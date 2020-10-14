BREAKING: Audio: Keith Raniere Contacts Frank Parlato From Prison – Seeks Help to Show Prosecutorial Misconduct!

Nxivm leader Keith Raniere has made an audio recording from the Metropolitan Detention Center [MDC] which his followers shared with me. In the recording, he says he wants my help as he tries to have his conviction overturned just days before his sentencing.
Raniere is facing up to life in prison after he was convicted last June on seven felonies, including sex trafficking, forced labor and racketeering. He’s due to be sentenced on October 27th.
Raniere and some of his followers – “Make Justice Blind” [The “Nxivm-5,”] – say they have evidence of serious “misconduct” by prosecutors that may warrant a new trial. They claim there has been witness intimidation, tampering of evidence, and suborning perjury – and that prosecutors lied to the court.
I have agreed to look at the evidence.
I Am Not Condoning Raniere by Agreeing to Examine Evidence
I take very seriously any claim of prosecutorial misconduct, even in the case of my longtime nemesis, Keith Raniere, of whom some say I was responsible for bringing to justice.
See media and other reports on my role in bringing about the prosecution of Raniere: here and here.
I am not saying Raniere is innocent. I have accused him of being guilty. All I have agreed to do is review evidence his supporters claim they have of prosecutorial misconduct. I will publish the results of my findings.
If I find evidence of misconduct, I will publish it and if there is no evidence I will publish that also. That does not mean I condone Raniere or his actions. However, in a nation where prosecutorial misconduct has reached epidemic proportions, I think it is important to be concerned with due process even for those defendants who society abhors – and insist on due process even for our enemies.
I would fight for due process for even the devil himself.
Keith Raniere Recording
The audio Keith Raniere made from prison:
Transcript of Raniere’s message:
Oh good, you know, to think it’s, it’s something that was brought to my attention a little while ago, you know, and I pondered it, and it’s interesting that Frank Parlato might wanna form an unified effort with respect to this injustice of my case.
And, you know, in some of the past podcasts, I’ve mentioned, you know, what would be best is someone who is absolutely oppositional to me coming forth and going with this, and I thought, maybe some of the opposition, or one of the opposition or person who is maybe a witness who realized that what the prosecution did was wrongful.
And I think Frank is probably the quintessential person to do this, because in so many ways we are different, in so many ways it is the opposite, so there would be no personal interest in his, if you will, creating a justice scenario where I would be off the case, so to speak, that the charges would be dropped, because he thinks I’m bad, he thinks I’m evil but this is wrong. So, a sort of a disclaimer and, you know, and I think it’d be bilateral, I’m sure he would say the same thing.
You know, he’s not condoning his view of me, the things I did, or whatever he thinks I did. I don’t condone the things, his methods, either. But that’s not what’s at issue, there’s something greater at issue. Which is an oppression that faces all of us, and an oppression that is invisible.
You know it’s interesting. Frank Parlato may be one of the few people right now in this country that has free speech. You know? He answers to no one. He has no editor to control him, he has no owner to control him, he has no political forces that say “No, this newspaper should print this narrative, and not that narrative”. So, though I may not agree with the way he uses free speech, free speech is something that is dear to our country, and maybe the last vestiges of it, or the first vestiges of it in a long time are coming up through these internet type of sites and, you know, social media and things like that.
So, if this offer is indeed so. If he is willing to go and explore the justice of this – my rights – above and beyond his opinion of me, in some ways that also changes, in a positive sense, my respect for him.
In that dimension, that’s something that is honorable, that’s something that takes guts, and that’s something that is very important in this world. So, I uphold that, and I am honored, if this is indeed what is going on.
I think it’s important that two people that are opposites, literally diametrically opposed in their opinions about each other, would unite in a greater cause which is justice. In this case, you know, the injustice that faces me. If sentencing, for example, happens, that not only says that the court condones all of this stuff, and the court may be involved.
You know, Frank, if he has free speech, would be free to go and examine the agents, examine the prosecutor, examine the judge. And the judge’s efficiency. Not so much my belief, it wouldn’t be so much personally, it would be their actions. Not so ad hominem.
