Horny Casper Van Dien, stepfather of India Oxenberg, hangs up on me

I placed a phone call to actor Casper Van Dien, the stepfather of India Oxenberg, to get some comments from him on what, if any, steps he was taking to help India leave the destructive cult of Keith Raniere.

Casper Van Dien with India when she was a teen.

Casper was not pleased to hear from me.

He told me that by reporting on India’s torment and torture in the wicked cult, I, along with The New York Times, People Magazine, Time and 100 other media outlets, were “publicly shaming” India.

“It is disgusting,” he said.

He next said he had no comment, then proceeded to scold me and the entire universe of media for publishing India’s mother’s anguish over the horror of her daughter being in a vicious, cold-blooded, inhuman cult.

He said the damage I and the others were doing was far worse than the minor erratic behavior India was displaying. He said he had done some foolish things when he was young but his mother and family did not out him to the world.

At one point, he said that if I published anything about him, he would go after me.

‘I’m coming after you,’ he said.

I said ‘What do you mean?’

He changed the subject.

I asked him if it was not more disgusting to have your stepdaughter branded, put on a starvation diet, and have blackmail-worthy material held over her head, than have the media report on it, so that law enforcement could intervene or through common sense, she might possibly escape.

Casper hung up on me.

I will have more to report on Casper’s point of view in my next post.

After he hung up, I texted him.

I wrote:

Casper.

Thank you for speaking with me. I plan to write a story about the various views of fathers toward their daughters who are immersed in this human branding and sexploitation cult. I had asked you if you believed it was true that India is being blackmailed and was branded. You hung up the phone.

My next question was to be “Did you know or have you any reason to suspect that India’s company ‘Delegates’ is being used as a money laundering, tax evasion and visa fraud scheme?”

From what I got out of your comments before you hung up, you think the alleged torture India is going through at NXIVM is less problematic than the press she is getting now as a purported victim.

And you believe victims should not be named.

Yet are you aware that many victims who left the cult told me precisely because I named the victims and exposed this criminal enterprise was the reason they left?

Some victims told me they did not know that the initials of Keith Raniere were on their brands until they read it on Frank Report.

My further questions are: Do you think your daughter is safe and fine where she is? Are you going to do anything to get her out of the living hell she’s in?

One more thing. I just got a report that India’s hair is ‘very very thin ‘ and maybe that is due to 500 calorie diet. I genuinely think she is in danger, both health-wise, legally, and possibly worse.

Your daughter is going bald. Noticeably missing hair – and her scalp is visible. She has stopped having periods and has the uterus of a 45 year old woman [India is 26]. Do you think that is less important than getting some publicity as a branded victim?

I have heard nothing in response.

Then I looked on Instagram and found out why.

Casper Van Dien is, or seems to be, a fool. More interested in publicity – maybe his own publicity – than his stepdaughter’s welfare.

His pictures show him to be bizarre and infantile. I have not seen even teenage girls post as many immature pics as Lil’ Casper.

Here are a few:

Look at those muscles - in their heads. Like a teenager, Casper is returning to his adolescence.

Look at those muscles – in his head. Like a teenager, Casper is returning to his adolescence.

Here is Casper again. He can;t think about his step daughter being placed on a 500 calorie diet and that she does not get her period because she is eating so little. No he is too busy eating pussy himself.

Here is Casper again. He can;t think about his step daughter being placed on a 500 calorie diet and that she does not get her period because she is eating so little. He is too busy having breakfast in bed.

Smoochy face Casper is so in love he can't stop kissing long enough to figure out his stepdaughter is in trouble. Big trouble. As for Casper, somebody said it right: Get a hotel.

Smoochy face Casper is so in love he can’t stop kissing long enough to figure out his stepdaughter is in trouble. Big trouble. As for Casper, somebody said it right: Get a hotel.

That sums up this joker.

This sums up this joker. His girlfriend, wife, whatever she is, is a Wonder Woman impersonator. He is having so much fun, he won’t stop to think about the fact that his stepdaughter is being blackmailed. Who posts a picture like this?

He is such a handsome babe.

He is such a ‘handsome babe’ a lady says. Babe is right.

Leave us alone will you, we are too busy kissing to even get a hotel right now. We are not action heroes, we only play them on film. Why I am not sure we can even make it to the hotel we are so horny....

‘Leave us alone will you, we are too busy kissing to even get a hotel right now. I am not an action hero, I only play one on film… Why I am not sure we can even make it to the hotel we are so horny….

Keith Raniere may be gambling on his own arrest as Vancouver Police investigate the 125 people who left ESP in Vancouver.

Here is Vanguard who rules India Oxenberg…

It's a career option.... and I'm set for life.

Here is another picture of Vanguard. Casper and he seem to have a lot in common….

Neither is this clown. All muscle no brain, no guts and no balls. What kind of man would let his daughter's sister languish while he soaks it up with his sex plaything. In this respect he is much like Raniere. No offense but these Hollywood actors aren't much.

. All muscle no brain, no guts and no balls. What kind of man would let his daughters’ sister [India] languish while he soaks it up with his sex plaything. In this respect, he is much like Raniere. No offense but this Hollywood actor isn’t much.

He looks like a Ken doll and just as easily broken.

My final message to Casper is GET OFF YOUR MUSCLE-SOUND ASS – AND RESCUE YOUR DAUGHTER!