Swami and Sharon Ward’s Filthiest Secret Evil Practice

By Mary Ann Hannon

Sharon Ward was never initiated as a Swami. She was offered the opportunity to take Sannyasa along with Howard Boster and Per Johansson.

However, Sharon declared she “didn’t need a title to know who she was in this world.”

Well, until 2013.

Sharon Ward AKA Sadvi and J. Michael Shoemaker AKA Swami Chetanananda.

In 2007, Shoemaker took a dark and twisted path.

Leaving his student body parked, studying TRIKA Yoga, he himself embarked down the Kaula Yoga path. A tradition Rudi warned against and forbid.

Shoemaker claims a “lineage.” Above Shoe with his guru/lover Rudi, and above him, Rudi’s guru, Nityanananda.

When he followed the path of the Aghoris, Shoemaker abandoned Nityananda’s Lineage. He abandoned Rudi’s teachings and his students.

Sharon Ward walked straight down that dark path with Shoemaker holding his hand the entire way.

Swami and Sharon Ward and her cadaver sniffing dog.

A tradition with thousands of years of history in child sacrifice, cannibalism, and hanging out in cremation grounds sitting on top of dead bodies. Aghoris say they believe it will give them supernatural powers.

Cannibalism

Rape ritual.

Sex with a corpse.

Meditating on a corpse.

Combining necrophilia with cannibalism is a twofer. Raping children is a three-fer. – If you kill her, have sex with her both alive and dead, and later eat her, you will get supernatural powers, and please Shiva, these dunces think.

Strange practices to fool the stupid into believing they have supernatural powers.

Looks like one of the Swami’s BDSM practices.

Nice dick trick to get tourists to take photos and make donations. Do not try this at home.

Many of the sadhus are ‘sky clad.’

Won’t you be my guru?

Burning the dead provides ashes to smear the body, and a fire-cured skull to use as a canteen and food bowl. If a little bit of cooked brain remains, it goes well with rice.

Numbskull.

They love their marijuana. It is unknown if the Swami introduced them to crack, meth and oxycodone.

Some of them mutilate their genitals.

There are females who are called sadhvis.

Gender equality.

A great guru rolls his penis around a stick. This is a sure fire path to spiritual enlightenment.

Nice makeup.

Many do not cut their hair or beard.

An Indian man, Ram Dayal Shastri, initiated Sharon Ward in 2013 into the practices.

He is not in Nityananda’s lineage. He is of the Kaula tradition, something the public was unaware of.

People employ ritual practices to gain power. They will tell you it is to gain mastery over one’s Self. While you attempt to follow their teachings, they will rob you blind.

For some, it’s money, others pleasure, others its labor.

Read the biography on the Movement Center webpage. It clearly states Shoemaker began practicing the Kaula tradition in 2007.

Google the Kaula tradition. Do you know what Aghoris are? Do you know what an initiate must do to become an Aghori?

By shining light on the darkness where they hide and sneak, cheat and steal, we learn the truth.

Shine a light so bright there is nowhere for these people to hide. If everyone knows the truth, then you regain your sovereignty.

Learn the truth about this liar in orange robes. Keep learning about what he was doing in India!

He took our hard-earned money and went to India to conduct himself in the vilest, disgusting, degraded evil behaviors.

He goes to Assam every year in October, because there is an annual Durga Night. A night known for human sacrifice. Thousands of years history.

Durga Night involves fire pujas and mantra recitation and very young girls; children between 4-17, said to represent the goddess.

A Google search for “Kumari girls” will show that the girls are often drugged, abused, and used, then sent back to their family once they reach puberty.

Groomed and raised, and sexually abused by their guru.

Shoemaker went down this road. Sharon was the only person willing to go through the initiation rites of an Aghori, such as: sitting on top of dead bodies, eating the flesh of dead bodies.

Since there is a long history of necrophilia and all sorts of disgraceful ways Aghori initiates defile our dead.

We can only assume Sharon Ward found her niche among them.