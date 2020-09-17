Part 1: Amazing Tapped Phone Conversation Between Prisoner Raniere and Suneel: ‘Branding, the Room, and My Sex Polyamory Type Thing’

Evidence has surfaced that there is indeed a secret men’s group, similar to DOS. The men evidently have to give collateral and are slaves to Keith Alan Raniere. It is not known if they are branded.

Raniere in an email to Nicki Clyne said there are about 60 men in the male DOS group. According to two sources familiar with the Nxivm organization, most of the Male DOS members are in Mexico, but that Suneel Chakravorty, Eduardo Asunsolo, Marc Elliot, James Del Negro and Damon Brink are members living in America.

Keith Alan Raniere has been incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center since April 2018. His prison phone calls have been monitored and recorded and his emails intercepted and copied by prison officials.

They are keeping an eye on the lad possibly to gather more evidence and also to ensure that he does not harm others or commit new crimes from prison.

Raniere got hold of several burner phones to avoid being tapped so he could run his organization but has been caught several times and lost the phones. Whether he is presently using a burner phone is not known.

In any event the government shared a number of phone conversations between Raniere and his slave Suneel from the regular prison phone.

Frank Report has the honor to be publishing them first.

My comments are [in bold and brackets]

Mar 12 2020

TIME: 12:36:38 PM

PARTICIPANTS: Keith Raniere [RANIERE]

Suneel Chakravorty [CHAKRAVORTY]

CHAKRAVORTY: Hey, Keith.

RANIERE: Hey, what’s going on?

CHAKRAVORTY: Uh, good, you sound clear.

RANIERE: That’s good! Hey!

CHAKRAVORTY: [Laughs]

RANIERE: So, I tried calling a little earlier, two times, you didn’t get it or…

CHAKRAVORTY: Yeah, uh, it, it rang once and then just dropped.

RANIERE: Huh, interesting. So, anything new since I last spoke to you?

CHAKRAVORTY: Uh, yeah. Uh, two things that are new. One is that Eduardo’s [Asunsolo] been in touch with David Fritz…

RANIERE: Yeah.

CHAKRAVORTY: …and he is pretty direct, uh, pretty, uh, not mean, but I think pretty strong with him, he was like, “Look, you know, you’re going to help us or not?“

RANIERE: Right.

CHAKRAVORTY: And then he gave us the truth of Jason Flom and, and he’s been texting with David on, on… I think he’s on a plane right now…

[Jason Flom {above} is an American music industry executive, and podcaster. He is the founder of Lava Records, and was previously the chairman of Atlantic Records and Virgin Records/Capitol Music Group. He is also an advocate for those who have been wrongfully convicted.]

RANIERE: Yeah.

CHAKRAVORTY: …uh, to get him to the point where he’ll set up the call with Jason. He knows him enough that it will be kind of a strong stance with him and, and I think we can get on a call with Jason with, uh…

RANIERE: With Nicki [Clyne]?

CHAKRAVORTY: With Nicki to talk to.

RANIERE: Suneel…

CHAKRAVORTY: I think Nicki will be the main person that would be…

RANIERE: …you know who else might be interesting?

CHAKRAVORTY: Who?

RANIERE: Have Nicki and Michele [Hatchette] on [the phone with Flom and possibly his podcast].

CHAKRAVORTY: Aahhh!

RANIERE: Both of them…

CHAKRAVORTY: Yeah.

RANIERE: …both of them [U/I] are branded, they’re different [master-slave] lines, [Michele was Allison Mack’s slave] one’s right next to… Michele, you know, side by side with [Nicole] or whatever. Michele is also very articulate.

[This shows that Raniere was still operating DOS as if it was a living ongoing organization.]

CHAKRAVORTY: Yeah.

RANIERE: Ask Nicki. Let Nicki be the lead on how she feels about that.

CHAKRAVORTY: Yeah.

RANIERE: But having… two, two of the women, [who were branded] and I think… I don’t know how many women actually did the branding ceremony. Something like 15 to 20.

CHAKRAVORTY: Hmm.

RANIERE: You know, out of 150 [DOS slaves].

[Voices overlap]

CHAKRAVORTY: That’s not many at all.

RANIERE: No. [Laughs]. And, you know, most of them were First, First Line people, but, so, yeah I have to count them up, but it’s from… I, I imagine, I’m… I think it’s like 20 total, maybe less.

[Raniere claims that only 20 women were branded which may be true and if true it is not because he did not want to brand a lot more, but that Frank Report exposed DOS and it stopped the branding ceremonies.]

