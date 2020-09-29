The Nxivm-5 Go on CBS Morning to Defend Raniere; Vicente Responds to Clyne on Twitter

The prosecutors are not under any legal obligation to comply with the request.

This appearance by the Nxivm-5 is part of the campaign to excite public interest in their movement to “expose” the alleged malicious prosecution of Raniere and to make arguments that he is innocent.

See the film interview here https://www.facebook.com/CBSThisMorning/videos/367801947707991/

The gist of their argument in this interview seems to be that the prosecution used Keith’s sex life to prejudice the jury and dirty him up, which as Michele said “is nobody’s business.”