So, that would be a wonderful way to go forward, and it could change the course of the this. I’m a believer of that – you know that the sentencing could be put off because of this, within a matter of weeks, because there’s an exposure of the prosecution and their wrongdoing. Every prosecutor in the United States would be affected in a positive way. We would bring forth public accountability through media, and that’s what needs to happen. So that’s all I have to say on that.
[End of transcript of Raniere]
Who Are His Supporters?
The Nxivm-5 is Eduardo Asunsolo, Marc Elliot, Suneel Chakravorty, Michele Hatchette and Nicki Clyne. They also call themselves Make Justice Blind, We Are As You, and The Forgotten Ones.
The Nxivm-5 have been leading a dance protest on Friday nights in front of the MDC where Raniere is held awaiting sentencing.
More recently, they presented an affidavit to prosecutors asking them to swear they did not commit prosecutorial misconduct in Raniere’s case. To date, prosecutors have declined to sign the affidavit, nor are they required to sign an affidavit presented by the public or the defendant.
The Nxivm-5 also plan a podcast that features the voice of Raniere meant to demonstrate his innocence and how prosecutors committed misconduct as well as a challenge with a series of $35,000 prizes for writers who can make legal arguments that might lead to overturning Raniere’s conviction. Attorneys will judge the winners of the prizes.
How Raniere Came to Contact Me
What started this exchange was Elliot posting a YouTube video asking journalists to examine evidence of prosecutorial misconduct in Raniere’s case.
Elliot said in part: “We live in a country in which prosecutors can commit crimes to convict people…And in this case, the prosecution against Keith Raniere and Nxivm did just that. They lied to the court. They threatened potential witnesses. They allowed perjury…Now, look, you don’t have to take my word for this. We have the evidence and the videos to prove this.
I Reply to Elliot
Shortly afterward, Elliot contacted me and shared Keith’s recording. I interviewed Elliot and other members of the group and received a package of purported evidence concerning prosecutorial misconduct.
I am reviewing that material.
More to Follow
I have conducted a Zoom interview with Asunsolo, Chakravorty and Elliot – and will be publishing this. I will also publish the results of my examination of documents and videos regarding the alleged evidence of prosecutorial misconduct presented to me by the Nxivm-5.
It is important to note that if prosecutorial misconduct occurred, it does not mean Raniere is innocent. Prosecutorial misconduct may have occurred and a defendant may still be guilty. It may be true that there was no prosecutorial misconduct, or there was some, but not sufficient to warrant a new trial.
If there is sufficiently egregious misconduct, then the result could be a new trial. But Keith will not merely walk free. At best, he will be tried again. The point of a new trial is that the prosecution must abide by rules of due process even when prosecuting the most hateful or villainous defendant. Even someone everyone is already sure he is guilty is still entitled to due process.
My interest is as a journalist.
I am not trying to exonerate Keith.
Or show disrespect to victims, many of whom have suffered immensely.
I want him absolutely to have gotten a fair trial. If someone says he did not, I am concerned, especially because I had a role in his going to trial in the first place.
I am not saying that he did not get a fair trial. I have not looked at the evidence.
No one should be upset by my agreeing to look. If prosecutors did not cheat, it will be easy enough to prove. If they did, they should be called to account even if the defendant is the most hated man in the world.
Even Keith Raniere is entitled to due process, the same rights you and I insist on having. I think I am in a reasonable position to examine this evidence and to make this claim since it was Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman who falsely accused me back in 2011 and started my long fight with him and her. They tried to do to me what has happened to them – put me in prison.
I have been fighting for my life ever since – because of Raniere and Bronfman. So, if anybody has the right to insist that Raniere got a fair trial, I have that right.
Stay tuned.
38 Comments
Perhaps John Tighe would like to have a conversation with Keith about prosecutorial misconduct, and specifically, chain of evidence. I’d tell Keith that you are busy working on John’s case right now, and when you’re done, you’ll take a look at his case. And any info he has about John would help expedite things.
I have long offered to review John’s case. That is a standing offer. I plan to ask Keith about John’s case and other details of other prosecutions.
