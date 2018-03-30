NXIVM Mexico vows to keep open despite arrest of leader Raniere

NXIVM follower Alejandro ‘Alex’ Betancourt is a student of Keith Raniere and a member of the NXIVM executive board in the USA.

He, along with his lover, Emiliano Salinas, run the NXIVM Mexico centers under the direction of now-jailed leader Keith Raniere, who was arrested for sex trafficking and other alleged crimes earlier this week.

In a press statement in Mexico, NXIVM [also known as Executive Success Programs or ESP] declared it would remain open.

This is the English translation:

Alejandro Betancourt, General Director of Executive Success Programs (ESP) in Mexico, announced that the company will continue to carry out its activities and courses, after the arrest of Keith Raniere, founder of the NNIVM corporation, of which they are a part.

The company specializing in personal and professional development programs with 15 years of experience told its clients and associates that despite the incident, ESP must comply with its functions and activities, which are parallel to what Raniere currently faces.

“ESP Mexico customers are informed that the company’s operations are being maintained in a normal manner; since the operation of the licensing firm is independent of that of the corporate owner of patents and methodologies for personal improvement”, Betancourt said in a statement.

Keith Raniere was arrested in Mexico earlier this week for the crime of sex trafficking and forced labor. However, the manager and the staff of ESP, were calm, and noted that this situation is in the hands of the authorities, and they trust that everything will be resolved favorably.

“We also ratify our confidence in the authorities regarding the events that occurred with the founder of the NXIVM Corporation in the United States and we reiterate our certainty that a process that is in accordance with the law will be followed at all times,” Betancourt promised.

NXIVM sex cult members from Mexico dancing for leader Keith Raniere.

Original Spanish version

Alejandro Betancourt, Director General de Executive Success Programs (ESP) en México, informó que la empresa continuará realizando sus actividades y cursos, luego del arresto de Keith Raniere, fundador del corporativo Nxivm, del cual forman parte.

La empresa especializada en programas de desarrollo personal y profesional con 15 años de experiencia comentó a sus clientes y asociados, que a pesar del incidente, ESP debe cumplir con sus funciones y actividades, las cuales quedan paralelas a lo que actualmente enfrenta Raniere.

“A los clientes de ESP México se les informa que las operaciones de la empresa se mantienen de manera normal; toda vez que el funcionamiento de la firma licenciataria es independiente al del corporativo propietario de las patentes y metodologías de superación personal”, afirmó Betancourt a través de un comunicado.

Keith Raniere fue detenido en México –la semana pasada- por el delito de tráfico sexual y trabajos forzados; sin embargo, el directivo como el personal de ESP, se manifestaron tranquilos, y acotaron que esta situación se encuentra en manos de las autoridades, y que confían en que todo se resolverá de manera favorable.

“Asimismo, ratificamos nuestra confianza en las autoridades respecto a los sucesos ocurridos con el fundador del corporativo Nxivm en los Estados Unidos y reiteramos nuestra certeza de que se seguirá en todo momento un proceso apegado a ley”, comprometió Betancourt.