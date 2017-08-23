Silver Bay: Live Cam disabled for V Week

Frank Report has learned the management of Silver Bay Resort ordered the Live Cam disabled the night before V- Week started. It is expected to remain off “until the conference ends,” a source said.

Silver Bay has a website that features a live cam which streams from the grounds.

V-Week is held annually at Silver Bay Resort, a 600 acre campus on the shores of Lake George in the Adirondack Mountains. It is a 10-day celebration of the nativity of Keith Raniere who has given himself the name of Vanguard.

Silver Bay resort is owned and operated by the YMCA and organizers of V-Week rent the entire facility’s overnight accommodations and the exclusive use of the conference rooms and auditorium for the 10-day event.

The Silver Bay Live Cam is normally operational 24-hours per day, according to a source.

People coming in and out of the area are regularly seen on the live cam.

It was not clear whether Silver Bay management, or the organizers of Vanguard Week, wanted the live cam disabled.

The Live Cam at Silver Bay was disabled before the start of V-Week 2017.

View from the disabled Live Cam at Silver Bay.