CHAKRAVORTY: Hmm.

RANIERE: And I don’t know.

CHAKRAVORTY: [U/I].

RANIERE: Do I know? At this point I know all of them, I think.

CHAKRAVORTY: Hmm.

RANIERE: So. So do you know of the top three things I should talk about are?

CHAKRAVORTY: I do. I have the top three, uh, so the top three I have, uh, from a bunch of people, are why, why multiple partners?

RANIERE: Why what?

CHAKRAVORTY: Why multiple partners with polyamory.

RANIERE: Uh-huh.

CHAKRAVORTY: Um, the collateral and the brand and the specific themes with that are, um, the, you know, your partners were helpless victims, were manipulated, people were forced or coerced to have sex with you.

[Voices overlap]

RANIERE: Uh-huh.

CHAKRAVORTY: And DOS, ESP, etc, was used to get women to have sex with you? And, uh, I guess…

RANIERE: Wow.

CHAKRAVORTY: …uh, in general. Sorry, I don’t…

RANIERE: Yeah, I know…

CHAKRAVORTY: …I’m just trying to tell you that. [Laughs]

RANIERE: Yeah, no, I’m just trying to figure out, so “the room” doesn’t show up there.

[The room refers literally to the room where Daniella was confined for 22 months in 2010-2012. By the room he also means the entire Daniela episode of her confinement after she kissed another man and Raniere got jealous and told her to stay in a room until she cured her ethical breach.]

CHAKRAVORTY: And only one person mentioned the room, but I think it is important, I think just most people that, that I’m in touch with, um, and I think the sex stuff if more out for people, but I think our community knows like, this is crazy and they know the family, so I think that is also…

RANIERE: Is it what family?

CHAKRAVORTY: Uh, that people know the family, so the… uh, uh, these people are, you know, community and then…

[Voices overlap]

RANIERE: Yeah, but I can, I can talk…

CHAKRAVORTY: Yeah.

RANIERE: ….about the… I can talk about like branding, the room, and my sex polyamory type thing.

CHAKRAVORTY: Yeah.

RANIERE: Something like that.

CHAKRAVORTY: Yeah, I think a lot of people intend, uh, think it’s bad intended or whatever and they just don’t understand, so, I think this would be good.

RANIERE: Oh, okay, uh… yeah, let’s see, anything, uh, yeah…

CHAKRAVORTY: [U/I] business, so…

RANIERE: …I, I won’t, I won’t talk about the, the Vow [DOS] or things like that… I think I’ll just talk about those three. Uh…

CHAKRAVORTY: Okay.

RANIERE: Yeah. Like Farouk [Rojas] has a really intense emotional reaction to the Vow and all that type of thing.

[Laughter]

CHAKRAVORTY: Maybe he should take the Vow. [Laughs]

RANIERE: No, but I do understand why.

CHAKRAVORTY: Oh, okay.

[Voices overlap]

RANIERE: Uh, I mean, there is, you know, there is a vested reason why… a few, actually [U/I].

CHAKRAVORTY: Um, maybe, maybe because of Li… maybe because of Lyvia [Cohen, Rojas’s girlfriend, a DOS slave].

RANIERE: Yeah… of course.

CHAKRAVORTY: Hmm, interesting.

RANIERE: So.

CHAKRAVORTY: [Laughs]

RANIERE: Why, why? Who, who? What… does that make sense?

[Voices overlap]

CHAKRAVORTY: You know what I mean, it, it makes, it makes sense, but it also doesn’t make sense because…

RANIERE: What doesn’t make sense?

CHAKRAVORTY: Uh, I mean, I, I don’t know if that would be… I mean, I, I get why that would be upsetting, given like [clears throat] like the macho Mexican culture and stuff. [Is Rojas upset because his girlfriend is branded on her pubic region with Raniere’s initials?]

RANIERE: Uh-huh.

CHAKRAVORTY: Uh, like, you know, I guess, uh, and Indian, Indian culture is similar, but less like overt, uh… [Suneel is Indian]

RANIERE: Uh-huh.

CHAKRAVORTY: …uh, but I mean, that’s someone [Rojas] who knows you for probably 15, 20 years and also, uh, ideally knows the people involved in knows this is a conscientious thing…

RANIERE: Yeah.

CHAKRAVORTY: … but I guess, intellect [U/I] is different.

