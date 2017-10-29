Miscellaneous NXIVM News: New member, Karlyn Bochicchio; new DOS slaves, plus New York Post, The Sun on India; teenage Casper worried about bad publicity

While hundreds flee the NXIVM cult, one young lady bucked the trend and joined. Her name is Karlyn Bochicchio. The young lady has moved to Clifton Park to follow her Vanguard.

She writes: ‘Feeling gratitude for the community I am now a part of. Thank you for continuing to uphold and inspire.’

Karlyn Bochicchio

They always smile for cameras: Michel Chernitzky, Amanda Rose Canning, Lauren Salzman, Chris Pearson-Smith, Karlyn Bochicchio, Andrew Pollard, Brian Elliot, Nathaniel Reagan, Nicki Clyne, Angelica Hinojos and India Oxenberg.

They always smile for cameras: Michel Chernitzky, Amanda Rose Canning, Lauren Salzman, Chris Pearson-Smith, Karlyn Bochicchio, Andrew Pollard, Brian Elliot, Nathaniel Reagan, Nicki Clyne, Angelica Hinojos and India Oxenberg.

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There may be more than just adolescent behavior behind Casper Van Dien’s puppy love postings with his Wonder Woman impersonator girlfriend.

Van Dien says he would rather not rescue his stepdaughter, India Oxenberg, from DOS, despite reports she is a branded slave of Keith Raniere and kept on a low calorie diet to keep her docile.

He thinks the bad publicity is worse than being in the cult.

According to The Sun, former member Bonnie Piesse told India’s mother, Catherine Oxenberg, that “India was in a bad situation. One time she told me that she wasn’t going to eat for three days (out of) penance to try and correct her behaviour.”

After hearing these horror details, Oxenberg called her daughter and invited her to come home for her birthday. When she arrived, she was super skinny, her hair was falling out and she hadn’t had her period for a year – typical signs of malnutrition.

The New York Post also published a story about India.

…. India is a member of the Nxivm cult in Albany — where she has been branded with the initials of her “master” and kept on a starvation diet… Catherine gave an anguished interview to People magazine last week after reports surfaced that Nxivm leader Keith Raniere had a special group of attractive young women, including India, who were branded like cattle near their bikini line with a symbol incorporating his initials. The women — who are kept on a diet of only 500-to-800 calories a day — were required to provide nude photos or other blackmail-worthy material to ensure their continued loyalty….

It seems that the NXIVM cult leader Raniere and has-been actor Van Dien have one thing in common: they both like to use the word “slave”.

Stepfather Casper Van Dien has his own 'Hollywood slave to love."

Hashtag: Hollywoodslave. Casper Van Dien is so horny he can’t stop his hot necking even in public. At least Keith Raniere takes his slaves to a bedroom. On the other hand, Van Dien has not branded his woman, as far as we know.

Casper Van Dien is infatuated with his girlfriend. Here the hashtag is slaveleia.

A poster from 2004 Vanguard Day. Now it is Vanguard Week, and even at that it is not a week, but 10 days.

Mexico is becoming aware: A top editor in Mexico contacted me for an interview with NXIVM’s connection with children of affluent Mexican parents.

He wrote,

Mexican society is quite concern about those terrible practices of women branding, that apparently involve some well recognized local leaders.

Speaking of new, Mexico has at least one new DOS slave: Margarita Garcia.

She came in June, and probably got branded as one of the six women Jimena Garza brought to become lifetime slaves of Keith Raniere.

Then at V-Week, she got promoted to proctor. Jimena, who got the six Mexican DOS slaves to be branded while everyone was leaving the Raniere cult, was promoted to a green sash in ESP just for that remarkable work.

Funny how Emiliano Salinas says DOS and its branding and blackmail practices have nothing to do with ESP. But somehow when women get branded, they get promoted in ESP.

I wonder what Emiliano would say if he knew his sister Ceci Salinas, who is also a green sash in ESP, was branded with the initials of Raniere?

Ex Mexican president, Carlos Salinas, with his wife, Ana Paula Gerard, and daughter Cecilia Salinas Occelli. Is Cecilia branded? Sources say she has given collateral.