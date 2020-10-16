Meet the Nxivm-5: Marc Elliot: ‘Your Blog Participated in Taking Down a Whole Community’

For the introduction to this series, see Meet the Nxivm-5: Suneel Chakravorty – ‘I am Not a Disciple of Keith Raniere’

As readers know, I agreed to speak with the Nxivm-5 on the topic of prosecutorial misconduct.

See BREAKING: Audio: Keith Raniere Contacts Frank Parlato From Prison – Seeks Help to Show Prosecutorial Misconduct!

I am not saying prosecutorial misconduct occurred in the federal criminal case of Keith Raniere. The Nxivm-5 say it happened.

I asked for evidence. The Nxivm-5 agreed to provide it. That doesn’t mean I am going to agree with their conclusions.

One of the Nxivm-5 is Marc Elliot. I believe he believes Keith Raniere is innocent. I do not share that belief.

That does not mean there wasn’t prosecutorial misconduct. A guilty man, or an innocent man, might experience prosecutorial misconduct. In neither case is it right.

Prosecutorial misconduct is “an illegal act or failing to act, on the part of a prosecutor.”

Nancy Salzman with Marc Elliot [center] in the documentary My Tourette’s. According to Make Justice Blind, “Marc Elliot is an award-winning inspirational speaker on compassion and tolerance who lived with Tourettes Syndrome for 20 years. He ended up beating it completely mind over body with tools from NXIVM. Marc is no stranger to prejudice, both from living with Tourettes and then being a proud supporter of NXIVM. These experiences have inspired him to join these initiatives in the fight against hate.”

I have written about Marc before and he told me he lost opportunities as a paid inspirational speaker and was forced to take on other work because of the internet record created by the Frank Report.

There are some who would say it was the deeds of Keith Raniere combined with the reporting of the Frank Report that cause the problem for Marc.

Here is a clip of Marc speaking to me on Zoom on October 12, 2020.

Here is the transcript of what he said.

MARC: Yeah, I don’t think you’re aware of the ripple effects of your blog. Even if it was the case that you were trying to, you know, take down one man specifically, Keith Raniere or a few people,. Unfortunately, your blog participated in helping destroy and taking down an entire community of people. And that’s been very difficult.

FRANK: All right….

MARC: But I think because of the dynamic that has existed between you and our community, I think it makes it that much more incredible the fact that we can try to come together on a common purpose. Exposing what the government and these prosecutors have done, that is corrupt, and we are, I know, excited with the possibility that you’re gonna look into this. And help bring these types of injustices to the world.

[End of transcript]

Don’t be misled, frightened or angry. Keith is not going to magically walk out of prison. But if there was prosecutorial misconduct – as the Nxivm-5 claim – wouldn’t any honest person want to know that?

And if it is not true, there is no harm looking at evidence and putting the allegation to rest.

Either way, I am not advocating for Raniere or abandoning victims. I was first to report the branding story in a series of stories starting with Part 1: Branded Slaves and Master Raniere; Sources: Human branding part of Raniere-inspired women’s group.

That led to numerous women escaping the cult. It led to the cancelation of branding sessions. It led to women getting the courage to leave. See what media reported on my role in exposing Keith Raniere. Or the sheer number of sources that mentioned my efforts to expose Raniere. Read what worthy people said about what I did to help stop Raniere and help women escape DOS and Nxivm.

It’s too late in the game for anyone to accuse me of trying to help Raniere. It’s nonsense. I am his opponent. But I am also the opponent of prosecutorial misconduct. As I said before, I would fight for due process for the devil himself.

I am in good position, with the help of engaged and intelligent readers, to analyze this. Let’s look at the evidence, openly and honestly, without bias, without hatred, and see if there is any merit to what Marc Elliot and the others have to say about prosecutorial misconduct in the case of Keith Alan Raniere.