The best part of this article were the new Frank Parlato Photos ! Viva Frank report !
Frank: he is getting you to do free work. For free you are reviewing his case . That is What they wanted people to do in the contest: Review their case and find prosecution misconduct .
Don’t fall for it. Get paid for your labor. Don’t do Rainere’s homework
I can’t take any money from Keith. However this is something that I do as a journalist – check out the facts. Let’s see if there is any evidence or not?
This does not mean Keith is innocent.
His supporters say they have evidence – well let’s look at it and see if it stands up or not. It will quickly become apparent of there is anything to this.
I agree with what you are doing Frank.
The remaining cult members under Keith’s direction are already spinning that his guilt and prison sentence was obtained by dirty tricks, and this narrative will expand and become lore quickly within their ranks and will be used to continue recruitment.
Since his own attorneys won’t touch these claims–and what defense attorney would pass up the chance to overturn a lost case and have it retried with a potentially different outcome–and since no one like Dershowitz for example is stepping forward to shepherd these claims through the system, then it will be tried in the court of public opinion.
The outcome of finding no misconduct will undoubtedly not change the Nxivm narrative that Keith was framed, but for the larger audience of this case, it will be helpful to see if Raniere’s most diligent opponent can find government wrongdoing.
This way no one can say well you didn’t see our evidence so how do you know if there was misconduct or not. And their specific claims are something the Nxivm-watching public should find of interest.
They are saying witnesses were intimidated–is Keith trying to claim that cooperators like Nancy Salman were under duress when she cut a deal? If so, then there would never be plea deals or cooperating witnesses. A bold claim coming from someone who regularly employed even false collateral to leverage (coerce under duress) people into doing what he wanted them to do.
But it is in line with his grandiosity that he and only he is able to poke holes in our entire criminal justice system. Recall his patents and that he tried to actually sue for patent violation, over crude drawings that resemble a child’s scribbles. If this ‘evidence’ turns out to be anything like that nonsense, then it will be even more insight into his personality disordered mind.
The only missteps from this bystander’s view is that the charges were not enough to encompass all of their many crimes. Clare should be up on perjury for the times she lied to frame others. The crimes for which Keith was convicted seem awfully narrow and leave out all sorts of financial and tax evasion crimes.
However, I would buy a cheap laptop or tablet, perfectly clean of any trace of you, and use a coffee shop wifi before you open anything electronic sent by them.
Just be careful not to be fed lies as they seem good at hacking, changing things and making things up.
Thanks I will be careful.
As a former reporter I have to point out that there’s no automatic duty to analyze a convict’s claim of wrongful prosecution. Raniere is welcome to go through his lawyers. If he doesn’t like his lawyers, he can get new ones — this should be easy, he is used to cycling through lawyers. There are many avenues available to him. That affidavit is not one of them – it was a sham (“If the prosecutors don’t sign, that proves they’re corrupt”). This is a sham, as well.
What will his claims amount to? From what I’ve read already: the judge rolled his eyes thereby influencing the jury; judges and prosecutors often have collegial, sometimes social relationships, as if that means there’s “collusion” to convict, the prosecutors “coerced” witness testimony….I’m sorry, did the key witnesses appear insincere? Censored? Why didn’t Keith testify?
What else? Edgar Bronfman manipulated the case from the grave? Raniere seeking out FrankReport’s help is bizarro. I’m not happy about it, but I’m firing up the popcorn.
Oh the Irony!
If Keith Raniere, the self-proclaimed Vanguard, had been so magnanimous towards his enemies years ago perhaps he would not be in this predicament.
The idea of suing critics and defectors into bankruptcy was counterproductive from the get go.
And when a person has no end of willing sexual partners there is no need to brand and blackmail women.
That said the major error I see with the trial was that the judge cut short the cross examination of Lauren Salzman.
It is a Constitutional right for a defendant to be able to confront a witness through cross-examination.
If only Raniere had not been so confrontational during Salzman’s highly emotional testimony.
I do expect that if the Democrats elect the semi-comatose Joe Biden as President an Andrew Cuomo becomes Attorney General there is a chance that Raniere’s sentence might be reduced.
