Exclusive – Video of Keith Raniere’s arrest and the women who chased him in Mexico!

In the federal police car is Keith Raniere. He is arrested.





Loreta Garza, Nicki Clyne, Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman gather to chase after the car that arrested Keith Raniere. Allison is the one in front of the camera.

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Loretta Garza tells the girls to wait for her.





Many people are amazed at the level of delusion these women have who think they would be able to stop men with semi-automatic weapons from arresting Raniere.



