Keith Raniere Trial

By Alison McClintock
As we await the sentencing of Keith Alan Raniere and Clare Webb Bronfman, it might be a fine idea to review some of the testimony during the trial of Raniere.
This is Part 4 of Allison Mack Through the Looking Glass – which treats the testimony which mentions her at the trial of Keith Alan Raniere.
This is part 3 of Allison Through the Looking Glass – a series on how Allison Mack was portrayed at the trial of Keith Alan Raniere. It is important for some readers to get a glimpse of Mack who will be sentenced most likely sometime this year for her role in the Nxivm crime organization.