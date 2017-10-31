A recent post described Executive Success Programs’ (ESP) newcomer Karlyn Bochicchio, who recently moved to Clifton Park.

Karlyn Bochicchio

Karlyn Bochicchio [above]

Some have expressed surprise that anyone would join ESP in light of the enormous volume of information available online about ESP and its conceptual founder, Keith Raniere.

Perhaps the reason she joined is that, compared to what she has experienced in her life, she needs a group of people to be with that perhaps she can call her new family.

Karlyn is likely still recovering from a tragedy, and is likely getting from her new family of ESPian ‘friends,’ what some people call “Love-bombing.

They always smile for cameras: Michel Chernitzky, Amanda Rose Canning, Lauren Salzman, Chris Pearson-Smith, Karlyn Bochicchio, Andrew Pollard, Brian Elliot, Nathaniel Reagan, Nicki Clyne, Angelica Hinojos and India Oxenberg.

The Bochicchios were married in 1988; he filed for divorce in 2003.

In June 2005, he shot her outside the courthouse and shot her lawyer too. The lawyer survived.

According to news reports, during the first year of their divorce proceedings, the Bochicchios continued to live together in their house in Harwinton — Michael downstairs, Donna upstairs.

Karlyn was 10.

Mrs. Bochicchio created elaborate cakes for birthdays and other events, especially for her son, Michael, and daughter, Karlyn. Making Halloween costumes with her children was another favorite activity.

Mr. Bochicchio used to take the children with him to the casino.

His wife charged that her husband made “intimidating, harassing or threatening comments,” often in front of the children.

In May 2004, a court ordered him out of the house and prohibited him from taking the children to casinos.

Karlyn was 11.

His lawyer said Mr. Bochicchio was mainly concerned with money and obtaining custody of the children.

In 2005, while his wife sat in a parking lot outside the courthouse, he came over and pulled the trigger.

After their parents’ deaths, Michael, 14, and Karlyn, 12, were cared for by Ms. Bochicchio’s family.

It may take a lifetime to get over such trauma. Can ESP provide the tools to help her? How about Jness, SOP, the Knife, The Source, exo/eso, Anima, Ultima, The University, or DOS?

Can branding, giving collateral, exploration of meaning therapy, restricted calorie diets, readiness drills, cold showers, vows to be the life partner of Keith Raniere to whom she must submit to sex upon demand, of penance, and endless intensives, and the constant sublimation of her own thinking to the will of the high rank, where defiance is punished and free speech is not tolerated – is that her true path?

And love bombing.