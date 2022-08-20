Did the Strongest and Best Leave Swami Chetanananda – Who Remains?

A guest view from a former member of Swami Chetananda’s Movement Center.
By Keshab
There is a saying among certain folks who have left Swami Chetanananda’s community: “All the strong people left”.
This is, of course, an exaggeration. But a long list of good people have left, all with bad feelings.
Who has stayed?
Well, it can be divided into four broad categories.
Know Nothings
This is a group of people who do not know the truth about Swami’s abusive and manipulative ways. If they did, most of this group would leave.
Head in the Sanders
This group wants to “hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil”.
They only want to believe what suits them, and have no interest in hearing anything that goes against that.
Ashram Barnacles
This group includes most of those who moved to Gold Beach with Swami.
Most are in it because they are in it, and can’t imagine themselves doing anything else, nor do they have the strength or creativity to do anything else.
This group should know that what they are engaging in is a lifestyle choice, and does not represent any growth.
Spiritual Opportunists
This group knows that Swami has pulled a lot of shenanigans with lots of people, primarily young women. They rationalize that because it didn’t happen to them, they are getting something wonderful. That is all they care about.
This group represents the worst of so-called spiritual students. Their primary motive is spiritual greed. What kind of so-called spiritual student cares only about themselves, knowing full well, that this Swami is hurting others?
A shit bag person, that’s who.
Of those who stayed, what category are you, you losers?
Rudi Mistake and Swami Destruction
Rudi’s and, in turn, Swami’s practice of this Olympic, gold medal style of spiritual practice has one missing piece: emotional and psychological issues will always be there to come up and “bite us”.
The concept of rising above all tensions, issues, psychology, and transcending it all is possible in the short term.
Longer term, not attended to, that stuff resurfaces. This is the experience of many.
Look at Chetanananda, who never dealt with his psychological and emotional issues. And, stand back and view the results. The guy is a walking, talking disaster area.
The damage he has inflicted upon people is being uncovered as we speak.
As much as I respect Rudi and his work, I think he did not account enough for the fact that, as human beings, emotional issues are real.
More so than he and Swami recognized.
Am I wrong?
Name three students out of the thousands who have tried, who will become fully realized in this lifetime, and NOT simultaneously cause massive destruction.
Name ’em. You won’t be able to.
I am right, and YOU are wrong.
End of Keshab’s post
By Frank
If so, he fully realized long ago that he has every right to swindle, rape, strangle, lie, cheat and steal from those who follow him.
That is the prerogative of the fully realized guru.
And one day, you will fully realize that you were a fool to believe in him. And that Swami Chetanananda fully realized the same thing long before you.
3 Comments
Swami Chet keeps the abuse within the family. He’s a multi-generational abuser. Watch his YouTube video- he even references it. He preys on women and then tapes their children.
The strangulation, beatings and drugs have left women like Jen and Moni in states of delusion- their lives taken by a monster. They turned into his recruiters-
To those who remain- save yourselves. Get out even if you have nothing left and nowhere to go— you will be helped. The authorities are prepared to help all of us. Just leave and we will be there for you.
Michael Shoemaker is a convincing conman. He’s had decades of practice and surrounds himself with doctors, lawyers, and scholars to legitimize his “guru” status.
He’s a predator. He’s been investigated and fled once he was exposed.
Natasha’s family tried desperately to get her out. The cult made sure that wouldn’t happen and Sharon Ward used her power to scare and threaten them into silence.
Another family years before tried to get their son free from “the grip of the guru”. These are not coincidences. They are crimes of a cult.
Liz had everything to live for. They killed her. No doubt about it. She knew swami was a predator.
Gold Beach- Beware- there’s a serious cult in your neighborhood.
Swami’s reign will end like Raniere’s did. Chet is the biggest loser of them all and the majority who remain at the minimum, know something is seriously amiss.
Ruth Graham, Dan, Jess, Jessica and Natasha were more than enough and thanks to them, more have come forward.
It’s just a matter of time.
Sharon Ward happened to find Liz and Shoemaker happened to find Natasha.
Michael and Sharon- You’re both frauds- made of evil and greed. And we won’t stop exposing the truth.