ESPvancouver.com for sale; psychic ads now offered on Vancouver ESP website

Six months ago, Executive Success Programs’ (ESP) Vancouver Center [espvancouver.com] was alive with activities and its website was constantly offering notices of new intensives and other programs.

DOS branding of women changed all that.

More than 100 people reportedly left ESP following revelations of branding and blackmail that is part and parcel of DOS – which is intimately connected to ESP.

Now the Vancouver Center is closed and only three or four demented fools remain to carry on the name of Executive Success Programs in Vancouver. Chief among them is Lucas Roberts.

Even the web domain has gone up for sale. ESPvancouver.com can be purchased.

[For those who want to purchase the domain contact: http://newvcorp.com/contact-us.html]

Based on the advertising on the domain right now, it’s possible that whoever buys it might be a Vancouver psychic or a medium.

If you visit the website, you will get offerings to explore ESP – as in Extra Sensory Perception.

Medium

Psychic

Psychic Force

Magic Psychic

ESP

Astrology Forecast

Horoscope

Advertisements such as these appear:

Psychic Reading Online

USA’s #1 Online Psychics Live Now. Hurry & Get $10 Free Now at Signup!

http://www.psychics.com

Shocking Medium Reading – Tested And Proven Predictions

Enter Your Zodiac Sign to Find Out Your Future. So Accurate its Scary!

astrologyanswers.com/Horoscope

We Cast Spells For You

Spells For Love, Luck, and Money. Spell Casting and Spell Removal.

http://www.MistressOfMagic.com

Reverend Joy

Mistres of Magic is operated by Reverend Pamela Joy.

Her bio claims:

Reverend Joy has studied numerous metaphysical sciences for over thirty years

including; astrology, numerology, palmistry, stones energies, relationship compatibility, body language, graphology, divination, and others. She offers spell casting along with several other tools, and has clients in over 70 countries around the world.

She also has testimonials

Y

Your spells really DO work! Thanks to you, we BOTH found our soulmate! Love, D.B. & J. M.

Wow! You’re the best!!! I got the job! Now I’m making twice as much as I was before!!! David

The Executive Success Programs does not have a Reverend but it does have a Vanguard. He is Keith Raniere.

Keith Raniere holds many titles to his name—scientist, mathematician, philosopher, entrepreneur, educator, inventor and author—but perhaps the most poignant among them is that of humanitarian. His aptitude for solving problems, his ceaseless dedication and attention to detail, and his enormous capacity for compassion form the cornerstones of Keith Raniere’s character.

It also has a lot of testimonials. Here is an excerpt of one:

Executive Success Programs (ESP) has given me tools that have helped me in so many different areas in my life. One of these areas was actualizing a dream I had for many years: opening my own business!…

CEDRIC CELIK / ENTREPRENEUR AND RENOWNED HAIR STYLIST

Most of these ESP sites are rip-offs, but then again so is Executive Success Programs.

And these other ESP sites do not require women to be branded.

I think it does not take much ESP [Extra Sensory Perception] ability to know the future of ESP [Executive Success Programs]. I see a lot of other domains going up for sale soon.