I just bought out the grocery store of popcorn.
From experience, I’m sharing a warning to those who have yet to listen to the recording – Do NOT turn up your speakers after ten seconds or so of silence. Keith’s voice starts around 15 seconds in. Nothing like “creepy” at a high decibel.
Could the kid who beat Keith at the YMCA judo match, please answer a question for me – Did Keith always speak like this, or only after learning NLP/hypnosis?
A number of years ago I read a very good book called “A Peculiar Crusade: Willis M. Everett and the Malmedy Massacre“. It’s about the American JAG corp attorney who defended the SS soldiers who murdered American POWs at the Battle of the Bulge. He worked long on their defense, eventually getting their death sentences commuted to relatively short prison sentences. He said It did not matter to him whether they all swung at the end of a rope; what mattered was that they got a fair trial.
So, Frank, I think you’re doing the right thing. Prosecutorial misconduct undermines our faith in the judicial system. Your investigation might show that the prosecution did just fine. If the prosecution bent the rules, we should know. If they played by the book, we should be reassured of that too.
Even the Devil deserves an advocate.
Raniere Is already in hell, and he knows It.
Good move, Frank. Be impartial as a journalist should be, look at the evidence, and realize it has absolutely no weight–which it obviously doesn’t–then state as much and let the sentencing commence.
I seriously doubt that this late in the process he has gained intelligence of misconduct from the prosecutors. As Ruby so eloquently asked “If there was evidence, why didn’t Keith’s lawyers present it during the trial?”. The answer is simple, his lawyers do not believe the information to be accurate or relevant.
He is just desperate because he is losing his grip even on these hardcore 5. It is evident on his phone calls from prison when even after all this time he still make efforts to elicit guilt on these followers “This is the third call…” as if they must answer on the first call. The only reason he is not exerting a punishment is because he knows that phone calls are recorded.
Frank – This move won’t make you popular with the victims. I doubt that the Feds will be very happy about it either. Could it affect your case?
I realize that. However, as a journalist, I have no choice but to listen to their claims. This is not about the innocence or guilt of Keith Raniere – it is about whether there was misconduct by the prosecution. Supposing it is true then that needs to be addressed and revealed. On the other hand, if it is not true then it will close the curtain on this matter.
Some people will understand that even the most odious persons deserve due process and we are not wrong to be extra careful with those who society hates to ensure that they do get due process.
I do not think the prosecution will be greatly concerned if they did not do anything improper. Perhaps they may even welcome this evaluation. But even if they do not, what choice does a journalist have but to give the other side their chance to present their arguments. If they are wrong, it is quite possible that I might persuade them.
Pyriel:
Prosecutors using a potential indictment to compel a guilty plea is standard operating procedure.
That is how prosecutors bust up conspiracies.
I know that Nicki Clyne does not like the threat of indictments to coerce Clare, Allison, Nancy and Lauren to plead guilty but no appellate court will find that tactic by itself to be improper.
Prosecutors often tell defendants, “You can be a stand up guy and get 20 years or you can cooperate and do 5 years.”
I think it would be good for the trial to be analyzed, sentence by sentence, for fact checking. As I read through the transcripts, with personal knowledge of most of the people who came forward, I knew there to be lies spoken about certain situations. Why did the defense not present counter-evidence during the trial? If I knew there were lies, certainly Keith did, and certainly Keith’s lawyers did during Keith’s furious whispering to them.
Regardless of what you think about Keith, this is deserving of analysis. It would not be difficult to design a system that allowed for a complete court case to be uploaded, and group analyzed section by section, with analysts with different credentials having different influence on that analysis, so that lawyers could use that collaboration to present evidence of misconduct.
To build that system would take far longer than Keith has before sentencing — but such a system could be built, and used for any court case where misconduct is suspected. I think such a system allowing for crowdsourced analysis of court transcripts would be a contribution to justice.
Well, he has nothing to lose. In his sick head, this is an opportunity to gain sympathy and perhaps manipulate some more of his followers. Frank, be careful, these people are bad and have distorted goals.
