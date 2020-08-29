The Cult of Keith Raniere

The Countdown to Sentencing – Still New Issues Popping up as Raniere’s Fate Heads to a Conclusion

K.R. Claviger By – Oct 22, 2020

Here we are with just a little more than 100 hours to go to Keith Raniere’s sentencing date – and we still have new issues popping up. Let’s take a look at some of them – and see what, if any, impact they might have on Raniere’s sentencing, which is currently scheduled for 10:00 AM on Tuesday, Octob