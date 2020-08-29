The Cult of Keith Raniere
Marc Elliot’s NXIVM Claim: 42 Billionaires; & Raniere’s Take Home IQ Test
Marc Elliot made an extraordinary claim about NXIVM attracting billionaires.
Marc Elliot made an extraordinary claim about NXIVM attracting billionaires.
by Paul Serran
When I first read that Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares was planning to investigate whether New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo sexually assaulted and/or harassed one or more women, I immediately tried to remember what other politicians Soares has investigated and/or prosecuted during h
Frank Report recently published Keith Raniere’s self-described “Call To Action” – an almost 4,000-word screed that was, according to him, intended to motivate “ …at least one experienced, vociferous, unrelenting justice advocate to join this effort, bring meaning and social value to this dark time,
Editor’s note: This is a translation of an article by the distinguished Mexican journalist Dolia Estevez. Though it appeared in Spanish in August in Sinembargo”, most of our US readers are probably unfamiliar with it and its subject, Javier Jileta, a senior official of the Secretary of Foreign Affai
Bill Maher, an American comedian, political commentator, and television host, posted on YouTube.com , on November 20, 2020, a monologue with some videos to illustrate his points comparing Keith Raniere and Donald Trump.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE October 27, 2020
Here we are with just a little more than 100 hours to go to Keith Raniere’s sentencing date – and we still have new issues popping up. Let’s take a look at some of them – and see what, if any, impact they might have on Raniere’s sentencing, which is currently scheduled for 10:00 AM on Tuesday, Octob
Marc Elliot, one of the Nxivm-5, the Brooklyn group that is working to show the world that Keith Raniere was unjustly convicted, has made a YouTube video asking for journalists to examine evidence of prosecutorial misconduct in Raniere’s case.
I would have expected the “smartest man in the world” to have figured it out a long time ago.
Clare Bronfman’s attorneys have now submitted their “Sentencing Memorandum” to Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, the U.S. District Court judge who will decide how much time, if any, she will spend in federal prison for the crimes to which she pleaded guilty in the NXIVM sex-slave case.