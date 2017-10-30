Dr. Brandon Porter: Compared himself to Spock, improved with ’emotion’, courtesy ESP

In his testimonial for NXVM/Executive Success Programs, Dr. Brandon Porter M.D.disclosed how Executive Success Programs (ESP) helped him.

Brandon Porter

Dr. Brandon Porter

Dr. Porter was still in Med School when he began ESP.

It is reported that his experiments on human fright and measuring ‘integrations’ during ESP intensives, with an EEG machine, are under investigation by New York State authorities. Dr. Porter was asked to resign his position at St. Peter’s Hospital earlier this month, following a report about his experiments in the New York Times.

Like many of Keith Raniere’s students, he probably started out with noble ideals and was induced to undertake some questionable and even sinister activities. Then once ESP had control of him, he went along with Keith Raniere’s increasingly crazy ideas.

Here is his testimonial:

As a physician and scientist, my background is in science. I entered into my MD/PhD program with the hopes of learning the tools of science so I could use them to help humanity. It was during my training as an MD/PhD student that I was first introduced to Executive Success Programs. Initially, I was intrigued by the strength of the intellectual content and the philosophical concepts introduced in the model. However, with time, I became even more impressed by the emotional strength I was gaining as the result of these unique and innovative tools. Simply put, prior to taking this training, I was scared of experiencing my emotions (and other people who had emotions). You could say I identified very easily with “Spock” from Star Trek. However, as with Spock, this lack of emotionality made for a sterile and frustrating experience of life. I wanted to be emotionally present, but I felt more comfortable coming from a place of intellect and logic. However, (to my great joy!) with this new toolset I was able to craft an ability to have deep emotional experiences AND hone my tools of logic and scientific inquiry together. (It turns out, unlike in Star Trek, emotional strength and logical ability are not mutually exclusive.) As a result, I feel more like a living, breathing, compassionate human being and I think my friends, family and patients experience me this way too. I also gained a greater capacity for scientific investigation, but, in hindsight, this seems like a pleasant side effect. BRANDON PORTER / M.D., PH.D.

in adv-fea Leonard Nimoy, star trek

Dr. Porter compared himself to the Sci-fi character Mr. Spock.

That a man who desires emotional strength and logic would subject women to surprise fright experiments, in which he would, without any warning or consent, show them films of startling horror and monitor their reactions via EEG machines, seems contradictory and reckless.





Dr. Porter may have intended to conduct honest research, but the lack of any protocol for the study, plus lack of concern for the possible emotional damage his subjects would endure, means his conduct was unprofessional and unethical – and possibly illegal,





Was this in any way a product of ESP?

Scene from the Accused shown to slender young ladies by Dr, Porter.

One of the scenes shown to women in Dr. Porter’s ‘fright’ experiment.

The look of madness.

Keith Raniere claims on his biography that he is a scientist.





