Secret Teachings of Master Raniere

Leaked, rare, uninterrupted audio: Keith Raniere talks about sex and female inferiority for 45 minutes

Frank Parlato By – Jan 9, 2018

This is a leaked audio of Keith Raniere speaking to his male followers in one of the first Society of Protectors gatherings. His topic is sex. Since he is considered the leader of a sex cult, this should be of interest to those who are studying his teachings and the branding and blackmail of women t