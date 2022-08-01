Bangkok Attacks Victims’ Silence, Frank’s Inaction, on Swami Chetanananda’s Biggest Crimes

Many new readers come to Frank Report to read about Swami Chetanananda. Unlike the Swami, Bangkok is a man of nice judgment and many resources. He’s a plain speaking man. No beating about the bush. Right to the point. He lets you know he’s looking out for himself. And I don’t trust a man who says he’s not. Keep those differences in mind, as Bangkok insults you.

By Bangkok

Frank, I’d like to see you do more to humiliate the Swami. Please, kindly, do more. You asshole. You need to use some of your Oregonian commie contacts (the former followers of Swami) to confront people on video, as they come and go from the Gold Beach compound, while asking them humiliating questions about the Swami.

Just the act of asking them such questions on video, regardless of whether they respond or not, will help humiliate the Swami. Then, post those videos on FR. Why the fuck do I need to tell you these things, Frank? You have the resources to make this happen — even if the Oregonian commies are too fucken lazy to help you. Also, this Jessica Becker chick should start coordinating things better among her group of Oregonian commies. She should serve as the main ‘contact’ and start quarterbacking this shit for you.

Also, posting the links to various law enforcement agencies (as she and Jayne Lyons sometimes do) will not convince one fucken person to contact the police all by themselves. You need to let people know they can contact her (or others) via contacting you first —- and together, you can help them go to law enforcement. You also need to do whatever the fuck it takes to contact Natasha —– and get her to stop following this asshole. She came out against him once already, so she’s ripe for leaving him altogether, but only if she’s got some kind of support network behind her.

Natasha

Get off your lazy ass, Frank, and make it happen. Even if Natasha’s not following him anymore, she’s still reluctant to come out publicly against him. So, she still needs a support network to tell her that Frank will protect her from Swami’s intimidation and legal threats. Come on, Frank, you protected NXIVM women — so why not her? Nobody said it was gonna be easy to do these things. But sitting on your ass, from afar, ain’t gonna make these things happen. You need ‘boots on the ground’ inside Communist Oregon (The People’s Republic of Communist Oregon, aka America’s Communist-Liberal Shithole).

You need to start organizing things better. Oh… And if this Becker chick is too lazy (or no longer lives in Communist Oregon), have her find somebody else who still lives there. If she ain’t willing to help you with any of this —— then I question why the fuck she’s even on this site while purporting to wanna help people bring down the Swami. The problem is that these former followers (Oregon commies) are too fucken lazy and don’t wanna leave the comfort of their current lives to help bring down the Swami, other than making a few posts on FrankReport. The Swami is a monster. You need to take this guy down. He’s ripe for a fall. Stop sitting on your lazy ass. Have a good day. PS — Before anybody else here calls me a lazy asshole who just posts from afar under the cloak of anonymity… Who the fuck are any of you to judge me? Also… Before any of you cite my previous post (from a couple of months ago) when I said that the women were probably lying about the gangbangs —- I would just like to say, from the bottom of my heart… Eat shit, you self-righteous assholes. It’s not about me making a misjudgment about the Swami. It’s about bringing down the Swami.

The End of Bangkok commentary…

Beginning of Frank’s Commentary

By Frank

The Swami is like the Maltese Falcon. He appears to be a glorious golden orange falcon crusted from head to foot with the finest jewels of spirituality.

People follow him. They give up their families and careers. Don’t marry or have children because of him.

They sell everything they own and give to the rich Swami.

They say to their families, “I’m sorry indeed to lose you. But I want you to know I couldn’t be fonder of you. But, well, if you lose a family, it’s possible to get another. There’s only one Swami Chetanananda.”

And they say to the other Swami followers about their family, “When you’re not high up spiritually, you simply don’t understand these things.”

When things go wrong in your life with him, when you no longer have youthful sex, free labor, or money to give him, you take the fall.

Now, don’t be silly. You’re taking the fall.

You say to him, “You’ve been playing with me, just pretending you cared, to trap me like this. You didn’t care at all! You don’t love me!”

He’ll turn it on you.

Swami: “I won’t play the sap for you. You know it’s not like that. You can’t say that. You never played square with me for half an hour at a stretch since I’ve known you.”

This time it won’t do the Swami any good.

You’ll never understand me, but I’ll try once and then give it up. When a guy destroys people’s lives pretending to be a swami, we are supposed to do something about it. It doesn’t matter what you think of them or him.

You’re supposed to do something about it, and it happens I am in the writing business. It’s bad business to let the Swami get away with it, bad all around, bad for every investigative journalist everywhere.

Who is he? Is he a criminal? That is up to a jury to decide.

To me, he is the Maltese falcon. He’s a phony! A fake. He’s made of lead!

He is the stuff that dreams are made of. But like every nightmare, it starts dreamy and ends in terror.

Bangkok is right. He said it crudely, but he’s right.

We have to get off our asses and do something. Something more. Swami Chetanananda has done this for 50 years. He’s near the tail end. But there are others, and a spectacular halt to this longstanding scammer may inspire others to quit their ways or be brought to justice themselves.

Oh, I know it is karma. Karma comes or goes, and maybe we can’t help it along at all. Meanwhile, we’ll try.

For every woman who jumped off a bridge, or drowned in a river. For every woman who came to him as father, leader, guru, saint, whom he plied with drugs and raped, him and his kith, we will avenge or try to avenge.

That’s our job, just like Bangkok said.