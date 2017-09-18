Ex-DOS slave demands return of collateral from Rosa Laura Junco!

The following email was leaked by a source other than the person who sent it.

The email was sent to, among others, Lauren Salzman, Clare Bronfman, Esther Chiappone, Pam Arstikaitis, Rosa Laura Junco, Allison Mack, Emiliano Salinas, Alex Betancourt, Michelle Salzman, Nancy Salzman, Lucas Roberts, Leah Lim, Crystal Rosenbrooks, Wendy Rosenbrooks, and others.





To Executive Board, Greens and Admin Team:





I’m writing to address why I’ve chosen to step down from ESP. And to ask again for the outstanding refunds I’m waiting for from NXIVM and V-Week.





My resignation is because of the mistrust in the company from my direct experience with DOS, and watching how the organization has handled the effects of DOS coming to light. I observed ESP silencing and suppressing people leaving the organization. Rather than having an open discussion about why people are leaving.





I was enrolled into DOS based on the assumption which I now know is a lie (that it is a womens only group), and experienced a high level of manipulation, dishonesty and violence from the group. I was assured DOS was created all within women from ESP – and have since been told it was created entirely from women outside of ESP. Which is it?





The enrollment process is littered with lies, and my “master” frequently left out very important details about what this group’s commitments entailed (such as being branded and wearing a collar for life)… of course until my collateral was received. This goes against everything I have been taught in ESP about being honest, having all the data when making decisions and being in integrity.





I was very saddened by the bait and switch that I experienced in DOS. My values towards personal growth and breaking my pride combined with my trust in NXIVM were used against me to coerce me into joining. I then felt trapped in a group and was cut off from speaking about it with my coach or support team I’ve built within the community and outside of it.





I’m devastated that the people I used to look up too are creating, enforcing and enrolling into DOS. The fact that Keith Raniere, senior proctors and spokespeople for Jness are involved in the creation and management of DOS has destroyed all my remaining trust and credibility for NXIVM. DOS goes against everything I learned within ESP the past 5 years. DOS is asking women to keep secrets from their partners and family, lie to friends, take violent actions towards themselves and their friends and do harmful actions towards their bodies.





I have not heard ESP address or take any responsibly on DOS, and continue to hear more lies spewed from the company and DOS to remaining coaches and students. DOS is destroying community and friendships that we poured so much love and effort into building. Since I have exited DOS and have the freedom to talk to other women, I have come to realize that every single woman in Vancouver was approached or joined DOS with the exception of Jenn, Margot and Jocelyn. Every single other women in our community was approached by DOS.





I thought MLMs were not allowed to recruit within our community. I used to be in MLMs before joining ESP, and was told they were an unethical business model and in order to be a coach I would need to step down from all MLMs. How is this MLM being justified? If it’s within ESP, than Keith is involved. If it’s not in ESP, than this MLM just destroyed our Vancouver community by trying to enroll all of our coaches and many of our students.





This is completely inappropriate as our students don’t have the tools to handle such a commitment such as monthly life collaterals, penances that include physical beatings or calorie counting that is less than allowed in a concentration camp.





In this letter I am also directly and clearly asking for these things back:





A full frontal nude photograph

A pornographic style video

A video about my business





These photos and videos were provided under what I consider to be false pretenses, and would like evidence that they have been destroyed. They were handed over to Pamela Arstikaitis and Rosa Laura Junco, and I request to receive copies of these items back (for my own legal purposes) and want proof of their destruction. By no means did I give permission for Allison Mack or Keith to view my private videos. I want written permission by both of them that they have not seen my videos, and if they have, I want confirmation that all my videos and photos have been destroyed.





Regards,





This is DOS slave Pam Arstikaitis. Her slave master is Rosa Laura Junco. She was in the graduate program of neuroscience at the University of British Columbia. You have come a long way, baby.

This is DOS slave Pam Arstikaitis. Her slave master is Rosa Laura Junco. Pam, in turn, is the [ex] slave master of the woman who sent the above letter. Pam was in the graduate program of neuroscience at the University of British Columbia. She graduated to have Keith Raniere’s initials branded one inch from her vagina. You’ve come a long way, baby!

Rosa Laura Junco

The despicable Rosa Laura Junco, dishonest with her husband, her children, and her father. She is a DOS slave. She is branded [and has gotten other women branded] one inch from her vagina with Keith Raniere’s initials. Credit to Keith: he took a nice, considerate and charming woman and turned her into a sociopath, capable of destroying every relationship she has and hurting others in the name of Raniere – a name branded on her pussy. More on her in an upcoming post.

Alejandro Junco

There are mixed reports on whether Rosa Laura Junco’s father, the famous Alejandro Junco, is aware, or not aware, that he believes or does not believe that his daughter is a reprobate, or cares that his daughter, Rosa Laura, is working to brand women in the name of her slave master, Keith Raniere.

The demented Keith Raniere.

The demented Keith Raniere. Follow him to your hell on Earth.