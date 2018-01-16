New 16-day intensive in Albany; details on coaches’ complaints; is Vanguard the ultimate victim?

New Intensives Scheduled

The next intensive in Albany is a 16-day scheduled to start on February 7th. There is a also a 5-day intensive scheduled for New York City in February. There are more than 20 scheduled intensives in Monterrey, Mexico City and Leon in Mexico this winter and spring.

More Details On Coaches’ Complaints

Allison Mack is coach to Chris Pearson Smith. Her quote is strangely apropos. Friends say Chris went from a bright and confident young man to a fearful and gloomy timid man on a dark path. Yet here he seems to be smiling. Is it a true smile or a NXIVM smile? Someone quipped: "Chris smiles at everything Allison says. Why? Because he has fine teeth"

Allison Mack is coach to Chris Pearson Smith. Her quote is strangely apropos. Friends say Chris went from a bright and confident young man to a fearful and gloomy timid man on a dark path. Yet here he seems to be smiling. Is it a true smile or a NXIVM smile? Someone quipped: “Chris smiles at everything Allison says. Why? Because he has fine teeth”

Some of the coaches complained about Lauren Salzman’s efforts to discredit the TV news magazine 20-20’s report on Keith Raniere, and comments made on it by Mark Vicente and Sarah Edmondson.

They asserted that it makes no sense that it was all lies. A show like 20-20 does some vetting.

The way NXIVM handles the media was also questioned, as well as the strict suppression of dissent. One coach openly asked “Why does NXIVM have to be so controlling?”

Some compared NXIVM to George Orwell’s 1984 and Keith Raniere to Big Brother.

Lauren Salzman explained to coaches privately that these outspoken coaches were proof of why a new stripe path is needed. They were clearly showing suppressive behavior.

‘What does it mean,’ she asked ‘when in times of trial, a coach questions the core of the mission?’ Some of the faithful noted how much Lauren is growing to be like her mother, Nancy Salzman, in her ability to quiet dissent and bring reproach upon the defiant.

Staunchly backing Lauren was a powerful contingent: Claudia Estrada, Fabiola Sanchez, Jaqueline Ronay, Paolina Corts, Alejandra Anaya and Elisa Anaya all felt that to question anything NXIVM High Rank said at this inopportune time was tantamount to an ethical breach.

It was evident, however, that a couple of coaches who recently left were the precise reason for revamping the stripe path and it is no secret that the other coaches who are having doubts and are contemplating leaving will be weeded out by the new stripe path, once it is announced by Keith Raniere, proving once again that he is 10 steps ahead of the parasites and suppressives who have infiltrated the organization.

There Are No Ultimate Victims – Other Than Vanguard?

Word at the coaches summit was that Keith Raniere is really suffering from this attack on NXIVM and him in the media. All have been asked to aid him by doing anything they can to save the mission.

Raniere is said to be upset over the fact that bad people are speaking out with lies about him. In his mind, he is being attacked.

Number two of the 12 Point Mission Statement is: “There are no ultimate victims. Therefore I will not choose to be a victim.” Should this be amended to read at the end “other than Vanguard?”

Some people believe that he has taken on this tremendous penance by going to Mexico.

Lauren seems to have the right idea about protecting him:

Speaking of Keith doing penance, keep in mind he can no longer dine at Apropos on pizza with hot sauce and is forced to dine at places such Taller Veganico in Monterrey, where he has been spotted eating vegan burritos with plenty of hot sauce.

Here is a picture of the place:

If you want to understand the attitude of a number of Mexicans who continue to stick with Keith Raniere and NXIVM perhaps the following will help you ….Wisdom of a fool?

Sanchez explains all? or how would he like his wife and daughter to join DOS too?

[Maybe they already have].