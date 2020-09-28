Former Nxian: How Suneel Rose to the Top

Keith Alan Raniere’s hard drive was seized by the FBI during a raid on his library at Hale Dr. in Knox Woods.

On that hard drive prosecutors alleged were nudes of then 15 year old Camila, who grew up to become his sex slave.

The prosecution were able to level charges in a superseding indictment of possession of child porn and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The shocking and scurrilous nature of the child porn charges shattered the confidence of the other Nxivm defendants and within a few weeks they all took plea deals, preferring not to stand trial alongside Keith, especially with the horrid stench of child porn charges now in the case. It was no longer adult consensual sex but child exploitation.

Keith has claimed and has asked Suneel Chakravorty to help prove that the hard drive was not his and that the feds planted the photos of Camila on the hard drive.

Now a former Nxian who is in communication with other former Nxians, many of whom think that there was some good in the teachings of Nxivm, gives us some opinions on why Suneel has suddenly become such an important leader of the Nxivm ‘remainers.’

By a Former Nxian

Some of us have a theory about why Suneel Chakravorty suddenly rose to the surface.

Some of us hypothesize that Suneel had a significant part, or possibly a leadership role in, the analysis of Keith Raniere’s hard drive access statistics.

Consider this: Keith had access to Clare Bronfman’s millions to get the best electronic analysis team on the planet, but this evidence never surfaced in his defense.

That leaves two possibilities: Keith had the evidence and wanted to suppress it so he could be declared guilty and have evidence in his pocket for a mistrial motion or this next jabberwocky movement he’s invented, or Keith didn’t have the evidence in hand because Suneel failed to produce it.

As you read through the transcription of Keith and Suneel’s telephone exchanges, any reader could see that Suneel is more or less stuttering out half-sentences to Keith, never once completing a full thought to Keith.

Another Tapped Prison Phone Call Between Keith Raniere and Suneel – Denies Cami Child Porn, Wants to Prove He Is Physically Ill

If Suneel was put in charge of hard drive analysis and failed to produce sufficient data indicating Keith never accessed the hard drive with Keith’s own laptop (which is a possibility that would indeed paint a far different picture and indicate that the Daniela testimony was perjury and the Camila photos were possibly planted by her older sister Daniela to enact revenge for the whole locked in a bedroom incident, which Dani did indeed herself perpetuate by the way – she was a kleptomaniac and kept stealing and looking for ways to steal information online), then Suneel’s failure to deliver on a set of evidence to use in defense would constitute an ethical breach against Keith, and Suneel may have chosen to step up into a spotlight supporter role for the jail dancers and this new “We the People” movement.

It is a possibility that logically follows from the way Keith enrolls people to do difficult things for him and loops them into further labor (usually free labor) to “heal their breach” against him.

Oddly, this system is a system of victimhood, painting Keith as the ultimate victim of everyone around him, because they broke their commitment to do what they said their were going to do, or as Jim Del Negro puts it, “you broke a promise to Keith.”

This black-and-white topsy-turvy surface analysis has an obvious flaw in the premise that Keith has no responsibility in what he asks people to do, and as an outsider looking in this seems obviously crazy cakes, but to those still inside, still dedicated, they cannot or will not see this system playing out over and over again — this is sad.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



