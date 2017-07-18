Sally Brink Is Crowdfunding to Raise a Few Thousand to Treat Cancer While Bronfman and Raniere Squander Millions Pursuing Enemies

Sally Brink is the dear friend of many at Executive Success Programs. Unfortunately, she contracted cancer.

Her husband was the former head of the Society of Protectors, the Keith Raniere-inspired men’s group.

This is what happens when you lead a Raniere-based organization and you leave and your wife gets cancer.

Edgar Boone is another ESP success story.

His Facebook page makes a plea, on Sally’s behalf, for people to help her with her crowd funding for her cancer treatment

Ms. Brink has raised $41,767 of her $50,000 goal. Those funds were donated bu 262 people in four months.

This woman has cancer. She needed $50,000 and while she suffers, she gets 262 people, probably a good number of them from Executive Success Programs.

Alex Betancourt – $270.

Ginger Macintosh – $50.

Wayne LeBaron – $200

Christina Starr – $200.

Siobahn Hotaling $150

Ceci Salinas – $200.

Linda Chung – $100





Angelica Hinojos – $300 [She is a nanny at Rainbow Cultural Gardens]





Kim Constable – $108.





[redacted] – $1000





Lyvia Cohen – $54





Wendy Rosen-Brooks – $200





Vany Huber -$500





Amanda Canning – $108





Curiously, Mr. Boone does not appear to have offered any donation himself.

The GoFundMe page was created on March 19, 2017, and it still has not reached its goal.





No donations are listed as coming from Clare Bronfman, Sara Bronfman, Nancy “Prefect” Salzman, Lauren Salzman or Keith “Vanguard” Raniere.

Where is Mr. Raniere?

Where are the Bronfman sisters?

They have spent $50 million attacking their enemies.

They spent $65.6 million to cover Mr. Raniere’s losses in the commodities market.

They lost an estimated $20 million in a badly managed Los Angeles real estate investment deal that was concocted and managed by Mr. Raniere.

But not a dime for Sally Brinks. Is that because Nancy Salzman has long preached that “Breast cancer is the result of low self-esteem”? (Yes, that was actually part of one of the teaching modules).

Executive Success Programs’ Mission Statement claims: “Our mission is to help transform and, ultimately, be an expression of a noble human civilization. We all have the potential to live and work together in harmony, but this potential is often cut short by our opposing interests and beliefs. This ongoing struggle greatly limits our ability to experience ourselves and the world. …. Our company embodies a set of consistent and universal principles in which all humans can participate. … By creating a new understanding, we can actualize our potential to live and work together peacefully, and consequently bring human existence to a whole new level. Yet this cannot be done without first raising human awareness, fostering ethical humanitarianism, and celebrating what it truly means to be human. This is our mission.”

They left the word “monster”out.

Celebrating what it truly means to be human monsters.

iob