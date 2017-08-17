Slave Women of DOS

Part 1: The secret story of how Allison Mack became a sex slaver

George Frobisher By – Apr 11, 2018

In 2010, TV Actress Allison Mack was on top of the world. She was starring in the long running, hit TV series Smallville , had millions of fans, was making millions, was beautiful, and had thousands of men who would be grateful for the chance to date her.