Sources tell Frank Report there appears to be a fluctuating number of people at Silver Bay Resort during the first few days of Vanguard Week, known also as V-Week.

It started Saturday.

Estimates range from under 100 to as many as 150-175 people on campus, exclusive of staff. Sources familiar with V-Week say that people come and go during the 10 day celebration. Some make day trips or stay for only a night or two.

Silver Bay can accommodate about 800 overnight guests.

During most of the summer season, between 400-800 people stay overnight.

One source explained it is difficult to determine how many are here for V-Week.

People who are not attending the “conferences’ cannot rent rooms during V-Week, but members of the YMCA can use the facilities: Canoeing, tennis, swimming, volleyball, shuffleboard, archery etc is open to members of the YMCA during V-Week.

Starting late June through July and August, occupancy is often at capacity. Generally weekend capacity is over 90 percent, said a source familiar with Silver Bay.

There are usually hundreds of people renting rooms at Silver Bay. On weekends the place is full or nearly full.

Now lodges are empty. There are more empty rooms than full at the Inn.

One source said, “This is like late September.”

Sources who attended V-Week last year said about 400 people attended.

The Inn at Silver Bay is nearly deserted, according to a source.

Members of the YMCA and guests can use the facilities during V-Week. They cannot rent the rooms however and stay overnight.

The beach at Silver Bay. During V-Week it appears no one is enjoying the lake or the beach. It may be because the followers of the Vanguard have finally come to see, he is not the Vanguard they thought him to be.

The beach at Silver Bay.