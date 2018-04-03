Salinas/Betancourt throw sex trafficker/cult leader Raniere under the bus

Emiliano Salinas [l] Keith Raniere

Emiliano Salinas, son of former Mexican president Carlos Salinas, and head of NXIVM’s operations in Mexico, has issued an official statement retracting and withdrawing support of NXIVMleader, Keith Raniere.

Raniere was arrested last week in Mexico and deported to the US where he faces charges of sex trafficking and forced labor.

Emiliano Salinas is reportedly under investigation by the FBI in the Eastern District of New York, and is believed to have been a longtime co-conspirator with Raniere in the commission of massive bulk cash smuggling and tax evasion both in Mexico and the USA.

Salinas interviews Raniere

Salinas is a citizen of Mexico and the US and a Harvard graduate.

Salinas heads NXIVM Mexico and today issued a statement to dissociate himself and his partner, Alejandro ‘Alex’ Betancourt, from Raniere and the criminal proceedings he faces in the United States.

Salinas and Betancourt are both business partners and gay partners – even though Salinas is married to sexpot Mexican-Polish actress Ludwika Paleta.

Salinas and Betancourt ran NXIVM Mexico under the personal direction of Raniere.

Let’s be blunt: They are absolutely lying when they say “they did not know the accusations” – as Frank Report will prove – unless the FBI proves it first, which is likely.

There are records [which will be identified soon] that show Salinas and Betancourt and Raniere were intertwined in illegal businesses and promoting sex trafficking operations in Mexico and the USA.

Salinas and Betancourt were particularly brutal in their coercive efforts to silence whistle blowers – including TV actress Catherine Oxenberg, who was trying to save her daughter, India, from the brutal sex cult.

When it comes to sex trafficking, Salinas and Betancourt are far more guilty than Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne and India Oxenberg. And they were personally involved in the money laundering and tax evasions schemes that funded so many of Raniere’s illegal activities.

A simple question: Why would NXIVM Mexico be suing and threatening with criminal prosecution several US nationals – including escaped DOS slaves – who were either speaking out about the inhuman DOS branding and blackmail scheme or trying to escape from the torturer Raniere?

Today is their day and tomorrow is tomorrow. So for now – and without much further editorial comment – here are partners Salinas and Betancourt’s statement throwing Raniere under the bus…

But remember the bus goes both ways… forwards and backwards.

Monday, April 2, 2018



To the employees and customers of ESP Mexico,



"He does all my thinking for me" - Emiliano 'Little Head' Salinas.

Raniere and Salinas. Salinas considered Raniere his mentor and leader.

In view of the various comments that have been disseminated through the media and social networks, we want to state that, as you yourselves have verified during our trajectory of more than 15 years, the methodology of “Rational Inquiry” that we impart in Mexico , under the name Executive Success Program (ESP), is based entirely on respect for human rights and, of course, part of a totally legal framework.

It is important to clarify that the managers of ESP Mexico had no prior knowledge of the allegations made against Mr. Keith Raniere, nor of the alleged illegal practices involving him. The philosophy of the courses of personal improvement with which we had contact – and which we decided to teach them in Mexico – has always been based on basic principles of ethics and has always been in compliance with the law.

It should be noted that the standards and work guidelines that we developed here in Mexico have allowed us to erect a portfolio of around 8,000 clients; the former through the construction of a 100% Mexican company, owner of a license of use and whose operation and structure, as has been reiterated on several occasions, is totally independent from the American corporation NXIVM.

We are aware that the information coming from the United States regarding the strictly personal situation of the creator of the ESP methodology, Keith Raniere – and regarding the irregularities that may have existed – forces us to take a greater distance as licensees and separate ourselves as ESP Mexico from all those practices that are currently under investigation.

At the same time, we assure you that we will redouble our efforts to demonstrate to you, and before the public in general, the commitment of the company ESP Mexico to the aforementioned principles of legality and respect – and continue to work on our communication and transparency efforts, which have been focused and which have already generated positive results.

ESP Mexico

***

Emiliano Salinas embraces his then worshipful master Keith Raniere. Later, Salinas abandoned the hero, leaving him to his sad fate all alone.

Salinas embraces Raniere. Do these two look like they hardly know each other?

Now here are some pictures of NXIVM Mexico

Mexican NXIVM members dance before Keith Raniere

NXIVM members prepare for cult lessons.

Salinas left.

Nancy [Prefect] Salzman cuts the ribbon opening up the Mexico NXIVM center. Alex Betancourt [l] and Emiliano Salinas [R].

Nancy [Prefect] Salzman cuts the ribbon opening up the Mexico NXIVM Center. Betancourt [l] Salinas [R].