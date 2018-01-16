Lesbian love alleged among ‘coerced’ harem of Keith Raniere

Editor’s note: If anyone mentioned herein believes they have been unfairly named, contact me at 716-990-5740 or email me at frankparlato@gmail.com for clarification or correction.

I am not alleging anyone named below are lesbians or bisexual. I am reporting what is widely believed in the NXIVM community. I am also making no judgment regarding lesbianism. I am posting merely to make this point: Lesbianism is bound to occur among women in an enforced harem. At least in a harem where eunuchs are not employed.

It is my belief Keith Raniere, between thought reform, hypnosis, deception, low calorie, low protein diets, sleep deprivation, financial fraud meant to impoverish, and a myriad of subtle and overt threats and intimidation, has coerced women into being part of his harem.

It is coercion and, in the case of some DOS women, his actions meet the elements of kidnapping, blackmail, sex trafficking, hazing, conspiracy to haze, assault, conspiracy to assault, extortion, forced labor, human trafficking and more.

Allison Mack and her then-slave India Oxenberg

Some of Raniere’s circle of women had secret sexual activities with men. This they did on the sly. A number had lesbian sex. This was less carefully hidden.

Despite being with Vanguard, women who were heterosexual turned gay or bisexual. This may be because Raniere is widely alleged to be impotent, yet still demands his women can have no other men.

Raniere boasts he has cured lesbians [lesbianism being a disintegration, according to him] and claims to have converted lesbians to heterosexuals. It is ironic because, I dare say, more women went from heterosexual to lesbian because of Raniere than vice versa.

Women in his circle who had secret male partners, when and if Raniere found out, were punished. In one instance I learned about, when Raniere found out, he punished the women violently.

However, in Raniere-verse, no punishment is known to have been given for lesbian affection.

Here are some alleged couplings that are no secret in NXIVM village:

– The late Pamela Cafritz and Mariana Fernandez

Early harem members and purple stripe's Barbara Jeske and Pam Cafritz.

Barbara Jeske and Pam Cafritz.

– The late Barbara Jeske and Pam Cafritz

– Monica Duran and Ivy Nevares

– Loreta ‘Lola’ Garza and Dani Padilla

– Nancy Salzman and [name redacted]

– Karen Unterreiner and [name redacted]

– Allison Mack and India Oxenberg

l-r: the late Barbara Jeske; Karen Unterreiner and the late Pam Cafritz around the time she won she said she won the 5th Avenue Mile.

l-r: the late Barbara Jeske; Karen Unterreiner and the late Pam Cafritz.

Sister Wives? Left Ivy Nevares, long time female student of Keith Raniere and Lauren Salzman. According to sources, both women have privately told friends for more than a decade that they one day hope to have Keith Raniere's baby. Both women are around 40. Neither have given birth to a child.

Sister Wives? Both women told friends that one day they expected to have Keith Raniere’s baby. Neither have given birth to a child. Both are forbidden to be with any man other than Raniere.

In Jness, it is taught that if a woman cheats on her man with another man, it is an egregious disintegration; the act of a parasite and suppressive. However, it is fine if she has sex with another woman. In fact it is taught that it is exciting for the man and fun for him to watch.

These are the secret teachings of Keith Raniere, for which students pay thousands of dollars to learn.

In the alternative, for those who cannot afford it, a subscription to Hustler magazine will inform readers of approximately the same lessons. Cost $39.95. In addition, there will be informative articles on the spread of STDs, something evidently missing from Jness’ teachings based on the reports of widespread herpes in the Raniere harem.

Allison Mack - convicted, Daniella Padilla [not charged but loyal to Raniere and a perpetrator] and India who left the cult. She was Allison's slave.

Allison Mack, Dani Padilla and India Oxenberg

Loreta Garza and Melissa Rodriguez - DOS slaves. Loreta is in the t-shirt business now? She ran Rainbow in the USA before fleeing the US to go back to Mexico.

Loreta Garza and Melissa Rodriguez