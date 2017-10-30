DOS member: ‘True meaning of DOS is Dominus “Obsequious Sororium”‘

A DOS member contacted me to clarify something about the secret society. What has not been reported, she claims, is what DOS really stands for.

She said, DOS is an acronym for Dominus Obsequious Sororium.

While acknowledging that DOS means, “Dominant Over Submissive”, the actual Latin has a gender specific meaning. A man is dominant, the women are submissive.

Dominus is the masculine Latin word for Master. [Domina is the feminine].

Obsequious in Latin is the same as in English: obedient or attentive to an excessive, servile degree.

Sororium is the genitive of ‘sisterly’ – or female.

The Latin online translation into English ‘The Obsequious Sisters.’

It seems clear that Keith Raniere intended to be the master. Not every woman was told the Latin name. Some did not even know the sisterly group was headed by a man.

DOS was exposed first publicly on this website in June then broadcast around the world in a front page story in the New York Times in October.

Keith Raniere has a tremendous need to have people regard him as superior to others. He gets irate when people try to leave his domination. The brand right side up. La marca del lado derecho hacia arriba.