Did the Strongest and Best Leave Swami Chetanananda – Who Remains?

A guest view from a former member of Swami Chetananda’s Movement Center.

By Keshab

There is a saying among certain folks who have left Swami Chetanananda’s community: “All the strong people left”.

This is, of course, an exaggeration. But a long list of good people have left, all with bad feelings.

Who has stayed?

Well, it can be divided into four broad categories.

Know Nothings

This is a group of people who do not know the truth about Swami’s abusive and manipulative ways. If they did, most of this group would leave.

Head in the Sanders

This group wants to “hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil”.

They only want to believe what suits them, and have no interest in hearing anything that goes against that.

Ashram Barnacles

This group includes most of those who moved to Gold Beach with Swami.

Most are in it because they are in it, and can’t imagine themselves doing anything else, nor do they have the strength or creativity to do anything else.

This group should know that what they are engaging in is a lifestyle choice, and does not represent any growth.

Spiritual Opportunists

This group knows that Swami has pulled a lot of shenanigans with lots of people, primarily young women. They rationalize that because it didn’t happen to them, they are getting something wonderful. That is all they care about.

This group represents the worst of so-called spiritual students. Their primary motive is spiritual greed. What kind of so-called spiritual student cares only about themselves, knowing full well, that this Swami is hurting others?

A shit bag person, that’s who.

Of those who stayed, what category are you, you losers?

Rudi Mistake and Swami Destruction

Rudi’s and, in turn, Swami’s practice of this Olympic, gold medal style of spiritual practice has one missing piece: emotional and psychological issues will always be there to come up and “bite us”.

The concept of rising above all tensions, issues, psychology, and transcending it all is possible in the short term.

Longer term, not attended to, that stuff resurfaces. This is the experience of many.

Look at Chetanananda, who never dealt with his psychological and emotional issues. And, stand back and view the results. The guy is a walking, talking disaster area.

The damage he has inflicted upon people is being uncovered as we speak.

As much as I respect Rudi and his work, I think he did not account enough for the fact that, as human beings, emotional issues are real.

More so than he and Swami recognized.

Am I wrong?

Name three students out of the thousands who have tried, who will become fully realized in this lifetime, and NOT simultaneously cause massive destruction.

Name ’em. You won’t be able to.

I am right, and YOU are wrong.

End of Keshab’s post

By Frank

I never met Rudi, but I suspect he was a predator looking for young men for sex. I doubt Chet had a close relationship with him. His story of Rudi making him his successor is probably untrue.

I want to see Chet’s letter where Rudi anointed him. I do not think the letter exists.

Chet’s story of the supernatural death of Rudi is likely concocted. On February 21, 1973, Rudi died in a small plane crash in the Catskills. Reportedly, the three other fliers walked away with minor injuries.

As I heard it, Chet said Rudi had only enough supernatural power to save the three lives, but not his own.

I know Chet is old. He wants a quiet life, free to enjoy BDSM and meditation. He wants to be free to rape the occasional young woman, while lying to them about how spiritual he is. Or strangling a woman into an erection. Then do a fire ritual or wave incense in front of a statue of Rudi.

The quiet life.

But what does Keshab mean when he speaks of “ fully realized in this lifetime?” Is there a “ fully realized” swami in Gold Beach?

If so, he fully realized long ago that he has every right to swindle, rape, strangle, lie, cheat and steal from those who follow him.

That is the prerogative of the fully realized guru.

And one day, you will fully realize that you were a fool to believe in him. And that Swami Chetanananda fully realized the same thing long before you.