Thank you Frank — unbiased information can come in many forms. Thank you for researching and providing that — for any and all victins.
I would be very careful. NXIVM has a habit of hiring investigators to intimidate, coerce, and threaten judges, attorneys, business people, consultants, etc.
Anything submitted by NXIVM cronies should be seen with a lens of doubt because the source lacks credibility, morals, and ethics. NXIVM hacked computers. Who is to say that the so-called evidence wasn’t created on computers also?
No sympathy for Keith after watching The Vow. His soul deserves to rot in jail for the rest of eternity. Prosecutors did their job beautifully. Period. To this day, he has shown no remorse and thinks his trial was unjust after all he did to so many good ppl. There are some not even alive and missing still who will never get a chance to see this day. I hope every day til Oct 27 is agonizing for Keith.
If there was evidence, why didn’t Keith’s lawyers present it during the trial? Why didn’t the NXIVM 5 do a press tour during the trial? This is the last pathetic attempt of a deranged loser to try to gain control when he has finally lost it. He and his followers are so out of touch they think if by some chance they can prove something that it will change “prosecutors and the justice system forever!” LOL…what?! There’s been tons of injustice uncovered and it’s never changed a thing. They didn’t care about the justice system until it affected them. Before, they were happy to use it to their whim to harass their enemies. This desperate ploy uncovers how self-absorbed these people are. I look forward to seeing this “evidence” they think they have.
Right on, Frank!!!
Wow, I didn’t think that Raniere would make this move!
Do not open anything emailed from them. Demand hard copies!
I agree with Frank’s perspective.
*****
Smart play by Raniere enlisting the help of the tenacious man that bested him.
*****
I wonder if one of Raniere’s codefendants, who pleaded out their case, will recant their testimony and say they were being coerced by the DOJ.
If any co-defendant did that, they would face serious consequences – and an immediate trial. I sincerely doubt that any of them will do that for the Vanguard.
Just more word salad by Keith both praising you yet still trying to manipulate. Now, he wants your help? Squirming in prison, tick tock.
Been reading here for some time (years) and over this time, we have seen thirsty desperation of FP,
Frank, you have officially arrived! Congratulations!
It’s official, you are a scum Frank.
Why am I scum, Anonymous? Because I am willing to review purported evidence? Because I want to hear from the other side? I am making it clear that this is not about Keith’s guilt – it is simply a review of the opposition’s claims. If I did not review their purported evidence, then I would not be a journalist – but just scum.
Wow, Frank, I was in your corner – that is, right up until I read this. KR has been judge and jury for the last 20 years, let him and the Nxivm 5 figure out if he’s been unjustly accused. You’re playing both sides of the fence, Frank. I was a big fan until today. Damn, I gotta break up with you Frank. But I will leave you with parting words: you can’t have it both ways, stick to your guns or abandon the fight.
Sorry to see you go – however – I am a journalist – and the Nxivm group claims they have evidence – not of his innocence but of misconduct by the prosecution.
It will soon be determined if this is true or not.
The only way I can stick to the fight – is to fight fair. I will take it one step further. Keith did not fight fair with me and others. So, in a sense, he is looking for a justice he did not afford to me and others. However, when I win, I want to win fair.
If you don’t want to see the evidence he supposedly has, that is your prerogative.
Frank, I understand your principles. But you are dealing with dangerous people they will, for sure, use your ethics as a weakness. You can count on them to put all their skills and madness in building a very special trojan horse just to catch and reverse you or taking you by the balls like rabid hyenas. So beware, have your back ALWAYS covered – even more because you believe that you’re strong enough to try to be impartial. And don’t forget that the said nazi POW slayers were all jailed and isolated; they had no supporting proxies outside. Don’t forget the frog and the scorpion’s parabola.
I appreciate the advice. I am doing this from an adversarial position. I am not seeking to exonerate Keith but only to see if his and his supporters claim have any merit. It is hard for people to understand but Raniere can be guilty and the prosecution may have denied him certain due process rights.
I am not saying this is true – I am merely agreeing to investigate this possibility and report on it.
Upon learning this news, my head imploded. Surreal. What dark machinations is Raniere planning?