Just for the record: Cuckie Boone video on the greatness of Raniere teachings





In case the cuckold couple asks for the testimonial to go down, I took the liberty of posting it on You Tube under Fair Use, and without intent to profit. If what Omar says is true, this is good advertising.

Frank Report

Published on January 9, 2018

Omar Boone and his branded wife, Jimena Garza, run the NXIVM Center in Monterrey Mexico. His wife is branded with the initials of Keith Raniere, leader of the sex cult, Here Omar speaks about the joy he and his wife found in following the sex and cuckolding cult of Raniere/NXIVM aka Executive Success Programs. Cuckold you may ask? Well, who has his wife get branded with another man’s initials on her pussy?