RANIERE: Yeah, that’s true. And also, you know, different people have different struggles. Ultimately some people like to be able to do what… whatever they like, or comfort or whatever, you know, so the thought of that, an absolute vow is like…

CHAKRAVORTY: Very uncomfortable.

RANIERE: Yeah, so, all right, um, yeah, I think I’d talk to about what… uh, branding, uh, my polyamory and the room, so the branding, the room, polyamory, something like that.

CHAKRAVORTY: Okay.

RANIERE: Okay.

CHAKRAVORTY: I will give you the count then.

RANIERE: Okay.

CHAKRAVORTY: Three, two, one, go.

[It seems that Raniere is now rehearsing what he will say in an interview]

RANIERE: So I’m going to mention three subjects, three quick things which I’ll obviously going into more depth at a, a later point, but these are three things that I think upset people a lot. There is the branding, there is the room and there is polyamory.

The first thing I’m going to talk about is the branding, you know, it’s, it’s interesting, if you follow the media, if you listen to a lot of the media, from what I understand, and then I understand this from lawyers and people like that, that I am seen as having branded women against their will and often they think of it as like something with a coat hanger or a cattle branding sort of a thing.

Now, a little bit before I get into what the truth of it is, you know, when I went to college, there were a few different fraternities that did branding and they actually did them with like, you know, metal things made out of hangers and stuff like that and there is a, a major, uh, fraternity, uh, the Omegas, and you’ll often see like an Olympic athlete, you’ll see an Omega on the skin or whatever, but, uh, very much, they do very large brands of that symbol. Multiple places sometimes you can look up that fraternity, uh, it’s an African-American fraternity. It is extremely influential, there are a lot of people who are, you know, chancellors of colleges and, uh, political people and things like that.

As a matter of fact, uh, we have one person that is in the Nxivm/ESP community and he, uh, he was actually the first African-American Supreme Court, State Supreme Court Justice of Arkansas [Richard Mays – a Clinton ally] and he’s extremely influential and he, uh, you know, works with Bill Clinton on the Clinton campaign, all these different things and when it was first brought to his attention that this news [about DOS] and this stuff came out about this branding, he said, “I’m branded,” you know, because he’s in the Omega Fraternity.

Keith Raniere shakes hands with Nxivm member Richard Mays, a Clinton ally who says he is branded.So what is, what is the truth here? Yeah, women were branded, there… when a woman gets into the sorority and this was testified to in court, one of the conditions they have to agree to, to get into the sorority is they will have a brand on their hip, it’s a small thing, um, and they agree to that ahead of time and then ultimately the brand, uh, they were going to put a tattoo over it and things like that, etc.

Out of 150 women or so in the sorority, I think there might be more, I think there might have been more, I estimate 20 of them, maybe, got the brand. Um, the brand is something that the initial 8 women, uh, decided they wanted and, uh, I think a guy from, I won’t say what state to keep his anonymity, came and did the branding with them and taught them, uh, about it and how to do it and things like that, and then there was a woman in the sorority who is a doctor, [Dr. Danielle Roberts] who… it’s a, a type of a light cauterizing pen, they use it in surgeries, um, and she was experienced with that and that’s what was used.

So, and what was going on? Women were branded, I did not have anything to do with it. I didn’t brand them, I wasn’t there. I wasn’t even there when my partners [the eight first line DOS slaves, of which at least seven were his sexual partners] were branded. There have been, uh, at least two men involved in the branding. The, uh, man who branded the first eight women gave them that symbol, [That was no symbol, it is Raniere’s initials] uh, and then another man, I think who did a few other women to demonstrate how to do it, uh, and then, uh, the rest were done by a doctor with [chuckles] a surgical instrument.

It’s always been a surgical instrument, so there are no hot irons, no coat hangers, no putting them in a fireplace, getting, uh, you know, white hot or anything like that. It’s done with a doctor, with a surgical type of instrument.

Uh, a type of, uh, almost like a light pen type of a thing, and it was agreed to ahead of time.

[Keith is lying. Some women were not told in advance they were to be branded, they said. Some were told it was going to be a tattoo. None were told that the brand was going to be his initials.]

They are not held down, it is not involuntary and there is a small number of women in upstate New York that did it.

[Actually Keith is lying again. They were held down and the ceremony took time as Dr. Roberts etched out Keith’s initials. It was not like branding cattle which takes a few seconds with a branding iron. This was a white hot cauterizing pen – which drew the initials from a stencil – painfully and slowly and the women were not allowed to use anesthesia. Lastly they were not just women in upstate New York. At least 10 Mexican women were branded, and several from Canada.]

