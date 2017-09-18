Editor’s note; While some readers think I should avoid all salacious posts, the following post is true and accurate and salacious and, frankly, good therapy for those who might think a punk like Keith Raniere is anything at all without Bronfman money.

Keith Raniere, 57, is the conceptual founder of Executive Success Programs (He prefers to be called by his childhood made-up superhero name of “Vanguard”). He is also the most ethical man in the world according to his own statements.

Vanguard comes on to a woman funny and provocative. He cums on a woman in a much more gross fashion.

Vanguard comes on to women as funny and provocative. He also cums on a woman in a gross and explicit fashion.

Reports have come in from several women that Vanguard has erectile dysfunction. Some DOS women tell Frank Report he has taken to performing cunnilingus as his sole activity with them.

His practice of cunnilingus is not new, but now it seems he is unable to perform any of his other mentoring techniques which he has performed on young, slender and attractive female students for years.

Recent reports suggest Vanguard performs cunnilingus on two or three women sequentially before cumming on the third or fourth student he mentors in an evening.

While he has told numerous women he cannot get an erection because that woman has not lost enough weight, several women report that, even after they lose weight, he was still simply “limply ejaculative”.

But Vanguard is reportedly performing enough cunnilingus, as some women have told Frank Report, that, while his body is flabby and nonathletic, his priapus limp and as depressed as one of his women after a year of EMS, his tongue is still a marvel to behold.

Whether speaking in platitudinous word salads, or entering softly into the vagina of his obedient students, he has endless energy emanating from what some have called his ‘tongue of flame.’

Women report also that when he kisses them, if a woman has a good sense of smell and/or taste, she can usually tell how many women he has performed cunnilingus on that night.

Sometimes, she can guess who they were and in what order he tongue-mentored them.

By the taste of his lips and the smell of his face, even an average student can tell how many women his tongue mentored both up and below.

By the taste and the smell of his face, lips and tongue, that has touched the lips, tongues, vaginas and other bodily parts of several women in succession, a student can assess whether Vanguard offers an olfactory and delectable learning experience.

But does his propensity for the nearly exclusive practice of cunnilingus indicate concern for widespread herpes in the DOS community, or a compensatory maneuver to offset the embarrassment of erectile dysfunction?

Is it in response to a number of women who laugh at him behind his back? He is an aging Casanova, laughed at by young women.

No longer regarded as Hot Stuff Studly. Only a couple of simpletons are left who are in their twenties who still believe his bullshit. Most of the fools are hags in their forties and upper thirties. He doesn’t want “old stuff” like that.

If this were a free country, he could have what he really wants — 12 year old girls. But it’s hard to get away with that in this warped society. It is not like it was 15 years ago, when you could fuck ’em young and they would not tell.

Ironically, Vanguard found the women who aged out in his harem to be boring. He stopped seeing them except on their birthdays. Now, he is boring to the young women he really wants to fuck. And he can’t fuck them anyway.

Vanguard is a life coach.

Vanguard made fucking women [and hurting them] the highest value in his life. Now he is impotent.

Some say this is the reason he created DOS.

As a bona fide psychopath, Keith Raniere enjoys making slaves of women via blackmail and branding. Perhaps he has found DOS the best way to hurt women.

He used to be able to hurt women by cheating, lying, enslaving, and making them want to marry him and have his avatar baby. But then he could fuck as well as fuck them over.

Now he can only fuck them over.

Now he cannot appeal to many women, at least not young women.

But he still craves hurting women. Life is no good, if he can’t destroy women.

Vanguard Salacious is now being mocked by some of the young women who left him. Not only is he lecherous but he is a dudly not a studly...

Vanguard Salacious doll. Will it be sold at V-Week next year (If there is a V-Week next year)? Vanguard Salacious is being mocked by young women. He is Dudley not Studly. And teens think him a creepy lech, not a handsome Prince Charming.. But love him or loathe him, he is your Vanguard. You must do whatever he says.