’ with Shoemaker 20 years ago!”