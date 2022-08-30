Mother of Victim: Were You Abused by Swami Chetanananda?

Swami Chetanananda appears to have violently, sexually, and psychologically abused a young woman named Eva a few years ago in the Portland Movement Center. She left by ambulance after what appears to be one of Swami’s erotic strangulation sessions.

She is still recovering from her serious injuries.

Other women have accused the Swami of misleading them into degrading and dangerous sexual practices – including violent and exploitative BDSM and sex with random strangers.

Eva’s mother, Jayne Lyons, is seeking help from women injured by Chetanananda.

By Jayne Lyons

I have met/and spoken with victims/survivors of J. Michael Shoemaker [Swami Chetanananda] and their family members.

I have been told about non-consensual sodomy, strangulation, rape, sexual violations, gaslighting, forced labor, forced drug use, stalking, and broken and bent family relations.

I have been told how those who escaped used self-medication (drug use) to dampen psychological harm and fear and those who had thoughts of self-harm. Those who were “abused” out of the cult when they were no longer useful to Shoemaker left with nothing and ended up on the floor at a friend’s house or living in their vehicles.

They were too poor, too old, too “damaged” or sick to work or be a sexual plaything. I have reported all this to law enforcement, but I am not the victim nor witness to the events, so my reports were considered hearsay.

Please come forward and denounce the abuse you witnessed or received from J. Michael Shoemaker, aka Swami Chetanananda, and his high demand, high control, criminal organization.

He does not abuse alone. His inner circle supports and abets his abuse:

Sharon Ward Jim Brissette Jennifer Wilhelm Thomas Frabrizio Howard and Vivina Boster Jessie Sweeney

These are some of the “inner circle” who know about and have participated in the abuses.

What abuse can you denounce?

Fraudulently recruited and labor trafficked:

Were you recruited to join a “spiritual community”? Did you become “enlightened”?

Were you “given room and board” and required to provide free labor by cleaning, cooking, gardening, or running errands, providing support for teacher training activities or “classes”?

Did you get W2 forms? Proper reporting of your wages for social security and Medicare credits? Did you get the wage and labor benefits and protections as required by Oregon State law?

Did you pay your “tuition” and still provide free labor?

If this describes your situation, this is human labor trafficking. It can be a federal crime.

Do you know of others who were treated this way?

The trafficker, Shoemaker, and his inner circle saved money and benefited from your labor. This is classic labor trafficking. Denounce this practice: Call Paul Chang, Western Regional Coordinator for Human Trafficking

Paul Chang

Western Regional Anti-Human Trafficking Coordinator

US Department of Labor

Wage and Hour Division

Work: (714) 418-8620 | Fax: (626) 732-4934

Love Bombed, Groomed and Abused?

What can you denounce?

Were you lied to about Swami Chetanananda and his group?

Were you told your family was evil? That they wanted to harm you? That they were full of demons or mentally unbalanced? This was done to isolate you and make you vulnerable and susceptible to conditioning and conversion.

Were you showered with positive attention and induced to join a happy, functional group that proved to be a dysfunctional, abusive, and criminal group? This is love bombing, preparing you for conversion and abuse.

Were you exposed to activities that violated your ethics and values, and encouraged to accept these abusive behaviors? This is gaslighting.

It was used to condition you to accept your own abuse. Verbal abuse, emotional abuse, psychological abuse are all abuse, and physical and emotional harm is caused by all forms of abuse.

Did Swami Chetanananda “read” your future and use details from that reading to cause you to fear leaving the group? Were you told if you left you would suffer an accident? Go to jail, go insane? This is coercive control, used to abuse and harm you.

Were you sexually abused, sexually exploited, touched inappropriately?

If you lived at the Movement Center and performed “seva”, you lived and worked in an abusive environment.

Denounce this behavior and harm.

Contact Nathan Wollstein, Portland Police Detective

Detective Nathan Wollstein (# 39011)

Portland Police Bureau

Sex Crimes Unit

(503) 545-3482

Nathan.Wollstein@portlandoregon.gov

Even if you feel “nothing happened to me”, you might hold details of abuses that could put Shoemaker and his inner circle in jail.

What did you see, what did you hear, what did you do? Moni, Jen, Natacha, Eva, Liz, Pia, Vanessa, “Pinky”, Laura, Jessica, Dan, Jes, Ayaz and many more have all been harmed while residents at an ashram led by Shoemaker. Yes, even his “flying monkeys” are his victims. Stand up for all his victims, denounce Shoemaker.

You can ask Christine Mascal, a Portland lawyer, to bring a civil case against Shoemaker and his inner circle. Christine Mascal has gotten settlements from Shoemaker without going to court. He likely doesn’t want to face a “discovery” in court.

He may settle fast. He is a coward.

https://mascal-law.com/

503-320-1020

You can ask Christine Mascal to listen to your interview with Detective Wollstein or Paul Chang. Detective Wollstein or Paul Chang will need to apply the state or federal statutes to determine if what was done to you or others is a crime, and if it falls within the statute of limitations regarding when the crime occurred. Using these criteria, if your complaint is considered not a “crime” and you suffered harm and abuse, there is the opportunity for a civil settlement.

Christine Mascal can help you gain a civil settlement. Civil settlements require a lower bar of evidence.

Just starting the process of bringing a case will make Shoemaker concerned.

He is an alleged coward and will not want to be taken to court. He has everything to lose if he faces “discovery”. He will lose in a civil court because he is allegedly a wicked, evil man who harms women much smaller than he is.

If Shoemaker cannot be taken to jail, all of us who have been harmed can bankrupt him through the out of court settlement process. Nothing done to you was your fault. You were fraudulently recruited, converted, groomed and abused by a well-oiled cult machine that has been doing this for over 50 years. Get justice and compensation for yourself, and encourage others to do the same.

The Raniere case Frank helped break has opened the door to applying human labor and sex trafficking laws to cult abuse.

Who better to apply the new approach than a man with a 50 year pattern of harm?