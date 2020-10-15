Meet the Nxivm-5: Suneel Chakravorty – ‘I am Not a Disciple of Keith Raniere’

I have met, via Zoom, four of the people I call the Nxivm-5. These are five who feel Keith Raniere should not have been convicted.

I do not agree with them.

However, we found one point we agree on. That everyone, even someone almost universally hated, such as Keith Raniere, is entitled to due process.

We are not in accord that there was prosecutorial misconduct in Raniere’s case. They feel there was and I am not in position to assent or reject the theory lacking sufficient evidence.

However, I said I would look at evidence they claim to have and if there is discernible misconduct, I am willing to publish it. Every case should be able to withstand intense scrutiny of the prosecution. The prosecution should be above suspicion.

This does not mean I am fighting for Raniere to set him free. Even a guilty person, which I believe Raniere is, can be a victim of prosecutorial misconduct. We should call it out whenever we see it and let the law remedy it.

The evidence the Nxivm-5 proposes to submit is not that of Raniere’s innocence or guilt, it is evidence, they claim, of prosecutors not obeying the law.

The Zoom call, which you will see more of later, between Suneel Chakravorty, Marc Elliot, Eduardo Asunsolo and myself, took place in the evening of October 12, 2020.

Before getting into alleged evidence of prosecutorial misconduct, I want readers to understand that the Nxivm-5 are not fans of mine. They support a man that some say I had a hand in putting into custody.

Let us hear from each one, starting with Suneel Chakravorty.

According to the Make Justice Blind, Suneel grew up in South Florida and studied mathematics at Harvard College. He started his career as a software engineer at Yipit (now YipitData) in NYC, co-founded a software consulting firm called SimpleFractal, and now trains teams to use machine learning and data science. He believes that the justice system needs to evolve and become data-driven and devoid of prejudice and hate, and that technology and public participation can facilitate this quickly.

Suneel has been one of the weareasyou dancers in front of MDC. He said he does not like my coverage of him, arguing that I have mischaracterized his relationship with Raniere, who he says is a friend. He is not a disciple of “his Vanguard.”

Here are some past articles about Suneel:

Suneel sent a letter-in-support of Clare Bronfman.

Former Nxian: How Suneel Rose to the Top

Keith Raniere’s Amazing Prison Email to Suneel Accusing Prosecutors of Corruption

Tapped Phone Conversation Between Prisoner Raniere and Suneel: ‘Branding, the Room, and My Sex Polyamory Type Thing’

Another Tapped Prison Phone Call Between Keith Raniere and Suneel – Denies Cami Child Porn, Wants to Prove He Is Physically Ill

Another Tapped Raniere Prison Conversation — ‘Suneel Plays Good Cop, Nicki Clyne Plays Bad Cop With My Lawyers’ and ‘The Judge Needs to Know He Is Being Watched’

Another Tapped Raniere Prison Phone Call: Suneel Is Dazzled by His Master’s Genius

Another Raniere Tapped Prison Call: Judge Garaufis ‘Rolled His Eyes and Made All Kinds of Faces to Influence the Jury’

Here is a clip of the Zoom conference video where Suneel tells me about my coverage of him on the Frank Report.

Top row: Marc Elliot, myself

Lower row: Eduardo Asunsolo and Suneel:

Transcript

Suneel: The things that were written about me, of my being called I don’t know what the word was but “a disciple for his Vanguard” or things like that which are is not at all how I view my participation in this situation. What I view is being a citizen stepping up to help a fellow citizen to uphold their rights and I think that would be a much more accurate portrayal from my perspective.

I just wanted to voice that for the record of how I interpreted what was written.

In some things I actually felt you were very accurate, and you held to the record, but other things – if it was you writing or a colleague – imbued in my actions I think a type of mysticism that’ just not there. That was for me a negative.

Frank P: You feel it was unfair to characterize you as a disciple or devotee of Keith Raniere?

Suneel: Correct I think a more accurate representation would be a friend of KR and someone who is a proud citizen trying to help despite the controversy around the case.

FR: Alright now that you said that on the record, I will record that in its appropriate place.

Suneel: Appreciate it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