Now, branding, if you were to go look on the Internet relating to things like scarification and stuff like that, is becoming the new tattoo and there are a lot of people who do them. They do them all over. They do them on their heads, they do them on their bodies. There is a famous guy who is a ballet dancer who did like tiger brands across his body, uh, so this is becoming a type of self-ornamentation.

And I don’t know, whether it’s a tattoo, or a brand or who knows what different people do. Some people do it with like cutting, doing stuff like that, uh, you know, it’s up to a person what sort of ornamentation they want to do in their body.

There are people who do piercing. You know, there is some people who actually, they pierce their ear. They go through, they pierce their ear… they put a hole right through the thing, you know, well, we know that commonly.

So, this sort of body, you know, ornamenting the body, uh, designing the, the body, you know, using the body as a manifold for different things in a voluntary way, done with a doctor, with a safe instrument, you know, that’s… it’s not, it’s a, a far cry from, you know, my chasing after a woman, pinning her down and branding her with like some sort of, uh, I don’t know what. So, I wanted to clear some of the factual information and stuff that was brought out in court about this branding thing. So, yeah, some people did, uh, brand themselves, uh, and they have, uh, it’s a small thing on their hip. Maybe, I don’t know, uh, uh, two inches by two inches or an inch by inch, I, I don’t even know exactly how big it is.

[Note Raniere does not bring up the blackmail collateral.]

Then there is the second issue, which is the infamous room. Here is a woman that if, if you listen to the news, a woman that was confined to a room against her, her will, [Daniela] although she pled and pled to get out and was in the room for 22 months. Well, a little bit of background with respect to this woman, this woman was someone who within her family and within her community in the past, from the time she was young [Age 16], had many, many problems that I won’t go into them here, it’s maybe not even my place to talk about them. There was a point in her life that she turned 12 or 13, she had so many problems, she, uh, uh, from what I understand, didn’t want to go to school, didn’t want to relate with people, and would lock herself in her room, apparently sometimes for weeks at a time, I don’t know, but what happened with this woman?

The truth is she was in a room in her parents’ house with her family taking care of her, the room was unlocked, she was able to leave anytime she wanted.

If she wanted to leave and rejoin the community, I think her visa had run out at that point. She would have to either do go back to Mexico or she had to explain to people how she was going to stop from all the stealing and the other things that she was doing. [She claims she was not stealing and that she was kept in the room because she would not agree to be only with Keith sexually while he was with many women and that is why he ordered her to stay in the room.] She also had to finish a book report. She had a number of different book reports she was supposed to do and she was seen as being very prideful about it and no matter what, she would do anything, you know, say anything, but never just sit down and simply finish the book report.

Uh, so, the initial hope was, she would go into her room, the room would be unlocked, she gets whatever sort of food she wanted, her family is taking care of her, all this sort of a thing and that she would really think about, “Okay, I’ve done enough of this pattern, I’ve done enough of the stealing, I’ve stolen from people, I’ve stolen from NXIVM, I’ve stolen from the stores, I’ve stolen sometimes, you know, $5,000 of cash, things like that. Um, how am I going to stop, how am I going to conduct myself and will I get this one book report done that they’ve been trying to have me do for a year, and I keep on making excuses and doing all sorts of things?”

[She claims all she had to do was agree never to see another man the rest of her life other than Raniere, which is a little different than agreeing not to steal or do a book report.]

The hope was that she would be in there, a day, a day, maybe a weekend and then produce the report, produce this plan. But it became a battle of wills and she stayed in the room for 22 months.

[Raniere withheld her documents making it harder for her to return to Mexico.]

She was sneaking out at night doing all sorts of things like that, you know, uh, she ended up stealing computers and all sorts of stuff, but this was this was someone who, [laughs] threw like, what would be a massive sort of a tantrum and it became a battle of wills and finally she just decided, “Okay, I want to leave,” and when she wanted to leave, her father drove her to the border and arranged for one of his employees to pick her up on the other side of the border when she crossed and that was it, so this is her family, this is her dad, her dad was there doing this.

[Pause]

[Raniere blames her confinement on her father. He knows full well that this was his idea and he got the father to go along with it because he is a Raniere disciple.]

CHAKRAVORTY: Hello. [Clears throat]

RANIERE: It’s about to cut off. So, good bye.

[END OF CALL]

Stay tuned for our next prison call.

