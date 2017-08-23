Ghastly appearance, ghoulish smiles adorn DOS women; please don’t follow them to the grave

A comment from a reader about the picture below brought it all home.

“Good Lord. What happened to these women? They look stunned and empty. The blond one looks like a ghost. The rest don’t seem to be present. Sad.”

Allison persuaded other women to be branded. Did she also persuade any of them to get genital herpes? In fact was it her fault that one woman did get herpes because of her? I'm not saying any one mentioned on this page has herpes. I am only urging those who do not have it to not get it, no matter how much you adore your Vanguard.

(Left-to-Right) Lyvia Cohen, Melissa Rodriguez, Allison “Pimp” Mack and Alicia Novak. All four have branded their pubic regions with initials of Keith Raniere. All four are attendees at Vanguard Week. They look like four ghouls out of the cemetery.

Cattle are branded in quick stamp fashion - a mere 3-5 seconds and it's over. It is painful, of course, but not nearly as painful as DOS branding which was a handcrafted branding that took 20-40 minutes per woman.

It is not their smiles that are so frightening. It is the look in their eyes.

It is common for “branded-by-Raniere” women to offer a large smile in front of the camera.

His followers smile as if they are happy. Too happy.

His followers smile as if they are happy.

For some women, I understand, ESP is their only source of income.

Keith Raniere said, “When we smile, the world smiles with us; each experience of joy for all people and a victory for humankind.”

Whether Keith Raniere enjoys destroying lives might be debatable.

Keith Raniere said, “He who has the most joy wins.”

Gina Hutchinson

Gina Hutchinson smiled when she first met Keith Raniere.

Lauren is not happy?

Is the smile of Lauren Salzman a happy smile? For 20 years, she sacrificed for Keith Raniere. She was told she was going to be his number one – and that she would bear his child. Throughout her twenties and thirties she waited. She was “branded on her pussy” with the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack. Meanwhile, he sired another child with Marianna Fernandez. He placed Allison “Pimp” Mack above her. Michelle lives alone, childless, loveless. Now past 40, Michelle is said to get a visit from Vanguard only on her birthday when he “cums over”.

Smile and lose weight.

Without Clare Bronfman, Keith Raniere would not be frightening. It is her money and his use of it that gives him the power to destroy. In this she is his equal partner.

Without Clare Bronfman, Keith Raniere would not be frightening. It is her money and his use of it that gives him the power to destroy. In this, she is his equal partner – and should be held equally responsible.

Some of the less wealthy women are relegated to humble less salacious activities.

The intimidation techniques used by Keith Raniere trains women to be afraid of him.

It’s a great tool.