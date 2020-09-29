The Nxivm-5 Go on CBS Morning to Defend Raniere; Vicente Responds to Clyne on Twitter

The Nxivm-5 – Nicki Clyne, Michele Hatchette, Suneel Chakravorty, Marc Elliot, and Eduardo Asunsolo, AKA ‘We Are the Forgotten Ones, AKA ‘Make Justice Blind’ –appeared on CBS This Morning with Nikki Batiste.
Thread
Tweet
Also you guys were NOT silenced. You had 7 weeks during the #nxivm trial to speak up and defend your Lord and Master #raniere But crickets… you just sat in court giving me the stinkeye.
Replying to
Replying to
and
Replying to
and @BlindfoldHer Are the Bronfman sisters still paying lawyers, keeping the filing spigot, or firehouse, on full blast? Apologies, not sure where they are at this point.
****
Note:
11 Comments
CBS means Cult Broadcasting System.
They scrubbed themselves up pretty good for television. Wonder if they have a PR person on retainer now.
I can’t help but think this has been done to inflict the maximum damage on Clare. One day before her sentencing? Of course she is funding these idiots. We are thinking how bad this will look for Keith before sentencing but they have chosen to do this one day before her sentencing. The mind boggles. I wonder if she has given someone control of her finances while she is away and they want her gone for as long as possible.
Great point. This is likely to hurt Claire. They did nothing for two years . Weird they speak out now. A day before Claire ‘s sentence 🙁 I feel bad for Claire. She does not have a support network. She is being setup for a big fall.
However she did also bring it in herself.
Why would CBS give them a platform? It’s a disgusting ploy for ratings.
I wish the device “they/we are successful intelligent people”, would end. Every clip, every quote illustrates that motivated, greedy, dumb, people can get quite a lot done in life, but it takes a special kind of stupid to co-sign on any of this idiocy.
And remember Clare…get good and stinking drunk tonight. You should be at your best tomorrow. Sweet dreams, hon!
Attack the criminal court system and the prosecutors. That’s a smart way to get their leaders a reduced sentence !
CBS This Morning must be desperate for content to put on their show!
Who will they put on next?
Charlie Rose?
Also, I wonder why Danielle Roberts doesn’t feature as part of this latest time-wasting activity.
I don’t think this did KR any favours. It was a great excuse for the media to go into why he was arrested, convicted and to show clips of The Vow. They talked minimally and what they did say was cringe worthy. Why was Nicki laughing like that when asked if she was a member of DOS? There was a delay in lifting her hand and then it looked like she was embarrassed. Did she not want to admit it? Truly bizarre. I don’t think it will have the effect they had hoped but I still really don’t know what they hope to achieve with this silliness. I wondered if they were there to promote their cash prize competition.
At this point, we are just witnessing cringeworthy soundbites from the NXIVM skeleton crew…and before sentencing too!