I am not reporting that anyone named on this page has genital herpes.





To the people of NXIVM Village:





It is important for those of you who have not yet contracted genital herpes to know that numerous DOS slaves and SOP beta males have the contagious disease and evidently are spreading it to others in the community.





Like a DOS brand, once you get genital herpes, you have it for life. Unless science finds a cure.





At present, even Keith Raniere and Dr. Brandon Porter, despite their purported scientific genius, are unable to cure herpes.





Danielle Roberts D.O.

Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O. can give a woman a permanent hot-iron brand of Keith Raniere’s initials by her vagina. Don’t ask her to give you a second branding of herpes.





Keith Raniere’s teachings led some women to get double branded:





A hot-iron brand on their pubic region, and a herpes brand all over their genital area.





Unlike hot-iron branding – which is only for women – herpes branding can be done for men and women.









Some people are saying that genital herpes is the new brand that Keith Raniere has devised for all his sexy followers.

Some are saying genital herpes is the brand of choice for Vanguard’s sexy followers.





No matter how much you adore your Vanguard, do not to accept herpes as a mark of obedience.

Herpes is the new green?





Before you have sex with a DOS slave or SOP beta male, please get advice.





Pam Arstikaitis





































































Ask an intelligent young woman, like DOS slave Pam Arstikaitis, if being branded twice sounds like a good idea. She studied science in college and knows a lot about the subject.





Herpes and a DOS branding may be Keith’s idea of a double spanking good time, but later you might regret it.











No matter how much you adore your Vanguard, do not to accept herpes as a mark of obedience.

Do these guys have faces?





Rosa Laura Junco

Rosa Laura Junco is the master of DOS slave Pam Arstikaitis. Rosa Laura is the DOS slave of Vanguard. Would Rosa Laura give her husband herpes if Vanguard ordered it? Just asking.





No matter how much you adore your Vanguard, do not to accept herpes as a mark of obedience.

If you are a beta male in SOP, please consult with Cravenly KS. As a beta male, under the authority of Vanguard, the crave, KS, can tell you about herpes, for he is an educated man.





Ask him what to do, and not to do, to catch herpes.





Ask KS: If Vanguard told you to catch and give herpes to DOS women – to teach women they have to take responsibility for their weak word, etc. – should you do it?







Pam Arstikaitis with unidentified drinker.

Pam with unidentified drinker. Lots of people get drunk and have promiscuous sex that leads to herpes. DOS slaves and SOP betas have their own aphrodisiac that can lead to herpes: it is called obeying Vanguard.

No matter how much you adore your Vanguard, do not to accept herpes as a mark of obedience.

If this guy had herpes and I am not saying he does, but if he had it, he would give it to you as fast as he could say 'cum on your face' and you know it damn well. He would even tell you that this is for your own good.

If Vanguard had herpes, and I am not saying he does, would he lie to you and say he doesn’t have it, then pass it along to you? After you got herpes from him, hypothetically, would he say you gave it to him? And after you found out he was lying, would he say, “You got herpes because of your ethical breach?” And would you believe him? Of course you would: He is your Vanguard.

No matter how much you adore your Vanguard, do not to accept herpes as a mark of obedience.

No matter how much you adore your Vanguard, do not to accept herpes as a mark of obedience.

It does not matter who first brought herpes into the community. It only matters that, if you don’t have it, don’t catch it. If you have it, please don’t give it to others.

If Allison 'Pimp' Mack got herself tested for herpes, what of it? That does not mean she admits there is any herpes in the community and spreading from DOS slave to SOP cuckold as fast as you can say - Vanguard is my savior.

If Allison “The Pimp” Mack got herself tested, what of it? That does not mean there is herpes in the NXIVM community and spreading from DOS slave to SOP cuckold as fast as you can say – “Vanguard cum on my face”.

Get yourself tested if you have been with a DOS slave or a SOP beta, or for that matter Vanguard himself....

Get yourself tested if you have been with a DOS slave or a SOP beta male or, for that matter, Vanguard himself….

Human alphaherpesvirus 1 and Human alphaherpesvirus 2, are two members of the human Herpesviridae family, a set of new viruses that produce viral infections in the majority of humans. Both HSV-1 and HSV-2 are

Allison persuaded other women to be branded. Did she also persuade any of them to get genital herpes? In fact was it her fault that one woman did get herpes because of her? I'm not saying any one mentioned on this page has herpes. I am only urging those who do not have it to not get it, no matter how much you adore your Vanguard.

Pimp Mack [third from left] persuaded many women to be branded. Did she also persuade them to have sex with a man who has herpes? Did she persuade women who have herpes to have sex with SOP beta men? Did any of them get herpes?

No matter how much you adore your Vanguard, do not to accept herpes as a mark of obedience.

Brand me once shame on you,

Brand me once shame on you…

No matter how much you adore your Vanguard, do not to accept herpes as a mark of obedience.

Brand me twice, shame on me!

Frank Report makes no claim that anyone mentioned in this post has genital herpes. Please use caution with any sexual partner or the sexual partner of someone known to be promiscuous.



