Raniere taught that rape is often the first time some women ever have an orgasm

When Keith Raniere was teaching Jness, he taught that rape was often the first time certain women ever have an orgasm.

Because of different hangups, Raniere taught, when they are raped, women lose all control and can finally have an orgasm.

The act of being forcibly raped and having absolutely no control allows their bodies to finally give in to a natural impulse.

Some women are ashamed about it afterwards, he taught the students of Jness.

Raniere brought it up more than once in Jness, claim sources who heard him. Quite possibly, he did research on the topic and an online search shows this is not an unheard of phenomenon.

The fact that this was something Raniere teaches suggests he may have been setting up women to find rape acceptable.

It is not known if there were discussion groups on the topic.