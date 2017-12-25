Secret Teachings of Master Raniere
Marc Elliot’s NXIVM Claim: 42 Billionaires; & Raniere’s Take Home IQ Test
Marc Elliot made an extraordinary claim about NXIVM attracting billionaires.
Marc Elliot made an extraordinary claim about NXIVM attracting billionaires.
When Keith Raniere was teaching Jness , he taught that rape was often the first time certain women ever have an orgasm.
Editor’s note: If anyone mentioned herein believes they have been unfairly named, contact me at 716-990-5740 or email me at frankparlato@gmail.com for clarification or correction.
Here is Part 1 of my super-simplified version of Rational Inquiry . It is based on the patent filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office by Keith Raniere .
Rare leaked clip of Nancy Salzman AKA Prefect teaching a NXIVM intensive. A rare four minute glimpse into the secret world of NXIVM.
In case the cuckold couple asks for the testimonial to go down, I took the liberty of posting it on You Tube under Fair Use, and without intent to profit. If what Omar says is true, this is good advertising.
This is a leaked audio of Keith Raniere speaking to his male followers in one of the first Society of Protectors gatherings. His topic is sex. Since he is considered the leader of a sex cult, this should be of interest to those who are studying his teachings and the branding and blackmail of women t
How many women were coerced into being branded? Was it voluntary? No, not at all.
Omar Boone is effusive over Jness and what it did and promised for his female better half Jimena Garza.
Contractors went to work on Sara Bronfman’s new home in Clifton Park.