Slave Women of DOS
How to Prevent Another NXIVM: Allison Mack’s Licensing Solution
Allison Mack’s Raniere Solution: License All Spiritual Teachers
Allison Mack’s Raniere Solution: License All Spiritual Teachers
The following report is based on more than a dozen interviews with former members of NXIVM and friends of Allison Mack who are dismayed at her continued involvement in the sex-slaver NXIVM cult.
In 2010, TV Actress Allison Mack was on top of the world. She was starring in the long running, hit TV series Smallville , had millions of fans, was making millions, was beautiful, and had thousands of men who would be grateful for the chance to date her.
I placed a phone call to actor Casper Van Dien , the stepfather of India Oxenberg, to get some comments from him on what, if any, steps he was taking to help India leave the destructive cult of Keith Raniere .
My search began when I watched a video of SOP High Councilor Damon Brink saying: “For those of you that don’t know, our founder, Keith Raniere, has built more than 1,000 millionaires in his life.”
Editor’s note; While some readers think I should avoid all salacious posts, the following post is true and accurate and salacious and, frankly, good therapy for those who might think a punk like Keith Raniere is anything at all without Bronfman money.
After Mark Hildreth and Kristin Kreuk broke up, Kristin left NXIVM. Mark stayed.
How many women were coerced into being branded?
Portion Control at V-Week
A comment from a reader about the picture below brought it all home.
Dear readers, I spent the day gathering new information about Keith Raniere , Vanguard Week , DOS , possible new sex crimes, and a number of women and men who have left Mr. Raniere.
Clare Bronfman has reportedly ordered her IT department to destroy digital records of DOS collateral.
Multiple sources tell Frank Report that Clare Bronfman filed a criminal complaint against Sarah Edmondson for “theft, fraud and mischief” with the Vancouver Police Department.