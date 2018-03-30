NXIVM/Raniere/Bronfman Documents
‘Allison After NXIVM’: Sculpting Mack Into the Girl Things Happened To
A breathless, self-serious overture on a long redemption path.
A breathless, self-serious overture on a long redemption path.
Editor’s Note MK10ART did the paintings. See her work on Instagram.
Nancy Salzman, the former president of NXIVM, is set to leave the U.S. Bureau of Prisons’ custody on March 19 and begin her five-year probation period.
Marc Elliot made an extraordinary claim about NXIVM attracting billionaires.
Frank Report recently published Keith Raniere’s self-described “Call To Action” – an almost 4,000-word screed that was, according to him, intended to motivate “ …at least one experienced, vociferous, unrelenting justice advocate to join this effort, bring meaning and social value to this dark time,
Clare Bronfman’s attorneys have now submitted their “Sentencing Memorandum” to Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, the U.S. District Court judge who will decide how much time, if any, she will spend in federal prison for the crimes to which she pleaded guilty in the NXIVM sex-slave case.
Several Frank Report readers have recently asked for information about submitting “Victim Impact Statements” with respect to the upcoming sentencing of Clare Webb Bronfman (September 30th) and Keith Alan Raniere (October 27 th ).
Keith Raniere always wanted others to think of him as extraordinary.
Last week, the Frank Report announced that the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) had sustained 24 of the 25 charges of professional misconduct that had been lodged against Brandon Porter – and, as a result, had revoked his license to practice medicine in the State of New York.
NXIVM sex-slaver Keith Raniere , who was arrested last month and charged with forced labor and sex trafficking, reportedly told many of his followers they were reincarnations of Nazi officials, including Adolf Hitler.
By Christine A. Chandler, M.A., C.A.G.S.
Emiliano Salinas , son of former Mexican president Carlos Salinas , and head of NXIVM’s operations in Mexico, has issued an official statement retracting and withdrawing support of NXIVMleader, Keith Raniere .
NXIVM follower Alejandro ‘Alex’ Betancourt is a student of Keith Raniere and a member of the NXIVM executive board in the USA.